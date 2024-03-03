The Magic of a Fading Winter

Spring is still shy.

The soft light of the late winter sun brings a warm breeze.

Winter is whispering goodbye, while small flowers grow on green grounds.

After months of grey and cloudy days, colors reappear.

So do people on the streets.

…

We are in Hannover, Northern Germany.

People are not the most outgoing here – a bit by character, but most by weather. Northern German winters are rainy, and cold.

On the shortest day of the year in December, the sun rises around 8.30 AM and goes down at 4 PM.

Enough reasons that from November to February, most people stay inside (despite December! However, German Christmas Markets are a different story).

Winter is our anti-social state.

And then, end of February, light appears at the end of the tunnel.

The magic switch to spring!

…

The river „Leine“ in Hannover that holds an artificial surfing wave called „Leinewelle“. Picture by the author.

When rays of the sun pump back the joy of life into the veins, people slowly reappear.

February is not our favorite month, but our favorite goodbye to winter.

Everything prepares for spring with a soft grin.

Nature. And people.

Shades of our pro-social characters appear like colorful coats.

Everyone seems to take a deep breath for the outdoors-time ahead.

Cafés start putting their chairs on the streets again.

People go on walks.

They discover the beautiful changes that each day holds.

New flowers.

Warmer air.

A sense of calm and happy anticipation of what’s ahead.

It is the magic of slow growth, gradually unfolding a new face.

This is the beauty of embracing change.

And accepting the time it takes.

What a wonderful transition!

…

A happy author in Hannover. Picture by the same.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Walking ways in Hannover, Northern Germany. Picture by the Jaclyn Ha author.