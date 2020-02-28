Perspectives: Jon Julio X Australia

.

“Our sport has a history now, and a lot of the skating originated here.”

This time we take a look at the rich history of the Australian rollerblading scene through the eyes of Jon Julio, the sport’s longest-standing professional athlete and most respected industry leader. Through his connection to the Australian scene in the early 90s, Jon sheds light on the country’s unique influence during the sport’s founding years and the importance of the leaders from rollerblading’s past in 2019.

“Without our history, we don’t have a foundation, and these skaters are our foundation.”

Special thanks to Scott Crawford for organizing the ‘Manly OG Skate Jam’ – 2020 event details coming soon.

A Film by | DOM WEST

Produced by | VINE ST CINEMA

Narration | JON JULIO

Music | DANIEL HERSKEDAL

Featuring JON JULIO | SCOTT CRAWFORD | GAV DRUMM | TOBY HESLOP | CRAIG BROCKLEHURST | JOSH PINKUS | AUSTIN PAZ | BLAKE DENNIS | TOM FRY

Proudly supported by

THEM Skates

50-50 Frames

Skater HQ

Beach Burrito Co.

