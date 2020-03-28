Stop Whispering to the World

I am not valuable. I am not worthy. I have nothing to offer.

That is how many people sleepwalk through life.

Many live in a world where they lack appreciation for themselves, their talents, gifts, and values.

Many just believe what they have inside them, what they have to offer…

…is just average.

I used to believe I was different.

I would see people sharing their gifts with the world. I would see them speaking, and people were listening.

Others taught, inspired, motivated, and shared their gifts with the world.

And I felt that they were different.

They had something to offer.

I did not. I was different.

I felt insignificant.

I often dreamed of sharing myself with the world, my thoughts, perspectives, philosophies…Love.

I desired to encourage others to achieve their dreams.

During my time in the corporate world, I inspired, motivated, encouraged, and developed many people to higher highs.

I knew I had a gift. But I felt I could not share it with the world.

I was not worthy.

I reached a point of hopelessness, where I had nothing else to lose…

…so I began sharing. I began using my gifts. I began inspiring others… in my own way.

With my uniqueness.

I began to impact people’s lives. The conversations, calls, and messages in my inbox told me so.

I had an impact. I was making a difference.

I was significant.

I was worthy. I was not different.

I had just kept my gifts to myself. Sheepishly. Selfishly.

I had remained silent, while others spoke. Others were courageous where I feared judgment.

Others roared, while I whispered.

I realized that I am valuable. I am worthy. I have much to offer.

I am equal to all. Even the greatest of achievers. Even to the leaders of leaders.

They just roared, while I whispered.

I am better than no one. I am lesser than the same.

I am equal to all.

I deserve to share my talents, gifts, and values with the world.

I deserve to ROAR!

You are not lesser. You are equal. You are significant.

You deserve to ROAR!

You have gifts, talents, and values to share as well.

You are equal. You are valuable. You are worthy. You have much to offer the world.

To withhold yourself from the world is selfish.

You deserve to ROAR! To scream at the TOP OF YOUR LUNGS!

You are the only thing holding yourself back.

Fear no judgment. Fear no danger. Fear no embarrassment.

Fear nothing and no one.

Shine yourself to the world, and the world will shine back.

Share yourself with the world, and the world will share back.

The only thing that separates you from your dreams is your whisper.

Stop whispering.

Today, ROAR with every fiber of your being! The world wants you. The world wants what you have. The world needs you to be your best.

Withhold nothing! Give everything…

Whisper no more!

Change your whisper to a… ROAR!

This post was previously published on Mike Kitko and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: iStock