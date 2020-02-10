By Omeleto
.
.
Director Zach Wechter offers a compelling mashup of film noir, gritty urban drama and a dash of Shakespeare, complete with elegantly hard-boiled writing and sharp performances.
A teen student with a rep as a high school detective is working away at a library when an entrancing femme fatale type entices him onto a “case,” trying to solve a local murder and prevent a false accusation.
As he makes his way through the trail of clues, he gets deeper into a world of deception, corruption and heightened emotions that reveals a tangle of murky passion and desire.
The film is a riff on classic film noir, transported to a young modern milieu. Like other noir classics, the dialogue is hard-edged and full of rhythm and style, the lighting is moody and expressionistic and the score and camerawork are excellent all around.
Overall, “Straight Down Low” is a fresh, well-crafted pulse-pounding tale of crime and passion, just like the old-school classics, it’s inspired from. Compelling and smart, the movie’s 20 minutes are packed with suspense and style — and will keep you on the edge of your seat until its surprising conclusion.
ABOUT OMELETO
Omeleto is the home of award-winning short films. We showcase Sundance winners, Oscar noms and critically-acclaimed filmmakers from every genre. Subscribe for more: http://sub2.omele.to
A teenage detective must solve a gangland murder to protect the girl he loves. | Straight Down Low
http://omeleto.com/243502/
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood
◊♦◊
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
Leave a Reply
.