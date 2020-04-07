By Omeleto

Set in the faded, disintegrating grandeur of an English seaside town, Leighton works for a petty loan shark as a low-level enforcer, keeping an eye on and shaking down the vulnerable and poor.

He’s tasked with minding a debtor named Cheryl one day. But his older brother Cass — a gentle soul with learning difficulties — also tags along for the day.

But as the day wears on, and the makeshift trio wend their way around town, Leighton is reminded of a more innocent time — and has to confront happier memories of his past with the man he’s become today.

“Remora” combines the trappings of a crime thriller with the acute psychological insight of a character portrait, showing a moment in a man’s life when his past collides with his future — and he must decide who he truly is.

Beyond the sharp, memorable performances and deft camerawork, the film leans on a vividly drawn milieu, capturing the peculiar beauty and sadness of once-bustling seaside English resort towns whose prosperity has faded — leaving those in poverty vulnerable to crime and corruption.

The result is a rich, engrossing drama that feels both highly specific to a time and place — but also universal in confronting the gulf between who we want to be, and who we truly are.

Transcript:

Right. Give me the fucking money now you…

Fuck sake bro.

Water’s gone bad.

Fuck sake bro.

What you doing here Cass? Eh? You’re not due for another month mate.

Got to look after things. Nurse Shark.

02:18

Yeah? You’ve been looking after them pants have ya?

Destroyed they are.

Got to change the water Lay.

02:27

Fifty percent every month.

I want to watch these. V.H.S. Classic aquatic recordings.

Cass, give me a fucking break mate.

Then visit the aquarium. Serenity under the waves.

02:40

Mate, I’ve got shit to do today.

I can’t be leaving you here on you’re own, can I?

02:44

You’re going to have to come with me, mate.

Here. Put them on before you get arrested.

Right. Come on Cass.

Go to the aquarium. See sharks being fed.

02:52

Ten, one and four everyday.

Shut up Cass. You’re giving me a headache already.

02:56

Christ sake, your punching like a fucking tart. Hit it.

Will you watch my brother for like, two minutes?

03:04

Yeah, no probs.

Stay here.

03:12

I know it couldn’t have been easy, losing a mum so young. I mean, I know what it’s like. Can be lonely.

A least your mum looked after you proper. left a roof over your head.

03:26

She did, like.

You know Cheryl Peters?

03:33

Seen her about, yeah. Smack head.

Well, she owes. Was due to settle today. No show, So I need you to do me a favour.

03:41

Alright? Bring her in for me. Have a little chat. Get things sorted out. Yeah?

03:45

Here, for your bro.

Are you sure?

03:49

What? About the bloody donut?

03:50

No Franny and them.

Franny?

03:54

Franny sorts it doesn’t he. That sort of stuff.

He a fucking idiot.

03:59

No, this is your opportunity, alright and your definitely the man for the job, you understand me?

04:04

Yeah? So you see Franny on the way out.

04:07

Get an address.

And fuck you later.

04:11

Eric’s prize little bitch.

04:14

Don’t be a prick, having some sort of fucking lovers tiff.

And what do you think he’s gonna do when you come back with this bird?

04:19

I don’t know.

04:21

Crossing the barrier reef. It’ll be over now.

What will?

04:26

One O’clock feeds gone now. Just four O’clock left today.

04:29

Tides shifting. Hungry Lay. Noodles.

Here. Fucking eat that right and stay with me. Yeah.

04:36

Donut.

04:38

I’m looking for Cheryl Peters. That one? Yeah?

04:40

Cheryl?

04:45

Cheryl?

She’s dead.

05:03

Medicine.

Let go Cass. Let . .

05:10

Oi. Fucking wake up.

05:13

Eric wants you.

Seahorse. Hello. Seahorse.

05:18

What’s wrong with him?

05:21

Nothing. It’s my brother.

Well come on, you can smoke on the way.

05:25

I ain’t got his money, so what’s the point?

05:27

Well, he’s got a way you can pay hasn’t he. So let’s move.

You got a kid here?

05:34

Gone. Social took him.

Right, I’ve got a nice little opportunity for you. Right?

05:43

I just need you to look after her tonight, then I’m gonna pick up payment later. Yeah?

05:47

Why?

05:48

I mean, what am I gonna do with her?

Eh? I’ve got my brother today as well haven’t I?

05:53

Can’t you just take her to your place or something?

05:55

Mate, I’ve got this place to run and it shuts soon.

Oi.

05:57

I thought we were mates Lay?

05:59

We are mates.

06:02

Well come on then. Let’s make some memories together. It’ll be a right fucking laugh, eh?

What’s wrong with you? You’re not getting all soft on me like Franny are you?

06:09

Give over. He’s a fucking Mong isn’t he.

06:11

Tell me about it. Worse than your bloody brother and at least he’s got an excuse, eh?

06:20

I’m sorry alright. That was my bad.

That was uncalled for.

06:24

Alright? Are we all good?

06:26

Yeah, we’re good man.

06:28

Tell you what? Give him a donut.

There’s something inside here for her as well. Alright?

06:33

Just enough so she’ll get into it.

06:35

We don’t want her to get all smacked out on us now. Do you?

06:38

Look, what am I going to do with her now?

Come on.

06:42

Both of you.

06:45

Where we going now?

Cass?

07:16

Oi. Where’s my fucking brother gone? Eh?

07:18

Shark attack.

Scared you.

07:20

No you didn’t.

07:21

Yeah, I did.

Boxer shrimp.

07:23

You had your scared face on. I saw it.

07:26

Told you I’d get us here for four.

07:28

Yeah. Got your own way didn’t you?

Four O’clock. Serrated teeth poised.

07:33

What happens at four?

07:37

Come on. I’ll show you.

Your gonna like this Cheryl.

07:41

Seahorse.

07:47

Four O’clock. Shark feeding time

Here. Watch this.

07:52

Hey. Hammerhead sharks. What be the facts?

07:54

Hammerhead sharks. Over nine different species . . .

You can ask him anything.

07:58

Pick one of these in here, anything in the fucking sea and he knows about it.

08:02

Honestly. Ask him. Pick a fish.

08:05

Cass. That one.

08:07

Smoothhound Shark. Over twenty different species. . .

Bosh. He just fucking knows.

08:12

You know, when we were kids, we used to see these here and we used to think that they were massive.

08:16

I mean look at it now. It’s just a bit crap.

08:18

It’s not big enough. It’s not fucking big enough.

You two been here a lot then?

08:34

Yeah. Yeah, we used to.

08:37

Every year. Every birthday. His birthday. Mine.

08:40

Me mum brought us.

08:43

She still around?

Seahorse.

08:52

Yeah, Seahorse Cass.

08:55

Hungry now Lay. Know what I want.

What?

08:58

Eel’s in soup. Noodles. Do the voice.

09:00

You wanna crispy duck bro. You want a deep fry wonton?

09:04

Course you do.

09:05

Yeah, we’ll get you some mate. Come on.

We got some work to later haven’t we so let’s crack on.

09:37

Take your coat off.

09:46

Nice room.

09:48

Yeah. It’s the only one that the shower get hot. So….

Here. Eric said for you to take that.

10:25

Did you used to do that for your mum?

10:29

She weren’t no druggie.

10:32

I didn’t mean that.

10:38

Look. Just make sure you shower for when Eric get’s here, yeah.

10:40

Then go in the room next door.

You can come and eat with us or whatever. I don’t care.

11:08

What do think he’s gonna do when you come back with this bird?

11:10

I don’t know.

11:11

Does anyone know? I’ll tell you what he’s going to do mate.

11:13

He’s gonna fuck her big boy. Proper fuck her.

11:20

I’ll send you a video later and you can see for yourself, can’t you.

Home after tea tonight, yeah?

11:39

You can’t stay here mate. Come and sit down.

11:41

I said sit.

Not too much Cass.

12:00

Seahorse. So delicate. So beautiful.

12:05

Clothes were covered.

12:06

Yeah.

12:09

Wonton?

You hear Lay’s Chinese voice? Good isn’t it?

12:20

Yeah. He’s good at impressions, your brother.

12:26

You like videos, Cheryl? V.H.S. We can watch one later. Secrets of the deep.

12:32

Then you could help me clean mum’s fish tank. Got to look after things. What she said.

12:38

Lay don’t take care for things. He’s youngest you see.

12:41

Shut up Cass.

12:42

Used to wipe his arse, I did.

12:44

You want to watch it then? Seahorse.

12:47

Yeah.

The Great White Shark launches a devastating attack…

13:29

Alright mate.

13:30

Well…

This is cosy isn’t it. Eh?

13:34

Hello Cheryl. Looking pretty,

13:42

He joining in as well? It’s a it weird but what the hell. Eh?

Here Eric. She’s managed to get that mate.

13:55

There’s one-ten there.

13:57

Is there?

13:59

It’s just some money you’ve sorted. Isn’t it?

Yeah.

14:03

Don’t be stupid mate. Thats your money. Come on, let’s go have some fun. Yeah?

14:10

You’re serious?

14:12

Yeah.

Fine.

14:23

Alright. Yeah.

14:26

Cheers mate.

But you’ve just made things a whole lot worse for that poor girl.

14:36

You let me down, you cunt.

14:39

I’m sick of people letting me down.

14:43

I’m gonna have my fun.

And when I come down, there’s going to be a fucking reckoning.

14:56

And each and every one of you, mong boy included

15:01

well you’re going to fucking know about it.

Come on mate.

15:08

It’s her money.

15:09

Let’s just not fucking do it.

15:12

Come on mate. Let’s just not do this. Yeah?

15:14

It’s okay

But you’ve got the money haven’t you?

15:19

It’s alright love. It’s fine.

15:51

Best day ever that was Lay.

15:53

Yeah. Good, weren’t it Cass.

15:55

Seahorse.

15:56

Yeah. Seahorse.

The little ones Cass. What be the facts?

16:08

Remora. Sucker fish.

16:12

Renowned for attaching themselves to sharks.

16:15

The tenacious Remora swims in the mouths, feeding off scraps of food and parasites.

16:22

May also sometimes fall prey.

16:25

But not always.

16:26

They can move hosts.

16:28

Whales, turtles. Choose a gentler way with a more forgiving family.

17:28

We must ask ourselves, are our lives, as creatures of the land that much different to these creatures of the deep.

