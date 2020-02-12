Get Daily Email
Raych Jackson – 'For Korah'

Raych Jackson – ‘For Korah’

“Sometimes family & close friends will betray God & then the earth can’t remember the last time it ate.”

by

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
After Korah led a rebellion against Moses, God split the ground open.
00:08
Korah, his followers, their wives and children,
00:12
fell into the earth.
00:13
God brought the ground back together
00:16
and dropped fire from the sky on the rest.
00:19
The next day, God gave the final rebels a plague.
00:23
This is for Korah.
00:26
My Sunday School teacher thinks we’ve forgotten God is a murderer,
00:31
reminds us to walk by faith and not by sight, or else.
00:36
Sometimes family and close friends will betray God,
00:40
and then the earth can’t remember the last time it ate.
00:44
Sometimes God will make a flash decision that has to be accepted.
00:49
God opened up the earth and swallowed Moses’ enemies,
00:53
smashed the pieces of the ground together,
00:55
crushed them like a pressed tulip in a forgotten book.
00:59
They all became dirt,
01:01
helped the land be more fertile, more rich.
01:04
Korah’s blood fed the worms,
01:07
a little Red Sea of his own.
01:09
One flower grows yearly where the dirt re-met,
01:13
a recurring tombstone, a reminder.
01:17
Our God is the creator and the destroyer.
01:20
Our loyalty chooses the side the coin will land on.
01:23
Poor Moses.
01:25
Vouching for old friends was a waste,
01:28
an added speck in ground, a splash in the dirt.
01:31
This lesson is my church’s favorite story,
01:34
reminds us Moses couldn’t even save someone
01:36
from God’s wrath.
01:38
God’s wrath is only for those not saved.
01:41
Save your words for God’s love.
01:43
Save God’s love for you, and only you.
01:48
(applause)
01:50
Oh my god. Oh, this is perfect. I have just enough–

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

