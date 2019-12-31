In 1996, Prince released a cover of The Stylistics, “Betcha By Golly Wow.” Before he began singing, he said, “Sometimes the words of another… seem to work out fine.
In the movie, “Finding Forrester.” Sean Connery as William Forrester said, ” I helped him find his own words… by starting with some of mine.”
Sometimes you run across the words of others that just inspire you to do something with them. I recently read a poem by Fee Thomas where a line jumped into my mind and has been wrestling with me to write something about it. I asked permission to use those words. “Some places are not for staying!” This is the result.
SOME PLACES ARE NOT FOR STAYING
Some places are not for staying
You may find yourself in them from time to time
They whisper for you to stay for they are lonely places wanting the company of your misery
They tell you, “Stay if you like”
They pretend to be comfortable places
But they’re not for staying
Grieving is not for staying
We all experience loss and handle it differently
But mourning is for a season, not forevermore
We love a person no less when we move on from grief
Forget them not but wrap yourself in the warm and good memories
Grieving… not for staying
Some relationships are not for staying
If pain exceeds joy or truth is never certain
When what you deserve is not what you get
Staying may mean blocking your true joy
Some relationships… not for staying
Pride is not a place for staying
Even visits should be short
It costs you much and gives next to nothing
Pride eviscerates truth, honor and trust
All for a momentary satisfaction
It rears its head again and again, when you notice it’s approach you should instead embrace humility and grace
Not for staying
The past is not for staying
Rather than trying to recreate old memories
Create new ones
Live not in the footsteps of past triumphs
Forfeit not the present
Learn from the past, let it guide you
Don’t stay there, it will only hold you back
Love is not for simply staying
It’s not for staying because love is a dynamic thing
It requires sustenance, time and effort
Once discovered it can fade away so keep moving toward the light
Or the darkness of its absence will overtake you
Frustration, Disappointment, Fear, Envy, Hatred, Financial Hardship, Depression…
All places not to stay
How to get out when you find yourself in a not for staying place?
Find someone who’s been there before and knows the way out
Pick a destination away from that place and make plans to go
Pray and act
Pray and act
Don’t pray and wait
Pray and act
There are places not for staying
Ultimately good for only wallowing and pain
Knowing you’re there is half the battle
Leaving begins with a single step
Some places are not for staying
Photo credit: Unsplash
