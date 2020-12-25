Stephen King’s IT: Why Clowns Are Scary

IT (2017), based on Stephen King’s It, gives us reason to wonder: why are we so scared of clowns? What is the deeper force that It’s terrifying Pennywise represents?

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:00

[And balloons too! All colors.]

00:03

[Do they float?]

00:05

[Oh yes. They float.]

00:10

Quintessential “scary clown” Pennywise has haunted our nightmares ever since Stephen

00:15

King’s novel It, was published in 1986 and made into a TV miniseries in 1990.

00:20

But the 2017 film adaptation of It gives us the occasion to wonder: why are we so scared

00:26

of clowns? And what is the deeper force that It’s terrifying Pennywise represents?

00:31

[I’m every nightmare you’ve ever had. I am your worst dream come true!]

00:37

The clown’s power to frighten us plays on twisting the familiar into the unfamiliar, and

00:42

the question of what can’t be seen behind a painted, happy face.

00:46

King masterfully uses Pennywise as a metaphorical force to embody both ultimate

00:51

evil, and our own most intimate fears.

00:54

[Last chance Tozier! Get out before it gets dark tonight.]

01:00

It, also known as Pennywise, is a shapeshifting clown living in the Derry town sewer system.

01:05

King based It’s looks on Bozo (a clown from the 60s), Clarabell (Howdy Doody’s partner),

01:10

and Ronald McDonald.

01:11

Pennywise is most terrifying not because he’s a clown, but because he’s a shapeshifter

01:16

who can mirror whatever form our own fear takes.

01:19

It’s appearance relies on the fear of those it preys upon, and unlike other King villains,

01:24

targets children specifically.

01:26

[I am the eater of worlds. And of children!]

01:30

Pennywise feeds on children because it’s easier — they scare quickly and their fears

01:34

can be simply interpreted in physical forms.

01:37

This highlights our deep fear for our children’s safety — what we often call stranger danger —

01:43

and creates an ultimate Evil that knows no boundaries, targeting individuals who are the most vulnerable.

01:48

The story of It brings to light the real evils in humanity, and the novel presents an array

01:53

of fears including a neighborhood pedophile, the movie monster Rodan, an eruption of blood

01:57

through the sewers, and the undead.

01:59

[Beware, this video contains some spoilers from the novel and from the 1990 series.]

02:03

Georgie, the iconic first kill of the novel, is murdered by Pennywise while looking for

02:08

his paper boat in the storm drain.

02:10

[And when you’re down here with me, you’ll float too!]

02:21

This horrific image of taking a young, innocent life is an immediate indication that

02:26

we are dealing with pure evil.

02:27

And Pennywise isn’t just the evil stranger, but also evil at home.

02:31

Beverly Rogan, the sole female member of The Losers, is abused by her father,

02:35

[I worry about you a lot Bevvie, Sometimes I worry a lot.]

02:39

[Daddy. Please!]

02:41

So Pennywise takes the form of her father

02:43

[Bevvie. What do you think you’re doing down here with these boys? Now get home.]

02:50

Pennywise highlights the cruel and sad irony of a parent who is supposed to care for and

02:55

love the child, becoming that child’s worst fear.

02:57

The real-life evils in King’s book include

03:00

Beverly’s remarkably violent husband, Tom, and the Leper. Another example of

03:04

parental failure, Eddie’s mother is so irrationally worried over his health that she selfishly

03:10

lies that he has asthma and gives him fake medicine, denying him a childhood when he

03:14

is perfectly healthy – and again showing a failure to do a parent’s job of truly aiding

03:18

and protecting.

03:19

Henry Bowers, a schoolyard bully, is so disturbed he gets physical pleasure from violence.

03:24

[I said stop that. Or I’ll pull your ears down and tie them underneath your chin.]

03:31

In the novel Bowers goes so far as to slice Ben’s stomach, and he takes pride in killing

03:35

his father as a young child.

03:37

This is a case of Evil easily gaining influence over youths, as Pennywise encourages this

03:42

behavior in children, and no adults are present to stop them.

03:45

[You chased those brats. Almost got them. Almost. Don;t you want another chance?]

03:54

[You’ve got to go to bat Ben and finish the job. You gotta go back to Derry and kill them all.]

04:00

Pennywise harms the innocent while keeping evil characters like Bowers alive, so that

04:04

they will help him and further the cause of evil and destruction.

04:13

[Lead the way Henry]

04:15

Patrick Hockstetter is another friend of Bowers,

04:16

who suffocated his infant brother at the age of five out

04:20

of fear of replacement — one of the earliest imaginable acts of Evil.

04:24

Through all of these people, old and young, King uses Pennywise to address the many forms

04:29

evil takes in human behavior.

04:30

And the story conveys how our fears change as we get older.

04:34

While Pennywise appears as a clown to young Georgie, he evolves to match the fears of

04:38

characters as they age.

04:40

The 1990 TV series was limited in terms of graphics and budget, so Pennywise was often

04:45

was often still observed in his clown form.

04:47

Tim Curry’s Pennywise was sometimes comical and camp as a villain.

04:50

The 2017 adaptation portrays more graphic fears,

04:54

of monsters, blood, and undead humans.

04:56

It also has an R rating, which means it can address some scenes and grotesque

05:00

concepts that were left out of the TV series.

05:02

[They all float down here!]

05:07

What makes Pennywise the Clown so frightening?

05:10

Why not a shapeshifting zombie, or gruesome monster? Why does King choose a clown with balloons

05:15

and a painted face to signify Ultimate Evil?

05:18

According to Sigmund Freud’s theory of the Uncanny, we are frightened by things we find

05:22

familiar yet strange; something we know placed in an alien context; or things that

05:28

are close to reality, but not quite real.

05:30

We don’t find witches in fairy tales or robots in Star Wars uncanny, because we know

05:34

these are fictional worlds with fictional beings.

05:36

However, when we put witches or robots into our world, we might become unnerved.

05:41

A perfect example is an inanimate object becoming too animated.

05:45

Small children often wish their toys and dolls would come to life.

05:48

But as adults who understand the difference between life and death,

05:51

we are unsettled by the idea of a doll coming to life.

05:54

Figures fall into the uncanny valley when they exhibit mostly human characteristics,

05:58

but don’t look quite right.

06:00

Think: mannequins, hyper-realistic CGI, and even Pixar’s first short, Tin Toy,

06:05

which got negative backlash for the unsettling animation of an infant.

06:09

[Tell it to me in Star Wars.]

06:11

[Alright. We like R2-D2 and C-3P0.]

06:14

[They’re nice.]

06:14

[And up here we have a real person. Like Hans Solo.]

06:17

[He acts like he doesn’t care, but he does.]

06:20

[But down here we have a CGI Stormtrooper or Tom Hanks in the Polar Express.]

06:24

[I’m scared! Get me out of there!]

06:26

In the same way, a clown’s painted face looks almost like a human one — but just

06:30

off enough to creep us out.

06:32

And It also makes the clown uncanny by placing it in a context where it shouldn’t be — turning the

06:37

clown who is meant to make kids laugh at a birthday party, into a force that attacks

06:41

kids via their terror.

06:43

According to Freud, the Uncanny — this combination of eerie and known, or

06:46

strange and unfamiliar — forces us

06:48

to confront repressed desires or impulses in us, just as Pennywise brings out the evil

06:53

that’s lurking in people.

06:54

Moreover, the true face under the clown’s smile is hidden.

06:58

The painted face obscures if the character is truly happy, or concealing disturbing and

07:02

evil intentions.

07:03

[Look at you. You just stand there with a smile on your face.]

07:06

[That’s makeup you idiot.]

07:09

A study at a hospital waiting room showed that most children found the paintings of

07:12

clowns on the wall “frightening” because of their mysterious nature. Most importantly

07:17

the kids said the clowns were “unknowable.”

07:28

When the 19th century performer Joseph Grimaldi created the appearance we

07:32

now associate with clowns, it was a means of hiding personal life from the public,

07:36

a method of separating

07:37

performance from private life.

07:39

Since then, clowns have been concealed by their colorful outfits and makeup, which

07:43

has inspired our very logical suspicion of them since the early 1800s.

07:47

In the 70s, serial killer John Wayne Gacy also had the alter ego of Pogo the Clown who

07:53

performed at birthday parties.

07:55

Even before It we had the clown In 1982’s Poltergeist,

07:58

And we’ve seen a number of memorable scary clowns in other 80s movies like Killer Crowns From Outer Space,

08:04

or in present examples like American Horror Story.

08:08

In the Fall of 2016 people reported numerous clown sightings all over the world, and some strange

08:12

encounters led to assaults and arrests.

08:16

Sightings even occurred Bangor, Maine, where King It.

08:24

Terrible things occur to the characters when they are isolated and alone, but

08:28

grouping together and protecting each other is the key to saving themselves from It

08:32

[Swear to me that if it isn’t dead, we’ll all come back.]

08:38

a strong lesson for children, and everyone, to learn.

08:41

But the exact number of the group is also important.

08:43

When the adults return to defeat Pennywise, it is vital that the same group returns to Derry.

08:48

[Or maybe there was something more than luck at work. If so, I hope it returns when they do.]

08:59

[Lucky Seven.]

09:01

The Losers’ Club is made up of seven characters.

09:03

The number seven is considered a holy or divine number, representing completeness and perfection

09:08

and associated with the power of good.

09:11

In the Bible, seven is the number of days God took to create the Earth, Noah takes seven

09:15

pairs of each clean animal on his arc, and the Book of Revelation with its seven seals uses

09:19

the number 54 times.

09:21

Sanskrit’s Rig Veda has 7 holy stars.

09:24

The Qu’ran in Islam also has 7 gates to Hell, and 7 gates to Heaven. And the list goes on.

09:29

6, on the other hand, is commonly associated with evil — 666 in the Bible is used to describe

09:34

persecutors of Christians [in Revelation 13:11-18].

09:36

As 7 is a number associated with creation and goodness, 6 indicates a loss of this goodness.

09:44

When Stan commits suicide upon learning of Pennywise’s return, the group is left with

09:48

6 members.

09:50

This puts them at a disadvantage against Pennywise, and it is his goal to separate them by killing

09:55

them off individually.

09:56

In King’s novels, Pennywise is pitted against a natural enemy called “The Turtle,” a

10:01

creator of our universe who represents creation versus It’s destruction or consumption.

10:07

Both are spawn of an even greater force “The Other,”

10:09

so It fears The Other could be working through the children to destroy It.

10:13

Through its identity as limitless evil, to its unnatural humanlike appearance,

10:19

It highlights our fears of the unknown as well as the real world terrors

10:22

that haunt us at all ages.

10:24

Through the experiences of the Losers Club, we see that our childhood fears don’t really

10:28

fade away, but evolve into new forms to haunt us for the rest of our lives.

