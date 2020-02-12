The Moped Diaries

By Omeleto

Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz are currently in the post-production of their first feature film, “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” starring Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson and Zachary Gottsagen. Learn more at http://omele.to/2BS1OG6.

All was well for Levi, a little boy growing up on an island off the coast of North Carolina. But when a bridge is built, connecting the island to the mainland, his entire life gets turned upside-down.

From then on, Levi has to come to grips with change and the opportunities that come with it.

Love of home, love of a partner and love of family all seem to be falling apart. Slowly, Levi is pushed towards the inevitable — crossing that bridge to see what lies beyond the horizon.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:12

There’s an old country song says,

00:14

“Love can build a bridge.”

00:17

I mean, how beautiful is that?

00:20

But let me tell you, there’s a flip side to that coin.

00:23

Because a bridge built at the wrong place,

00:25

and at the wrong time…

00:27

can tear love apart.

00:31

This is my story…

00:35

Fall in love, because that obnoxious, little, cute 5-year-old is me, Levi.

00:39

That’s my older brother JR.

00:41

Now, we were raised on Colington Island

00:43

which is just off the coast of North Carolina.

00:46

At the time, Colington was known for its booming fishing industries

00:49

and picturesque long, white, sandy beaches.

00:53

Now, commercial longlining is what kept food

00:55

on our families’ tables for generations.

00:58

That is until the powers that be decided…

01:00

we needed a bridge to connect us to the mainland.

01:02

Now, what those powers did not know

01:05

is what happens when you put 10,000 concrete pilings

01:08

in the middle of fertile fishing grounds.

01:10

Those fish migrate to more hospitable waters.

01:14

And fishermen’s families are torn apart.

01:17

For us, it was a two-step process:

01:19

It started with the bank foreclosing on the big house.

01:22

And ended with mom heading to the mainland

01:24

in search of greener pastures.

01:30

The most important life lesson I’ve ever learned is this:

01:34

Sometimes people leave.

01:36

And sometimes, unexpectedly.

01:39

Take a deep breath.

01:40

Mourn the loss.

01:43

And start living again.

01:50

Dad wasn’t going anywhere.

01:51

New bridge or not.

01:53

He’d grown up here just like his dad.

01:55

And his dad before him.

01:58

You fished, you lived and you died on Colington.

02:01

Woohoo!

02:03

It’s my home!

02:05

Never leaving!

02:07

Love this God damn island!

02:09

People on Colington do not go down without a fight.

02:11

With all the big game fish gone, we turned to crabbing.

02:14

Dad knew boats, he knew them really well.

02:16

So Old Man Winki gave him a job on the docks.

02:19

I see your sign.

02:21

You want to work or you just want a paycheck?

02:22

No sir, I want to work.

02:25

Come on in.

02:26

You’re going to have a bigger lure

02:29

followed by a smaller lure.

02:32

And I promise you, the fish will always hit the smaller lure.

02:39

JR, Winki, Dad and me,

02:41

we were boys.

02:43

And then…

02:45

there was a girl.

02:55

I’m Rose.

02:57

I’m Levi.

03:00

And when you’re 10, love’s that easy.

03:03

I could have stayed in that water forever.

03:16

A local fisherman is dead tonight

03:18

after a fatal run-in with the minor bridge.

03:20

He was responding to an SOS call from a capsized hobbycraft

03:23

when the collision occurred.

03:30

Don’t take anything for granted.

03:32

Because you can’t choose what happens.

03:35

You can only choose how you respond to what happens.

03:39

Boys…

03:41

Let me take you to my favorite fishing spot.

03:49

Done.

03:51

Dead.

03:52

And in this case,

03:53

Winki chose to respond by illegally adopting us.

03:56

Get down. Get down!

03:58

Don’t let anybody see you.

03:59

Don’t let them know you’re up there.

04:01

He said there was no use filling out any paperwork

04:02

because he didn’t like pens, he didn’t like paper

04:04

and he sure as shit didn’t trust the system.

04:07

All right then, this lever that I told you runs the cable?

04:11

It comes off a winch in the back of the boom.

04:14

And a winch can be two things: It can run a cable…

04:17

or it can be a woman.

04:19

Now, I would never I’m better than anybody.

04:21

And I would especially never say that about my big brother JR.

04:24

But at this time, I just got dealt a better hand.

04:27

I had the love of a good woman to keep me on the straight and narrow.

04:30

And JR didn’t.

04:33

Whoa…

04:35

Don’t touch my stuff!

04:39

I’m going to get cigarettes.

04:41

Okay.

04:42

Don’t touch my stuff.

04:48

JR wasn’t going to get cigarettes.

04:51

He was going to rob a fireworks stand.

04:53

And that was the last time I saw him.

05:08

Yes!

05:09

Yeah!

05:10

Yooo… Yoo!

05:13

Yoo!

05:13

There’s something about being in love

05:15

and laying next to a hot body at night

05:18

that can make you forget everything.

05:20

But beware.

05:21

Because when one person is the source of all your happiness,

05:24

you’ve got all your eggs in one basket.

05:27

And the world is filled with wolves.

05:30

And wolves love to eat eggs.

05:44

Hey, how you doing?

05:45

I couldn’t help but notice your sign.

05:46

Do you still need a set of hands?

05:48

You looking for work or just a paycheck?

05:50

Looking to work, sir.

05:53

Hi.

05:55

What’s your name?

05:57

Rose.

05:58

Rose?

05:59

And you’re from here?

06:01

Yeah.

06:01

Yeah?

06:03

Your whole life?

06:11

I met someone.

06:14

When you know, you just know. You know?

06:28

The No. 1 problem with young love is that it’s fleeting.

06:32

It’s the most powerful emotion, but unfortunately…

06:35

it can also be the most temporary.

06:39

You get that magical moment, a weekend, a year…

06:42

But people change.

06:43

You can’t stop the erosion of time, it just happens.

06:46

Ah, you think it’s bad,

06:47

but let me tell you what hard times are really like.

06:51

Going through a breakup is like being shipwrecked

06:54

on the loneliest, saddest, most isolated island in the universe.

07:01

You can’t eat, you can’t sleep.

07:03

You don’t care about anything.

07:06

And the reason is you’re in withdrawal.

07:09

Love is cocaine for your brain.

07:13

Dopamine, serotonin and opiates are being created by the boatloads.

07:17

And when you come off of that, there’s nothing left.

07:27

I’m only doing this because I love you.

08:07

Levi, your life is your story.

08:10

Make it a good one.

08:15

And Winki was right.

08:17

The only way to break out of that chemical prison

08:19

that can shackle your brain is to try new things

08:21

that fire new synopses.

08:23

Getting out of bed, going running, feeling the sun on your face.

08:27

Discovering new things and welcoming new experiences

08:29

into your world.

08:31

You have to step out into the unknown

08:32

and just pray the road will rise to meet you.

08:35

And it will.

08:36

It has to.

08:38

There’s no option for failure.

08:39

When the time is right, you make your moment.

08:42

What will come or unfold isn’t anything to fear.

08:45

It’s what will become the stories of your life.

08:47

It’s a big world out there.

08:49

Go get it.

