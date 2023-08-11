A while ago, my dad invited me to tag along for a charity dinner. When I wandered the halls of the hotel complex, one of the many plaques on the wall stood out to me: “Service above self,” it read, “He profits most who serves best.” As it turned out, that was the original motto of Rotary International, a so-called service organization with over one million members around the globe.

It’s an intuitive yet not-at-all obvious idea, isn’t it? The person who helps others the most will see the greatest returns. Of course, the word “profit” extends well beyond its financial sense, and, given it is a voluntary non-profit organization, the intangible rewards make up the bulk of the benefit for most Rotarians. Yes, there are connections to be made and favors to be had, but the best thing, by far, of a “service above self” attitude, is that it liberates you from yourself — and it doesn’t take a club membership of any kind to embrace this ideal.

When you think about how to do something good for your customers, you don’t worry about how to extract the maximum amount of dollars from their wallets so you can spend more on trinkets. When you think about what a good father would do today, you don’t have time to beat yourself up for not feeling good enough. When you think about how you can make your boyfriend proud, you won’t waste time obsessing about how others think you look.

Service is freedom because freedom happens within but can, in large parts, only be found without. Freedom from our mind — our incessant, ego-focused, ever-chattering mind — is what we need the most, and the best way to escape our brain’s self-centered clutches is to focus on the people around us.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When you’re worried about money, give someone a dollar who needs it more than you. When you’re struggling with your self-worth, pay a friend a compliment. And when you feel like you’ve bitten into a project so hard that your teeth hurt, remember who it’s for and why you began it in the first place.

Service above self. Those who serve best will profit most. Not a bad theme for a charity dinner — perhaps even for an entire life.

Grab a copy of Nik’s new book, 2-Minute Pep Talks.

2-Minute Pep Talks is a collection of 67 jolts of inspiration for more hope, comfort, and love in any situation. With more than two months of daily inspiration across five categories, 2-Minute Pep Talks will make you feel more comfortable in your own skin, remind you to love yourself enough to ask life for what you truly want, and provide you with the world’s scarcest resource: hope. Whether you’re looking for a pick-me-up, new perspectives, or more fuel to accomplish your dreams — if you’re ready to regain that light, passionate, optimistic feeling we all used to possess as children, this book is for you.

—

This post was previously published on Niklas Göke’s blog

Subscribe HERE

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock