By Omeleto

.

.

Director Zach Wechter offers a compelling mashup of film noir, gritty urban drama and a dash of Shakespeare, complete with elegantly hard-boiled writing and sharp performances.

A teen student with a rep as a high school detective is working away at a library when an entrancing femme fatale type entices him onto a “case,” trying to solve a local murder and prevent a false accusation.

As he makes his way through the trail of clues, he gets deeper into a world of deception, corruption and heightened emotions that reveals a tangle of murky passion and desire.

The film is a riff on classic film noir, transported to a young modern milieu. Like other noir classics, the dialogue is hard-edged and full of rhythm and style, the lighting is moody and expressionistic and the score and camerawork are excellent all around.

Overall, “Straight Down Low” is a fresh, well-crafted pulse-pounding tale of crime and passion, just like the old-school classics, it’s inspired from. Compelling and smart, the movie’s 20 minutes are packed with suspense and style — and will keep you on the edge of your seat until its surprising conclusion.

ABOUT OMELETO

Omeleto is the home of award-winning short films. We showcase Sundance winners, Oscar noms and critically-acclaimed filmmakers from every genre. Subscribe for more: http://sub2.omele.to

A teenage detective must solve a gangland murder to protect the girl he loves. | Straight Down Low



http://omeleto.com/243502/

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:09 [Music] 00:12 two households both alike in dignity in 00:18 fair Brooks I will relay our scene 00:22 and in Brookside 00:25 dignities are you got 00:34 [Music] 00:40 I won’t lie I’m no good at it 00:49 I wasn’t gonna do this case for them 00:53 I wasn’t gonna do it for the gangsters 00:55 because the only thing worse than a 00:57 gangster that doesn’t like you it’s one 01:00 that does I wasn’t gonna do it for the 01:04 deck here because I never knew and I 01:08 wasn’t gonna do it for Tyson because I 01:09 knew him and he was an asshole that sure 01:17 as hell wasn’t gonna do it for her 01:26 that’s a big book it has a lot of 01:31 pictures Shakespeare that for class not 01:36 really good happy by something I was 01:40 looking for you and I found you I 01:43 thought maybe you wanted a book you’re 01:46 mad at me not anymore 01:50 I found another lab partner I’m not a 01:55 good student not like you that’s why I’m 01:58 here Tyson’s in trouble spare me the 02:03 details you know how I worry last night 02:08 someone killed a Mexican kid who was 02:11 hitting up the apartments the Bandidos 02:14 think that Tyson did it well for 02:18 everyone’s sake I hope he did because 02:20 those guys don’t miss look I’m not 02:26 asking you because I think you should do 02:28 it I’m asking you because he’s innocent 02:32 and you’re the only one who can 02:39 you take the case 02:46 [Music] 02:48 I was gonna do it cuz I can’t lie what 02:50 for good goddamn and if I can’t then no 02:53 one can and if there was one thing I 02:56 knew right then and there it was that 02:59 someone was lying 03:10 Tyson’s place is right there 03:13 I set up with the system again 03:16 maybe both pigs open up I didn’t know 03:27 that their kid but I knew his brother 03:29 Carlos ran the east side and kept the 03:32 West siders on the west side 03:37 the main difference between a Westside 03:39 killer in a eastside Bandido besides the 03:41 color of the skin and the color of their 03:42 hoodies was absolutely nothing Tyson and 03:46 Carlos as people would trade bullets 03:48 until there were no more bullets or no 03:50 more people didn’t bother me there 03:54 amaura had taken note with Tyson but 03:56 bother me was that she seemed to really 03:59 like this is the guy I told you about 04:04 the student you got a name student 04:08 Socrates and I have some questions for 04:11 you what you drink is Stewie coffee so 04:28 so but he saw heir apparent still on 04:31 your block with an eye in the back of 04:34 his head and one of your 45 slugs beside 04:36 you but in what makes it really funny is 04:39 how you didn’t do it damn right it 04:43 wasn’t me personally I think me shoot 04:47 him in the head getting wet back heart 04:49 attack you yeah he must have been scared 04:51 but then again it must have took a lot 04:54 of balls to come on the Westside alone 04:56 it’s almost like you wanted to do all I 04:59 know sport was wrong color in the wrong 05:01 place at the right time yeah you know 05:04 maybe you should sedan you late 05:06 top mmm birds and the bees she maintains 05:09 this girlís notion that her sweetheart 05:13 isn’t a murderer look uncle I appreciate 05:17 you coming out here would you cock out 05:18 your magnifying glass and shit but this 05:20 ain’t your fight oh if it’s a fight you 05:21 want what are you gonna get your name’s 05:24 ringing out both sides of the boulevard 05:27 Who am I supposed to be afraid of the 05:29 police up the police they get a lineup 05:31 together by Christmas I believe in Santa 05:33 but you you dropped the big man’s little 05:36 brother in peace time for painting the 05:38 picture on the wall come on Carlos is 05:42 doing his own investigation you should 05:44 see his magnifying 05:49 use a guy like you who could it you’ll 05:53 see what you’re gonna find by the 05:54 bathroom coffee goes right through me 06:01 your epic they be real simple boy knew 06:06 what he was putting up when he stepped 06:07 to the whistle at 3:00 a.m. and 06:11 brookside everything be real simple 06:16 young you know I can’t blame a burr it’s 06:24 awfully cute the way you crinkle your 06:26 nose when you’re lying 06:34 can I get a lid 06:38 Oh second 06:47 he’s not normally like that oh yeah 06:49 what’s he like it’s not so tough to miss 06:51 his front for his boys that’s not the 06:53 really happy sure you wrote the keys to 06:55 have a guy who she would today’s kid the 06:56 eyeball because somebody told me he was 06:58 what he’s trying to protect me protect 07:03 you why did you kill him oh who did 07:09 somebody else doesn’t you 07:15 I don’t know who she is but he was with 07:20 someone last night picked the right 07:23 night spear restless 07:25 you don’t understand 07:28 it wasn’t the first time 07:33 you saw her I heard her I went to his 07:38 house last night he came out of the 07:40 bathroom and I know there was somebody 07:42 if it could have been a radio app but it 07:43 was the radio and she turned it off the 07:46 roads we didn’t hear be crappy 07:54 okay listen 07:56 stay by your phone wait for my phone 07:58 call tonight 08:04 I need the only honest person that 08:06 brookside on my team you understand 08:18 save the ink 08:23 I don’t forget 08:26 Hey 08:30 just want you to know he ended it last 08:32 night he promised me 08:43 you go like this as I saw it Tyson was 08:59 crossing the boulevard for one or two 09:01 reasons that was a taqueria so good he 09:04 paid with his life well there was 09:06 someone on the east side who could save 09:08 it enticing in at the last night that 09:11 she could had a long walk home and from 09:13 the looks of things without a sweatshirt 09:46 [Music] 09:48 hey you love just getting for the 09:52 bathroom Coffee goes right 09:57 [Music] 10:18 Timbuk says you hit me 10:39 you owe me ten bucks 10:44 all right get the Timbo 10:47 you gotta use your hand swamp with your 10:54 forearm that’s there 10:57 you don’t play football do you little 10:59 man since I was six but I’m a little bit 11:03 better with my glasses 11:06 give it here Holmes first 11:10 [Music] 11:16 [Applause] 11:21 little whines brother 11:24 we need to talk about what little man 11:29 Tyson is here after the eulogy he Boston 11:33 I’m sorry Holmes 11:34 don’t apologize I never liked the guy 11:36 anyway dad when there’s a war going on I 11:40 have to take the long way home you 11:42 misunderstand little man this shit is 11:44 between me and Tyson he wants to stand 11:46 behind his boys like a bitch their blood 11:48 is on his hand walk over there like it’s 11:49 World War three and it will be I can get 11:54 you Tyson that’s just a little time you 11:57 have business plans maybe for the 12:00 killers it’s not my business 12:02 this is pleasure Tyson I hear something 12:05 what’s it got little man you contacts 12:12 orally okay so you want some time 12:22 of ten minutes I’m afraid that’s all I 12:26 can give 12:30 I’ll get you Tyson 12:32 park off 10th Street and save a seat 12:35 he’ll be riding shotgun by midnight you 12:42 remind me of her Neto he loved books 12:45 beautiful things and he walks on the 12:47 wrong side of town never should have 12:51 been on the list he never should have 12:53 been in the west side he never should 12:55 have been in Brookside Holmes 12:57 he knew it it tore him apart he wasn’t 13:01 like us any of us that’s why they killed 13:04 him understand yeah Bible easy on the 13:13 boys let’s go 13:22 I think maybe you should leave he’s 13:29 starting to get dark people around here 13:32 might think that you are yeah 13:58 [Music] 14:11 [Music] 14:27 [Music] 15:01 amber call him tell you need to talk to 15:06 him 15:07 five minutes is office 15:10 patelliday no who’s in the bathroom 15:13 you don’t need to know it’s all in my 15:15 notebook 15:17 maybe add the bridge tight there the 15:19 choice to pick you just doesn’t know it 15:20 yet 15:43 what’s in a name 15:45 with that wish we call a rose by any 15:47 other name smelly sweet what fuck is 15:55 Amber not here it’s just me and our 16:00 friend bill here 16:07 she bring me one of your library books 16:10 how to get up in everybody shit 16:12 Baumeister fucking student it’s now by 16:16 it’s sort of once I thought you might 16:20 want it 16:20 I don’t just nothing your scrawny little 16:23 Sherlock Holmes s could do for me 16:25 forever for any of us 16:31 you never should have left a library 16:33 motherfucker may not have no way don’t 16:37 belong this is proof I’ll put that ad 16:50 for the little walls I never said it was 16:56 you know I don’t know how you do it I’m 16:59 not much good at it myself 17:01 like but are you you had the badness and 17:06 they kill us by in the Brooklyn Bridge 17:07 you almost had me what I can’t 17:12 understand is how you got her Sam 17:23 see 17:25 what you do 17:27 not there 17:28 not yet 17:39 but if I’m not out there by midnight she 17:42 reads a story about two lovers whose 17:45 stars were crossed you don’t have a 17:48 fucking clue do you 17:49 actually I have for your red sweatshirt 17:52 in the black when it wants the graffiti 17:55 on the bridge poorly but admirably 17:57 forced Amber’s proof of your innocence 18:00 the alleged mistress in the bathroom 18:03 your alibi and your victim he fell too 18:07 hard for you but you to give a good 18:08 goddamn about him and you shot him it 18:14 was just a kid 18:20 no I meant the book Church 18:29 as we speak Carlos is cross from the 18:32 boulevard 10-man strong but if you were 18:36 out of here by midnight this all ends 18:40 his words not mine I want all this is 18:45 the truth because I can’t lie I’m no 18:50 good at it you walk out of here you 18:54 welcome to your grave but I take your 18:57 story to mine straight down low 19:12 tell avoid the like a soldier you hear 19:22 Tyson he didn’t sit there and watch you 19:27 paint the West I read when did you kill 19:31 him killing the first day I met him 19:47 [Music] 19:54 [Music] 20:21 i watch his house last night he came out 20:24 of the bathroom and I know there was 20:25 somebody in there I know wasn’t him we 20:28 never should have been in Brookside 20:29 somebody else does – no torn apart 20:33 understand 20:35 you saw her I heard about already yo 20:38 amber bust the radio it just turned it 20:41 up 20:41 [Music] 20:52 just want you to know he ended it last 20:54 night he promised me 21:03 he didn’t sit there and watching painful 21:05 aside 21:06 [Music] 21:08 when did you kill her 21:10 killed in the first day a minute so 21:18 don’t have a fucking clue do you 21:20 [Music] 22:12 is fun 22:14 and time there’s no such thing as a 22:17 secret 22:21 there’s only the truth and why used to 22:24 be a lie 22:37 hi there can I help you find something 22:42 no thanks I already found it 22:47 some are eating for mr. Cooper’s English 22:50 class 22:57 and thanks for trying 23:04 hey amber you were right about Tyson he 23:11 didn’t do it you know it doesn’t matter 23:21 I do was she who was in the bathroom and 23:31 what I said before about being no good 23:35 at lying you’re right 23:40 it doesn’t matter well that wasn’t 23:44 exactly true 23:55 do you have Pride and Prejudice yeah 24:07 how did you end up here everything 24:09 seemed so clear something you must have 24:11 missed why are you laying there waiting 24:12 for him to say something else nothing is 24:13 left to say all that is left is pain 24:15 still you do nothing but lay in nice 24:16 weather to saw the light how many tears 24:18 to cry how many times to wake – silent 24:20 hostility posing asleep that you thought 24:21 would fix all of the stones and sticks 24:22 hurled at bones and bricks and figured 24:24 this time would be different but clearly 24:25 it’s all the same didn’t he call your 24:26 name once was that in the dream feels 24:28 like a million years ago what was it 24:29 yesterday what did he swear you say 24:31 something about houses plague Pride and 24:32 Prejudice swaying in the track you’re 24:33 always on you know it won’t be long how 24:35 much can you be wrong before he realizes 24:37 you’re human and you got a hard to get 24:38 on everything here is stones break you 24:39 down to the bone one day he’ll wake up 24:41 and you will be gone this is hustlers 24:45 shit no love lost just blood no tuk guns 24:49 toss what’s in the name keep it out your 24:52 mouth swallow your tongue what you 24:54 talking about what side is you on the 24:57 game don’t wait what set you claim the 25:00 same old steak and it’s beef if he wants 25:02 to jump motherfuckers

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video