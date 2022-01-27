Save the Birds, Save the Cats

Invasive species are abundant

As we live in Hawaii for the foreseeable future, we have to deal with cats. And birds.

Birds, at least the native ones, are in constant peril in Hawaii due to many factors such as encroachment of habitat for hotels and homes. Then, there are the invasive species. Cats, which breed out of control here, are an additional threat, as are all non-native species — especially human beings.

Cat overpopulation here is only controlled by spay and neuter clinics, TNR (Trap Neuter Release) programs. A small army, usually women, of volunteers feed and work for adoption of some kittens, provide basic healthcare and compassion. They are known as advoCATS.

Where we live, in Kona, there are places where people “dump” cats. The transfer stations, that is, literally, “the dump” is a frequent place for cats to be tossed out of cars and people’s lives.

This causes problems for more than just the cats, as birds, marine life, and businesses all seem to have either love for the kitties, who also kill and control despised vermin, or hatred, because cats are everywhere. They are furry invaders who fight with domestic pets, can get noisy, and present the unending tragedy of too many kittens and not enough homes.

If you are like me, you would like to neuter the cat dumpers, but alas, that is considered immoral and incorrect.

With no natural predators, unless you count cars, dogs, and parasites, the increase of cat colonies is also both loved and hated.

Usually at odds with anyone who cares for cats, are conservationists. They correctly assess, that cats harm marine life, kill shorebirds, disrupt colonies, prey on eggs and juveniles, and generally wreak havoc.

The Fur Seasons resort for felines

Yet, on the island of Lanai, there is a unique program that sees conservationists and advoCATS as allies. The Lanai Cat Sanctuary, run by dedicated volunteer, Keoni Vaughn, is an exception to the usual rivalry between nature lovers and cat lovers.

Known as the Fur Seasons of last resort for strays, the sanctuary houses 650 cats — give or take. These 650 cats reside on just three acres, and have all their needs provided for by donations and compassion.

There are no official animal shelters, or even a veterinarian here. It is a small staff, and visitors, who fill the bill, and there are many of those.

Prior to the pandemic, more than 15,000 people per year visited the sanctuary which has become famous for attracting people who love animals and nature. Providing affection and bonding “therapy” to visitors, the rescued cats reduce stress, provide entertainment, offer recreation and play, and inspire hope. In addition, many a small, furry, family member, is suddenly identified, adopted, and finds a forever (fur ever?) home thanks to the visitors.

Much needed tourist dollars help keep everybody purring.

The program that aligns the needs of cats with the preservation and protection of native species is a huge win-win for the local economy, and especially for a few lucky cats.

Conservation looks compassionate, not cruel

Due to our neglect and invasion of the natural world, animals who did not ask to be born overrun and hurt natural habitats. They often have to be culled, controlled, and/or contained.

On islands like this, for example, many birds have gone extinct with our introduction of livestock, pigs, mosquitoes, ants, and most of all, non-native plants that have displaced everything and, almost everybody, of indigenous origins.

This is necessary, but it does go against our best instincts, and is highly controversial.

We, who should be natural allies, become adversaries.

What if all people could take a cue from creative ways to work together for benefit of homeless pets and the rest of nature?

For now, the Lanai Cat Sanctuary is sustainable, and also gives a creative outlet for people to build resting shelves, sheltering boxes, feeding stations, publicity and travel related jobs, artwork, and much more.

There are ways to work together, if only we did not spend so much of our energies blaming and shaming one another. Innovations, technology, art, and more are only produced when we cooperate to find opportunities to think outside the cat box, as it were.

Let’s be cool cats, and remember all life is beautiful, precious, and worth preservation and protection.

