Three Important Reminders To Keep In Mind as a Parent

I am a parent of 7 years and ten months now, something I thought would start three years ago. But life can surprise you, well you can surprise yourself too. I was raised in a single-parent family by my mum. My dad died early on when I was one. I did not get the pleasure of knowing him. I do not even remember him anyway.

It was hard on my mum. I had no idea till had kids and until recently because we talk a lot now. When my dad died, we became everything she had. She thought of us and did everything to make sure we had what we needed. She did this to the point of denying herself anything she might have wanted.

We did not know this growing up, how much pressure she put on herself.

One day, she came home and found a cake wrapper in the bin. She could not imagine that we could get something for ourselves and eat without leaving anything for her. That was her epiphany right there. That we had our own lives and she had hers too, that our lives were not hers and she had to live for herself too. She had not been doing this.

I am a parent now, still learning. This is what I keep in mind.

1. See your kids in the best light.

Growing up, I remember my mum saying this quite often. When visitors came to the house, she would keep referring to us as burdens, that my dad died and left her with burdens. Burdens are problems, and people suffer under them. How do you see your kids most of the time? What do they represent to you? Gifts, lessons, or bothers?

I know they are not one thing all the time, but if you mostly see them as problems, that is not good for you. It means that you feel they weigh you down and that everything you do for them is a chore, and you would be better not doing it.

Lesson; children feel tiresome sometimes. True, but they are many things too. There are times you enjoy doing things for them, taking care of them. Slowly start focusing on those parts, one thought at a time. Note that they are not obligated to cater to you in any way. Remove that pressure off them, so you do not feel like you are the one caring and loving them, but they do not reciprocate your love.

If there are things that you do and they can help, start teaching them how or asking them to do it all together. They can take that glass to the kitchen and pick up their clothes. These small acts alleviate your constant thinking that they are burdens to you, one thought at a time.

2. Give yourself the gift of time.

My mum told us her thoughts were always with us, about us. She would go to town to shop and crave fries or chocolate, but she would not get any. What about my kids? That was her thought. She did not do anything for herself, even get sweets without giving us part of it.

When was the last time you did something for yourself only, thought about yourself only? You wake up in the morning, prepare them, take them to school if they are going, do their laundry, clean their room, and do their shopping. When they get back from school, tend to them all over again till you get to sleep. The next day, the cycle continues.

You are spending every ounce of time you have on them.

Lesson; You need to take a break, an hour, half, heck one whole week, if you can, to focus on yourself. There is only so much time left to live, to do things you want to do on your own. You cannot be with your children all the time. Remind yourself that they have their own lives too, and they also want to do their things, so should you. It is the only way to recharge. Give yourself the freest and precious gift in this world, time. Time to reorganize your thoughts, time to reflect, and time to rest.

3. Start again.

When you have children, it is easy to put yourself in the back. You tuck away all the dreams you have. It’s because raising children is full-time, especially in the beginning. Before they start catering to their own needs, even in the smallest of ways, they are part of us, and we are part of them. But a time comes when they break away, albeit slowly, but they do, yet we still put our dreams on hold. Everyone has things they want to do as an individual, and sometimes it can be that same parenting job you have. I’m also talking about the smallest of things, like learning how to bake those pumpkin cookies, going for a swim every Friday, starting that blog. Whether small or big, dreams are still dreams, and we all have them.

Lesson; Take yourself to who you were before you had children. What did you think about life? How did you expect it to turn out? Slowly unearth the parts of you that you have buried through the years and start exploring them again. Write down everything you want to do, even the ones you think are ridiculous or minute. Break them down into parts of achievable steps or replace them with a version you can do now.

If you want to start a blog, you can find a site to start posting before you make your own. If you desire to be a makeup artist, start testing it on your kids. These initial beginnings will reignite the fire you had, start you on that journey and remind you that it is possible.

There’s a common belief that after being a parent, you should forget about your dreams and reside yourself to a life of always taking care of your young ones and being there for others. But this is not true.

My mum started putting herself first sometimes. She’s since built her own house, fenced it and dug a borehole, has a beautiful farm, built a church, and continues to do things she wants for herself. She loves us and reminds us to keep thinking of our lives too.

Everything I have ever wanted to do, I did it after being a parent. Modeling, writing, publishing a book, starting my blog, the list continues, and you can do yours too.

If you are already a parent, remind yourself of the importance of living for yourself too. If you are not, keep it in mind so that you don’t fall into it.

Thank you so much for reading. I hope this helps, and I wish you all the best in your parenthood.

