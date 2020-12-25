Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Stephen King’s IT: Why Clowns Are Scary

Stephen King’s IT: Why Clowns Are Scary

What is the deeper force that It’s terrifying Pennywise represents?

by

IT (2017), based on Stephen King’s It, gives us reason to wonder: why are we so scared of clowns? What is the deeper force that It’s terrifying Pennywise represents?

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:00
[And balloons too! All colors.]
00:03
[Do they float?]
00:05
[Oh yes. They float.]
00:10
Quintessential “scary clown” Pennywise has haunted our nightmares ever since Stephen
00:15
King’s novel It, was published in 1986 and made into a TV miniseries in 1990.
00:20
But the 2017 film adaptation of It gives us the occasion to wonder: why are we so scared
00:26
of clowns? And what is the deeper force that It’s terrifying Pennywise represents?
00:31
[I’m every nightmare you’ve ever had. I am your worst dream come true!]
00:37
The clown’s power to frighten us plays on twisting the familiar into the unfamiliar, and
00:42
the question of what can’t be seen behind a painted, happy face.
00:46
King masterfully uses Pennywise as a metaphorical force to embody both ultimate
00:51
evil, and our own most intimate fears.
00:54
[Last chance Tozier! Get out before it gets dark tonight.]
01:00
It, also known as Pennywise, is a shapeshifting clown living in the Derry town sewer system.
01:05
King based It’s looks on Bozo (a clown from the 60s), Clarabell (Howdy Doody’s partner),
01:10
and Ronald McDonald.
01:11
Pennywise is most terrifying not because he’s a clown, but because he’s a shapeshifter
01:16
who can mirror whatever form our own fear takes.
01:19
It’s appearance relies on the fear of those it preys upon, and unlike other King villains,
01:24
targets children specifically.
01:26
[I am the eater of worlds. And of children!]
01:30
Pennywise feeds on children because it’s easier — they scare quickly and their fears
01:34
can be simply interpreted in physical forms.
01:37
This highlights our deep fear for our children’s safety — what we often call stranger danger —
01:43
and creates an ultimate Evil that knows no boundaries, targeting individuals who are the most vulnerable.
01:48
The story of It brings to light the real evils in humanity, and the novel presents an array
01:53
of fears including a neighborhood pedophile, the movie monster Rodan, an eruption of blood
01:57
through the sewers, and the undead.
01:59
[Beware, this video contains some spoilers from the novel and from the 1990 series.]
02:03
Georgie, the iconic first kill of the novel, is murdered by Pennywise while looking for
02:08
his paper boat in the storm drain.
02:10
[And when you’re down here with me, you’ll float too!]
02:21
This horrific image of taking a young, innocent life is an immediate indication that
02:26
we are dealing with pure evil.
02:27
And Pennywise isn’t just the evil stranger, but also evil at home.
02:31
Beverly Rogan, the sole female member of The Losers, is abused by her father,
02:35
[I worry about you a lot Bevvie, Sometimes I worry a lot.]
02:39
[Daddy. Please!]
02:41
So Pennywise takes the form of her father
02:43
[Bevvie. What do you think you’re doing down here with these boys? Now get home.]
02:50
Pennywise highlights the cruel and sad irony of a parent who is supposed to care for and
02:55
love the child, becoming that child’s worst fear.
02:57
The real-life evils in King’s book include
03:00
Beverly’s remarkably violent husband, Tom, and the Leper. Another example of
03:04
parental failure, Eddie’s mother is so irrationally worried over his health that she selfishly
03:10
lies that he has asthma and gives him fake medicine, denying him a childhood when he
03:14
is perfectly healthy – and again showing a failure to do a parent’s job of truly aiding
03:18
and protecting.
03:19
Henry Bowers, a schoolyard bully, is so disturbed he gets physical pleasure from violence.
03:24
[I said stop that. Or I’ll pull your ears down and tie them underneath your chin.]
03:31
In the novel Bowers goes so far as to slice Ben’s stomach, and he takes pride in killing
03:35
his father as a young child.
03:37
This is a case of Evil easily gaining influence over youths, as Pennywise encourages this
03:42
behavior in children, and no adults are present to stop them.
03:45
[You chased those brats. Almost got them. Almost. Don;t you want another chance?]
03:54
[You’ve got to go to bat Ben and finish the job. You gotta go back to Derry and kill them all.]
04:00
Pennywise harms the innocent while keeping evil characters like Bowers alive, so that
04:04
they will help him and further the cause of evil and destruction.
04:13
[Lead the way Henry]
04:15
Patrick Hockstetter is another friend of Bowers,
04:16
who suffocated his infant brother at the age of five out
04:20
of fear of replacement — one of the earliest imaginable acts of Evil.
04:24
Through all of these people, old and young, King uses Pennywise to address the many forms
04:29
evil takes in human behavior.
04:30
And the story conveys how our fears change as we get older.
04:34
While Pennywise appears as a clown to young Georgie, he evolves to match the fears of
04:38
characters as they age.
04:40
The 1990 TV series was limited in terms of graphics and budget, so Pennywise was often
04:45
was often still observed in his clown form.
04:47
Tim Curry’s Pennywise was sometimes comical and camp as a villain.
04:50
The 2017 adaptation portrays more graphic fears,
04:54
of monsters, blood, and undead humans.
04:56
It also has an R rating, which means it can address some scenes and grotesque
05:00
concepts that were left out of the TV series.
05:02
[They all float down here!]
05:07
What makes Pennywise the Clown so frightening?
05:10
Why not a shapeshifting zombie, or gruesome monster? Why does King choose a clown with balloons
05:15
and a painted face to signify Ultimate Evil?
05:18
According to Sigmund Freud’s theory of the Uncanny, we are frightened by things we find
05:22
familiar yet strange; something we know placed in an alien context; or things that
05:28
are close to reality, but not quite real.
05:30
We don’t find witches in fairy tales or robots in Star Wars uncanny, because we know
05:34
these are fictional worlds with fictional beings.
05:36
However, when we put witches or robots into our world, we might become unnerved.
05:41
A perfect example is an inanimate object becoming too animated.
05:45
Small children often wish their toys and dolls would come to life.
05:48
But as adults who understand the difference between life and death,
05:51
we are unsettled by the idea of a doll coming to life.
05:54
Figures fall into the uncanny valley when they exhibit mostly human characteristics,
05:58
but don’t look quite right.
06:00
Think: mannequins, hyper-realistic CGI, and even Pixar’s first short, Tin Toy,
06:05
which got negative backlash for the unsettling animation of an infant.
06:09
[Tell it to me in Star Wars.]
06:11
[Alright. We like R2-D2 and C-3P0.]
06:14
[They’re nice.]
06:14
[And up here we have a real person. Like Hans Solo.]
06:17
[He acts like he doesn’t care, but he does.]
06:20
[But down here we have a CGI Stormtrooper or Tom Hanks in the Polar Express.]
06:24
[I’m scared! Get me out of there!]
06:26
In the same way, a clown’s painted face looks almost like a human one — but just
06:30
off enough to creep us out.
06:32
And It also makes the clown uncanny by placing it in a context where it shouldn’t be — turning the
06:37
clown who is meant to make kids laugh at a birthday party, into a force that attacks
06:41
kids via their terror.
06:43
According to Freud, the Uncanny — this combination of eerie and known, or
06:46
strange and unfamiliar — forces us
06:48
to confront repressed desires or impulses in us, just as Pennywise brings out the evil
06:53
that’s lurking in people.
06:54
Moreover, the true face under the clown’s smile is hidden.
06:58
The painted face obscures if the character is truly happy, or concealing disturbing and
07:02
evil intentions.
07:03
[Look at you. You just stand there with a smile on your face.]
07:06
[That’s makeup you idiot.]
07:09
A study at a hospital waiting room showed that most children found the paintings of
07:12
clowns on the wall “frightening” because of their mysterious nature. Most importantly
07:17
the kids said the clowns were “unknowable.”
07:28
When the 19th century performer Joseph Grimaldi created the appearance we
07:32
now associate with clowns, it was a means of hiding personal life from the public,
07:36
a method of separating
07:37
performance from private life.
07:39
Since then, clowns have been concealed by their colorful outfits and makeup, which
07:43
has inspired our very logical suspicion of them since the early 1800s.
07:47
In the 70s, serial killer John Wayne Gacy also had the alter ego of Pogo the Clown who
07:53
performed at birthday parties.
07:55
Even before It we had the clown In 1982’s Poltergeist,
07:58
And we’ve seen a number of memorable scary clowns in other 80s movies like Killer Crowns From Outer Space,
08:04
or in present examples like American Horror Story.
08:08
In the Fall of 2016 people reported numerous clown sightings all over the world, and some strange
08:12
encounters led to assaults and arrests.
08:16
Sightings even occurred Bangor, Maine, where King It.
08:24
Terrible things occur to the characters when they are isolated and alone, but
08:28
grouping together and protecting each other is the key to saving themselves from It
08:32
[Swear to me that if it isn’t dead, we’ll all come back.]
08:38
a strong lesson for children, and everyone, to learn.
08:41
But the exact number of the group is also important.
08:43
When the adults return to defeat Pennywise, it is vital that the same group returns to Derry.
08:48
[Or maybe there was something more than luck at work. If so, I hope it returns when they do.]
08:59
[Lucky Seven.]
09:01
The Losers’ Club is made up of seven characters.
09:03
The number seven is considered a holy or divine number, representing completeness and perfection
09:08
and associated with the power of good.
09:11
In the Bible, seven is the number of days God took to create the Earth, Noah takes seven
09:15
pairs of each clean animal on his arc, and the Book of Revelation with its seven seals uses
09:19
the number 54 times.
09:21
Sanskrit’s Rig Veda has 7 holy stars.
09:24
The Qu’ran in Islam also has 7 gates to Hell, and 7 gates to Heaven. And the list goes on.
09:29
6, on the other hand, is commonly associated with evil — 666 in the Bible is used to describe
09:34
persecutors of Christians [in Revelation 13:11-18].
09:36
As 7 is a number associated with creation and goodness, 6 indicates a loss of this goodness.
09:44
When Stan commits suicide upon learning of Pennywise’s return, the group is left with
09:48
6 members.
09:50
This puts them at a disadvantage against Pennywise, and it is his goal to separate them by killing
09:55
them off individually.
09:56
In King’s novels, Pennywise is pitted against a natural enemy called “The Turtle,” a
10:01
creator of our universe who represents creation versus It’s destruction or consumption.
10:07
Both are spawn of an even greater force “The Other,”
10:09
so It fears The Other could be working through the children to destroy It.
10:13
Through its identity as limitless evil, to its unnatural humanlike appearance,
10:19
It highlights our fears of the unknown as well as the real world terrors
10:22
that haunt us at all ages.
10:24
Through the experiences of the Losers Club, we see that our childhood fears don’t really
10:28
fade away, but evolve into new forms to haunt us for the rest of our lives.

This post was previously published on Youtube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

