Remora

A loan shark enforcer preys upon the vulnerable and poor in a faded seaside resort.

By Omeleto

Set in the faded, disintegrating grandeur of an English seaside town, Leighton works for a petty loan shark as a low-level enforcer, keeping an eye on and shaking down the vulnerable and poor.

He’s tasked with minding a debtor named Cheryl one day. But his older brother Cass — a gentle soul with learning difficulties — also tags along for the day.

But as the day wears on, and the makeshift trio wend their way around town, Leighton is reminded of a more innocent time — and has to confront happier memories of his past with the man he’s become today.

“Remora” combines the trappings of a crime thriller with the acute psychological insight of a character portrait, showing a moment in a man’s life when his past collides with his future — and he must decide who he truly is.

Beyond the sharp, memorable performances and deft camerawork, the film leans on a vividly drawn milieu, capturing the peculiar beauty and sadness of once-bustling seaside English resort towns whose prosperity has faded — leaving those in poverty vulnerable to crime and corruption.

The result is a rich, engrossing drama that feels both highly specific to a time and place — but also universal in confronting the gulf between who we want to be, and who we truly are.

ABOUT OMELETO
Omeleto is the home of award-winning short films. We showcase Sundance winners, Oscar noms and critically-acclaimed filmmakers from every genre. Subscribe for more: http://sub2.omele.to

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:27
Right. Give me the fucking money now you…
02:05
Fuck sake bro.
02:06
Water’s gone bad.
02:08
Fuck sake bro.
02:09
What you doing here Cass? Eh? You’re not due for another month mate.
02:15
Got to look after things. Nurse Shark.
02:18
Yeah? You’ve been looking after them pants have ya?
02:23
Destroyed they are.
02:25
Got to change the water Lay.
02:27
Fifty percent every month.
02:32
I want to watch these. V.H.S. Classic aquatic recordings.
02:36
Cass, give me a fucking break mate.
02:38
Then visit the aquarium. Serenity under the waves.
02:40
Mate, I’ve got shit to do today.
02:42
I can’t be leaving you here on you’re own, can I?
02:44
You’re going to have to come with me, mate.
02:45
Here. Put them on before you get arrested.
02:48
Right. Come on Cass.
02:49
Go to the aquarium. See sharks being fed.
02:52
Ten, one and four everyday.
02:54
Shut up Cass. You’re giving me a headache already.
02:56
Christ sake, your punching like a fucking tart. Hit it.
03:02
Will you watch my brother for like, two minutes?
03:04
Yeah, no probs.
03:08
Stay here.
03:12
I know it couldn’t have been easy, losing a mum so young. I mean, I know what it’s like. Can be lonely.
03:23
A least your mum looked after you proper. left a roof over your head.
03:26
She did, like.
03:31
You know Cheryl Peters?
03:33
Seen her about, yeah. Smack head.
03:35
Well, she owes. Was due to settle today. No show, So I need you to do me a favour.
03:41
Alright? Bring her in for me. Have a little chat. Get things sorted out. Yeah?
03:45
Here, for your bro.
03:47
Are you sure?
03:49
What? About the bloody donut?
03:50
No Franny and them.
03:53
Franny?
03:54
Franny sorts it doesn’t he. That sort of stuff.
03:56
He a fucking idiot.
03:59
No, this is your opportunity, alright and your definitely the man for the job, you understand me?
04:04
Yeah? So you see Franny on the way out.
04:07
Get an address.
04:08
And fuck you later.
04:11
Eric’s prize little bitch.
04:14
Don’t be a prick, having some sort of fucking lovers tiff.
04:17
And what do you think he’s gonna do when you come back with this bird?
04:19
I don’t know.
04:21
Crossing the barrier reef. It’ll be over now.
04:25
What will?
04:26
One O’clock feeds gone now. Just four O’clock left today.
04:29
Tides shifting. Hungry Lay. Noodles.
04:32
Here. Fucking eat that right and stay with me. Yeah.
04:36
Donut.
04:38
I’m looking for Cheryl Peters. That one? Yeah?
04:40
Cheryl?
04:45
Cheryl?
04:58
She’s dead.
05:03
Medicine.
05:03
Let go Cass. Let . .
05:10
Oi. Fucking wake up.
05:13
Eric wants you.
05:15
Seahorse. Hello. Seahorse.
05:18
What’s wrong with him?
05:21
Nothing. It’s my brother.
05:23
Well come on, you can smoke on the way.
05:25
I ain’t got his money, so what’s the point?
05:27
Well, he’s got a way you can pay hasn’t he. So let’s move.
05:33
You got a kid here?
05:34
Gone. Social took him.
05:40
Right, I’ve got a nice little opportunity for you. Right?
05:43
I just need you to look after her tonight, then I’m gonna pick up payment later. Yeah?
05:47
Why?
05:48
I mean, what am I gonna do with her?
05:50
Eh? I’ve got my brother today as well haven’t I?
05:53
Can’t you just take her to your place or something?
05:55
Mate, I’ve got this place to run and it shuts soon.
05:57
Oi.
05:57
I thought we were mates Lay?
05:59
We are mates.
06:02
Well come on then. Let’s make some memories together. It’ll be a right fucking laugh, eh?
06:06
What’s wrong with you? You’re not getting all soft on me like Franny are you?
06:09
Give over. He’s a fucking Mong isn’t he.
06:11
Tell me about it. Worse than your bloody brother and at least he’s got an excuse, eh?
06:20
I’m sorry alright. That was my bad.
06:22
That was uncalled for.
06:24
Alright? Are we all good?
06:26
Yeah, we’re good man.
06:28
Tell you what? Give him a donut.
06:30
There’s something inside here for her as well. Alright?
06:33
Just enough so she’ll get into it.
06:35
We don’t want her to get all smacked out on us now. Do you?
06:38
Look, what am I going to do with her now?
06:41
Come on.
06:42
Both of you.
06:45
Where we going now?
07:14
Cass?
07:16
Oi. Where’s my fucking brother gone? Eh?
07:18
Shark attack.
07:20
Scared you.
07:20
No you didn’t.
07:21
Yeah, I did.
07:22
Boxer shrimp.
07:23
You had your scared face on. I saw it.
07:26
Told you I’d get us here for four.
07:28
Yeah. Got your own way didn’t you?
07:30
Four O’clock. Serrated teeth poised.
07:33
What happens at four?
07:37
Come on. I’ll show you.
07:39
Your gonna like this Cheryl.
07:41
Seahorse.
07:47
Four O’clock. Shark feeding time
07:50
Here. Watch this.
07:52
Hey. Hammerhead sharks. What be the facts?
07:54
Hammerhead sharks. Over nine different species . . .
07:57
You can ask him anything.
07:58
Pick one of these in here, anything in the fucking sea and he knows about it.
08:02
Honestly. Ask him. Pick a fish.
08:05
Cass. That one.
08:07
Smoothhound Shark. Over twenty different species. . .
08:09
Bosh. He just fucking knows.
08:12
You know, when we were kids, we used to see these here and we used to think that they were massive.
08:16
I mean look at it now. It’s just a bit crap.
08:18
It’s not big enough. It’s not fucking big enough.
08:32
You two been here a lot then?
08:34
Yeah. Yeah, we used to.
08:37
Every year. Every birthday. His birthday. Mine.
08:40
Me mum brought us.
08:43
She still around?
08:51
Seahorse.
08:52
Yeah, Seahorse Cass.
08:55
Hungry now Lay. Know what I want.
08:57
What?
08:58
Eel’s in soup. Noodles. Do the voice.
09:00
You wanna crispy duck bro. You want a deep fry wonton?
09:04
Course you do.
09:05
Yeah, we’ll get you some mate. Come on.
09:08
We got some work to later haven’t we so let’s crack on.
09:37
Take your coat off.
09:46
Nice room.
09:48
Yeah. It’s the only one that the shower get hot. So….
09:57
Here. Eric said for you to take that.
10:25
Did you used to do that for your mum?
10:29
She weren’t no druggie.
10:32
I didn’t mean that.
10:38
Look. Just make sure you shower for when Eric get’s here, yeah.
10:40
Then go in the room next door.
10:43
You can come and eat with us or whatever. I don’t care.
11:08
What do think he’s gonna do when you come back with this bird?
11:10
I don’t know.
11:11
Does anyone know? I’ll tell you what he’s going to do mate.
11:13
He’s gonna fuck her big boy. Proper fuck her.
11:20
I’ll send you a video later and you can see for yourself, can’t you.
11:37
Home after tea tonight, yeah?
11:39
You can’t stay here mate. Come and sit down.
11:41
I said sit.
11:55
Not too much Cass.
12:00
Seahorse. So delicate. So beautiful.
12:05
Clothes were covered.
12:06
Yeah.
12:09
Wonton?
12:16
You hear Lay’s Chinese voice? Good isn’t it?
12:20
Yeah. He’s good at impressions, your brother.
12:26
You like videos, Cheryl? V.H.S. We can watch one later. Secrets of the deep.
12:32
Then you could help me clean mum’s fish tank. Got to look after things. What she said.
12:38
Lay don’t take care for things. He’s youngest you see.
12:41
Shut up Cass.
12:42
Used to wipe his arse, I did.
12:44
You want to watch it then? Seahorse.
12:47
Yeah.
13:22
The Great White Shark launches a devastating attack…
13:29
Alright mate.
13:30
Well…
13:32
This is cosy isn’t it. Eh?
13:34
Hello Cheryl. Looking pretty,
13:42
He joining in as well? It’s a it weird but what the hell. Eh?
13:51
Here Eric. She’s managed to get that mate.
13:55
There’s one-ten there.
13:57
Is there?
13:59
It’s just some money you’ve sorted. Isn’t it?
14:01
Yeah.
14:03
Don’t be stupid mate. Thats your money. Come on, let’s go have some fun. Yeah?
14:10
You’re serious?
14:12
Yeah.
14:20
Fine.
14:23
Alright. Yeah.
14:26
Cheers mate.
14:28
But you’ve just made things a whole lot worse for that poor girl.
14:36
You let me down, you cunt.
14:39
I’m sick of people letting me down.
14:43
I’m gonna have my fun.
14:48
And when I come down, there’s going to be a fucking reckoning.
14:56
And each and every one of you, mong boy included
15:01
well you’re going to fucking know about it.
15:05
Come on mate.
15:08
It’s her money.
15:09
Let’s just not fucking do it.
15:12
Come on mate. Let’s just not do this. Yeah?
15:14
It’s okay
15:15
But you’ve got the money haven’t you?
15:19
It’s alright love. It’s fine.
15:51
Best day ever that was Lay.
15:53
Yeah. Good, weren’t it Cass.
15:55
Seahorse.
15:56
Yeah. Seahorse.
16:04
The little ones Cass. What be the facts?
16:08
Remora. Sucker fish.
16:12
Renowned for attaching themselves to sharks.
16:15
The tenacious Remora swims in the mouths, feeding off scraps of food and parasites.
16:22
May also sometimes fall prey.
16:25
But not always.
16:26
They can move hosts.
16:28
Whales, turtles. Choose a gentler way with a more forgiving family.
17:28
We must ask ourselves, are our lives, as creatures of the land that much different to these creatures of the deep.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

