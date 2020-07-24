Rosemary’s Baby Explained: Realism & Control

The horror of Rosemary’s Baby explores close-to-home realities like the loss of control.

Rosemary’s Baby is a masterful example

of horror realism director Roman

Polanski’s realism is expressed both in

how he visually tells the story and in

what the story’s about it taps into our

real fears about urban living religion

the female body pregnancy and most of

all loss of control the 1968 film set

the tone for other horror realist

classics to follow The Exorcist and The

Omen today’s average horror movie

revolves around special effects and gory

shocks but the horror realism of

Rosemary’s Baby relies on a slow build

of tension precise character portrayals

long camera takes embedded social

commentary and masterful use of point of

view to represent psychological States

as we watch Mia Farrow’s young Manhattan

night housewife rosemary discover that

she’s given birth to the spawn of Satan

our terror results not just from

believing what we’re watching but also

from believing it could happen to us

what have you done to his eyes I saw

this showing the baby would be a great

mistake this show

that there is a subliminal moment when

she remembers the eyes she saw in her

dream but other than that the film is

totally realistic there’s nothing

supernatural and everything that

occurred could have happened in real

life

Polanski style executed by

cinematographer William Frey Kerr

creates the realistic atmosphere through

long takes but don’t call attention to

themselves this uncut camerawork makes

us feel that reality continues outside

of the frame this style represents meson

son filmmaking where the camera creates

meaning by moving through space as

opposed to montage style filmmaking

which creates meaning through cuts these

long takes also absorb us in Rosemary’s

point of view we’re always grounded in

Rosemary’s eyes never allowed to see

beyond what she does like her we’re

piecing together clues and kept in the

dark when we’re not looking through

Rosemary’s eyes we’re looking at her the

frequent close-ups of her face keep us

in tune with what she’s seeing and

feeling Rosemary’s Baby is a story about

control through his fluid camera and

disciplined focus on Rosemary’s point of

view Pulaski makes us emotionally

understand that rosemary is not in

control and by extension neither are we

lack of control weaves together the real

horror of every aspect of Rosemary’s

situation from the way her husband talks

to her to the systematic way she’s

denied important information about her

body to not being able to keep neighbors

out of her own space in her constrained

existence as the traditional housewife

rosemary is treated dismissively like a

child she’s constantly tolerating what

she doesn’t like for a modern viewer

it’s hard not to get a little frustrated

with rosemary because stop drinking that

stupid drink woman mini castevets is

clearly giving you devil herbs and why

are you wearing the gross smelling

necklace when you hate it and you know

that suicidal woman was wearing it when

she jumped out of the window all of

Rosemary’s in

things are telling her no but she

continues to acquiesce Rosemary’s

submissive attitude reflects the very

real power of the patriarchy both then

and now look at the way her husband guy

feels he’s allowed to bully her and

attack her character for not liking a

dessert to explain her deep scratches

from the satanic ritual guys shockingly

claims he had rough sex with rosemary

while she was passed out as if sexual

violence and rape are condoned as long

as it’s your husband dr. Saperstein

keeps telling her not to read books as

if this would be a ridiculous thing for

a woman to do anymore and I also takes

away Rosemary’s book when she’s getting

too close to the truth an action that

alludes to the age-old practice of

disempowering women by depriving them of

education also note that he places the

forbidden book on top of treatises about

male and female sexual behavior

underlining the film’s focus on how male

society coops female sexuality and the

pregnant female body even dr. hill who’s

not one of the Satanists responds to

Rosemary’s despairing plea for health by

of course calling the very husband and

male doctor who’ve driven her to a state

of terror notably we can read this film

in very different ways so we can read

rosemary struggle to reclaim her own

body as a feminist critique of the

patriarchy and a defense of the pill or

the need for abortion in cases of

dangerous pregnancy but we can also

interpret the film as the opposite a

defense of conservative family values

based on Rosemary’s final inability to

reject her baby

despite the harrowing circumstances of

her impregnation likewise Rosemary’s

physical transformation also supports

opposing interpretations at the start

like her childish lullaby over the

opening credits

Rosemary’s girlish pigtails and yellow

dresses make her appear as a little girl

she’s innocent even babyish during her

pregnancy rosemary is increasingly de

feminized with a fading complexion and a

boyish haircut on one level if we read

her drained masculine appearance as

signs

the evil within her the movie could be

equated health with traditional

femininity and suggesting Rosemary’s

unwomanly looks are inherently sinister

or the change could also be subversive

li+

I think Vidal Sassoon it’s it’s very in

her radical fashion forward new look

could represent her painful awakening as

she becomes an adult with her eyes open

her babyish passivity departs with her

lost girlish appearance that would

explain why her domineering husband

hates the new haircut you look great

it’s that haircut that looks awful it’s

a testament to the complex writing

adapted faithfully from Ira Levin’s

novel that the film holds up to varied

interpretations we see what we want to

see because more than sending a

definitive political message the film’s

aim is to dramatize our deepest fears

involving sexuality and the female body

if you’re a woman this movie may make

you terrify to ever let a man near you

again let alone get pregnant Rosemary’s

pain exaggerates the way in which any

pregnancy is on the literal level an

invasion by a foreign entity and most

fundamentally this movie dramatizes the

most basic fear of every pregnant woman

that something is wrong whether

Rosemary’s Baby is radically feminist

misogynistic or a little bit of both it

undeniably captures the terror of being

robbed of power over one’s own body the

story captures another underlying real

fear in its portrayal of dense city

living and the stress of existing and

close intimacy with so many strangers

Rosemary’s urban paranoia is embodied in

the grotesque appearances of her

intrusive neighbors the castevets

Polanski exaggerates the urban

irritations of overcrowding noise lack

of privacy and annoying neighbors in an

extreme over-the-top sensory depiction

of the strains of city living equally

real is the portrait of city ambition

and the ugly human habit of forgoing our

morality and ideals while trying to get

ahead

Rosemary’s Fame obsessed self-absorbed

husband guy played by John Cassavetes

evidently doesn’t think twice before

offering his wife’s body to the

Satanists in exchange for getting acting

roles as we see here he takes

to roman castevet in their very first

meeting I’m gonna go over there again

tomorrow night and Rosemary’s desires

also make her complicit she lets her

longing for a baby and a big lovely

apartment blind her to what her husband

really is meanwhile the film’s

over-the-top satanic elements are

balanced with a realist portrait of how

religious ideas and guilt can shape our

behavior the film arguably links

Rosemary’s Catholic upbringing which Mia

Farrow also shared to Rosemary’s lack of

assertiveness in the dream sequence she

asks for forgiveness from the Pope while

being raped by Satan she resists

rejecting her terrible doctor partially

it seems because she’s afraid a better

doctor might tell her she needs an

abortion rosemary is increasingly shown

in the traditional colours of the Virgin

Mary

blue and white representing loyalty and

purity yet again the Mary imagery

underlines her passivity and

submissiveness she’s deferring to

greater powers without question the fear

of one’s body being invaded impregnated

by the most evil spirit mirrors a

Catholic girls fear of doing wrong again

hear the story exaggerated a common fear

in light of our closeness to Rosemary’s

point of view and her subconscious we

have to acknowledge that rosemary could

be an unreliable narrator the idea of

devil could be conceived as the

Rosemary’s folly

would have been all question of her

paranoia suspicions during the pregnancy

and postpartum craze as Polanski

suggests the realism of the story

doesn’t hinge on whether the devil has

actually impregnated rosemary it lies in

the story’s eerie relevance to our lives

the realistic fear of Rosemary’s Baby

becomes even more terrifying in light of

the real-life tragedies that followed a

year after the movies 1968 release

Polanski’s pregnant wife Sharon Tate and

her unborn child were murdered by

Charles Manson cult followers and in

1980 John Lennon was killed outside the

Dakota building the film’s shooting

location for the eccentric Bramford in

another eerie connection the Manson

murderers also took inspiration from the

Beatles helter skelter these strange yet

true events reinforced that if the

concept of having the devil’s baby

sounds far-fetched the realized film is

all too familiar

along with rosemary we’re trapped and

controlled held captive in an apartment

a society and a body which turn on her

and take away her power to decide her

life we feel her pain

you

