Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Rosemary’s Baby Explained: Realism & Control

Rosemary’s Baby Explained: Realism & Control

The horror of Rosemary's Baby explores close-to-home realities like the loss of control.

by Leave a Comment

The horror of Rosemary’s Baby explores close-to-home realities like the loss of control.

.

.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:06
Rosemary’s Baby is a masterful example
00:09
of horror realism director Roman
00:11
Polanski’s realism is expressed both in
00:14
how he visually tells the story and in
00:16
what the story’s about it taps into our
00:18
real fears about urban living religion
00:21
the female body pregnancy and most of
00:24
all loss of control the 1968 film set
00:28
the tone for other horror realist
00:30
classics to follow The Exorcist and The
00:33
Omen today’s average horror movie
00:35
revolves around special effects and gory
00:37
shocks but the horror realism of
00:39
Rosemary’s Baby relies on a slow build
00:42
of tension precise character portrayals
00:44
long camera takes embedded social
00:46
commentary and masterful use of point of
00:49
view to represent psychological States
00:51
as we watch Mia Farrow’s young Manhattan
00:54
night housewife rosemary discover that
00:56
she’s given birth to the spawn of Satan
00:57
our terror results not just from
01:00
believing what we’re watching but also
01:02
from believing it could happen to us
01:05
what have you done to his eyes I saw
01:08
this showing the baby would be a great
01:12
mistake this show
01:16
that there is a subliminal moment when
01:19
she remembers the eyes she saw in her
01:23
dream but other than that the film is
01:26
totally realistic there’s nothing
01:30
supernatural and everything that
01:32
occurred could have happened in real
01:35
life
01:36
Polanski style executed by
01:39
cinematographer William Frey Kerr
01:40
creates the realistic atmosphere through
01:43
long takes but don’t call attention to
01:44
themselves this uncut camerawork makes
01:47
us feel that reality continues outside
01:50
of the frame this style represents meson
01:53
son filmmaking where the camera creates
01:54
meaning by moving through space as
01:56
opposed to montage style filmmaking
01:58
which creates meaning through cuts these
02:00
long takes also absorb us in Rosemary’s
02:03
point of view we’re always grounded in
02:05
Rosemary’s eyes never allowed to see
02:07
beyond what she does like her we’re
02:09
piecing together clues and kept in the
02:11
dark when we’re not looking through
02:13
Rosemary’s eyes we’re looking at her the
02:15
frequent close-ups of her face keep us
02:18
in tune with what she’s seeing and
02:19
feeling Rosemary’s Baby is a story about
02:22
control through his fluid camera and
02:25
disciplined focus on Rosemary’s point of
02:27
view Pulaski makes us emotionally
02:29
understand that rosemary is not in
02:32
control and by extension neither are we
02:34
lack of control weaves together the real
02:37
horror of every aspect of Rosemary’s
02:39
situation from the way her husband talks
02:41
to her to the systematic way she’s
02:43
denied important information about her
02:45
body to not being able to keep neighbors
02:47
out of her own space in her constrained
02:49
existence as the traditional housewife
02:51
rosemary is treated dismissively like a
02:54
child she’s constantly tolerating what
02:56
she doesn’t like for a modern viewer
02:58
it’s hard not to get a little frustrated
03:01
with rosemary because stop drinking that
03:03
stupid drink woman mini castevets is
03:05
clearly giving you devil herbs and why
03:08
are you wearing the gross smelling
03:09
necklace when you hate it and you know
03:11
that suicidal woman was wearing it when
03:13
she jumped out of the window all of
03:15
Rosemary’s in
03:15
things are telling her no but she
03:17
continues to acquiesce Rosemary’s
03:19
submissive attitude reflects the very
03:21
real power of the patriarchy both then
03:24
and now look at the way her husband guy
03:27
feels he’s allowed to bully her and
03:28
attack her character for not liking a
03:30
dessert to explain her deep scratches
03:33
from the satanic ritual guys shockingly
03:35
claims he had rough sex with rosemary
03:38
while she was passed out as if sexual
03:40
violence and rape are condoned as long
03:43
as it’s your husband dr. Saperstein
03:50
keeps telling her not to read books as
03:53
if this would be a ridiculous thing for
03:55
a woman to do anymore and I also takes
04:01
away Rosemary’s book when she’s getting
04:03
too close to the truth an action that
04:05
alludes to the age-old practice of
04:07
disempowering women by depriving them of
04:09
education also note that he places the
04:12
forbidden book on top of treatises about
04:14
male and female sexual behavior
04:16
underlining the film’s focus on how male
04:18
society coops female sexuality and the
04:21
pregnant female body even dr. hill who’s
04:24
not one of the Satanists responds to
04:26
Rosemary’s despairing plea for health by
04:28
of course calling the very husband and
04:30
male doctor who’ve driven her to a state
04:33
of terror notably we can read this film
04:35
in very different ways so we can read
04:38
rosemary struggle to reclaim her own
04:40
body as a feminist critique of the
04:42
patriarchy and a defense of the pill or
04:45
the need for abortion in cases of
04:47
dangerous pregnancy but we can also
04:49
interpret the film as the opposite a
04:51
defense of conservative family values
04:53
based on Rosemary’s final inability to
04:56
reject her baby
04:57
despite the harrowing circumstances of
04:59
her impregnation likewise Rosemary’s
05:02
physical transformation also supports
05:04
opposing interpretations at the start
05:06
like her childish lullaby over the
05:09
opening credits
05:10
Rosemary’s girlish pigtails and yellow
05:12
dresses make her appear as a little girl
05:14
she’s innocent even babyish during her
05:17
pregnancy rosemary is increasingly de
05:19
feminized with a fading complexion and a
05:22
boyish haircut on one level if we read
05:25
her drained masculine appearance as
05:26
signs
05:27
the evil within her the movie could be
05:29
equated health with traditional
05:31
femininity and suggesting Rosemary’s
05:33
unwomanly looks are inherently sinister
05:36
or the change could also be subversive
05:39
li+
05:40
I think Vidal Sassoon it’s it’s very in
05:44
her radical fashion forward new look
05:46
could represent her painful awakening as
05:49
she becomes an adult with her eyes open
05:51
her babyish passivity departs with her
05:54
lost girlish appearance that would
05:56
explain why her domineering husband
05:58
hates the new haircut you look great
06:01
it’s that haircut that looks awful it’s
06:04
a testament to the complex writing
06:06
adapted faithfully from Ira Levin’s
06:08
novel that the film holds up to varied
06:10
interpretations we see what we want to
06:12
see because more than sending a
06:14
definitive political message the film’s
06:16
aim is to dramatize our deepest fears
06:18
involving sexuality and the female body
06:21
if you’re a woman this movie may make
06:23
you terrify to ever let a man near you
06:25
again let alone get pregnant Rosemary’s
06:28
pain exaggerates the way in which any
06:30
pregnancy is on the literal level an
06:32
invasion by a foreign entity and most
06:35
fundamentally this movie dramatizes the
06:37
most basic fear of every pregnant woman
06:39
that something is wrong whether
06:42
Rosemary’s Baby is radically feminist
06:44
misogynistic or a little bit of both it
06:46
undeniably captures the terror of being
06:49
robbed of power over one’s own body the
06:52
story captures another underlying real
06:54
fear in its portrayal of dense city
06:56
living and the stress of existing and
06:58
close intimacy with so many strangers
07:01
Rosemary’s urban paranoia is embodied in
07:04
the grotesque appearances of her
07:06
intrusive neighbors the castevets
07:07
Polanski exaggerates the urban
07:10
irritations of overcrowding noise lack
07:12
of privacy and annoying neighbors in an
07:15
extreme over-the-top sensory depiction
07:17
of the strains of city living equally
07:20
real is the portrait of city ambition
07:23
and the ugly human habit of forgoing our
07:25
morality and ideals while trying to get
07:27
ahead
07:28
Rosemary’s Fame obsessed self-absorbed
07:30
husband guy played by John Cassavetes
07:32
evidently doesn’t think twice before
07:34
offering his wife’s body to the
07:36
Satanists in exchange for getting acting
07:38
roles as we see here he takes
07:40
to roman castevet in their very first
07:42
meeting I’m gonna go over there again
07:44
tomorrow night and Rosemary’s desires
07:49
also make her complicit she lets her
07:51
longing for a baby and a big lovely
07:53
apartment blind her to what her husband
07:56
really is meanwhile the film’s
07:58
over-the-top satanic elements are
08:00
balanced with a realist portrait of how
08:02
religious ideas and guilt can shape our
08:05
behavior the film arguably links
08:07
Rosemary’s Catholic upbringing which Mia
08:09
Farrow also shared to Rosemary’s lack of
08:12
assertiveness in the dream sequence she
08:19
asks for forgiveness from the Pope while
08:21
being raped by Satan she resists
08:23
rejecting her terrible doctor partially
08:25
it seems because she’s afraid a better
08:27
doctor might tell her she needs an
08:28
abortion rosemary is increasingly shown
08:33
in the traditional colours of the Virgin
08:35
Mary
08:35
blue and white representing loyalty and
08:37
purity yet again the Mary imagery
08:40
underlines her passivity and
08:41
submissiveness she’s deferring to
08:43
greater powers without question the fear
08:45
of one’s body being invaded impregnated
08:48
by the most evil spirit mirrors a
08:51
Catholic girls fear of doing wrong again
08:53
hear the story exaggerated a common fear
08:56
in light of our closeness to Rosemary’s
08:58
point of view and her subconscious we
09:00
have to acknowledge that rosemary could
09:02
be an unreliable narrator the idea of
09:05
devil could be conceived as the
09:09
Rosemary’s folly
09:12
would have been all question of her
09:15
paranoia suspicions during the pregnancy
09:19
and postpartum craze as Polanski
09:25
suggests the realism of the story
09:27
doesn’t hinge on whether the devil has
09:30
actually impregnated rosemary it lies in
09:32
the story’s eerie relevance to our lives
09:35
the realistic fear of Rosemary’s Baby
09:37
becomes even more terrifying in light of
09:40
the real-life tragedies that followed a
09:42
year after the movies 1968 release
09:44
Polanski’s pregnant wife Sharon Tate and
09:47
her unborn child were murdered by
09:49
Charles Manson cult followers and in
09:51
1980 John Lennon was killed outside the
09:54
Dakota building the film’s shooting
09:56
location for the eccentric Bramford in
09:58
another eerie connection the Manson
10:00
murderers also took inspiration from the
10:02
Beatles helter skelter these strange yet
10:05
true events reinforced that if the
10:07
concept of having the devil’s baby
10:08
sounds far-fetched the realized film is
10:11
all too familiar
10:12
along with rosemary we’re trapped and
10:14
controlled held captive in an apartment
10:17
a society and a body which turn on her
10:20
and take away her power to decide her
10:22
life we feel her pain
10:42
you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on Youtube.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x