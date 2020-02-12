Raych Jackson – ‘For Korah’

By Button Poetry

.

.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02 After Korah led a rebellion against Moses, God split the ground open.

00:08 Korah, his followers, their wives and children,

00:12 fell into the earth.

00:13 God brought the ground back together

00:16 and dropped fire from the sky on the rest.

00:19 The next day, God gave the final rebels a plague.

00:23 This is for Korah.

00:26 My Sunday School teacher thinks we’ve forgotten God is a murderer,

00:31 reminds us to walk by faith and not by sight, or else.

00:36 Sometimes family and close friends will betray God,

00:40 and then the earth can’t remember the last time it ate.

00:44 Sometimes God will make a flash decision that has to be accepted.

00:49 God opened up the earth and swallowed Moses’ enemies,

00:53 smashed the pieces of the ground together,

00:55 crushed them like a pressed tulip in a forgotten book.

00:59 They all became dirt,

01:01 helped the land be more fertile, more rich.

01:04 Korah’s blood fed the worms,

01:07 a little Red Sea of his own.

01:09 One flower grows yearly where the dirt re-met,

01:13 a recurring tombstone, a reminder.

01:17 Our God is the creator and the destroyer.

01:20 Our loyalty chooses the side the coin will land on.

01:23 Poor Moses.

01:25 Vouching for old friends was a waste,

01:28 an added speck in ground, a splash in the dirt.

01:31 This lesson is my church’s favorite story,

01:34 reminds us Moses couldn’t even save someone

01:36 from God’s wrath.

01:38 God’s wrath is only for those not saved.

01:41 Save your words for God’s love.

01:43 Save God’s love for you, and only you.

01:48 (applause)

01:50 Oh my god. Oh, this is perfect. I have just enough–

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video