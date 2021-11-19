The Quest for the Flow

Flow states allow for more ease and grace, along with access to peak performance! Today’s guest, Oren Harris, guides you to access these states more regularly.

Have you had experiences where you were “in the flow” — where things were synchronistic, easy, or where your mind expanded beyond right and wrong thinking? If you have, those tastes are powerful and can often lead to a life-long quest to have more of that. If you have not, there is a way to find it, both in your day to day and as a larger fundamental shift in consciousness.

Today’s Man Alive podcast guest, Oren Harris, is one of the worlds leading experts on “flow,” the highly sought after, peak performance state of consciousness known for its inherent ease, power, grace, and next level performance.

Oren helps high performing leaders, entrepreneurs, and creatives tap into the incredible power of flow and intuition to have a profound impact on the planet through the full expression of their souls’ gifts.

In our conversation we discussed:

What flow state is and how to access it more regularly

and how to access it more regularly Flow in day to day vs. in the larger evolutionary context

context Integrating the heart for the high performer

for the high performer What men tend to resist that actually is a doorway into flow

How to gain access to a greater power than your personality

Oren’s presence is calming, clarifying and expansive. This episode had the potential to open both your mind and heart!

—

Oren is a real life demonstration of the saying, “be in the world, but not of it,” and he is capable of showing up in a vast number of ways to best serve those he is inspired to work with.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Oren is a transformational coach, a spiritual teacher, and a pioneer on the leading edge of human consciousness. His primary mission in life is creating Heaven on Earth, a place where people wake up to their true selves and live a limitless life of contribution and fulfillment.

Oren is one of the worlds leading experts on “flow,” the highly sought after, peak performance state of consciousness known for its inherent ease, power, grace, and next level performance. Oren helps high performing leaders, entrepreneurs, and creatives tap into the incredible power of flow and intuition to have a profound impact on the planet through the full expression of their souls gifts.

Despite his impressive accolades and abilities, Oren’s real super power is simply his love and presence which reminds people of who they really are and effortlessly draws the best out of them.

—

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com