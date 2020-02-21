.
A seemingly powerful hedge fund manager is in a tough position. The fund he manages has lower than expected earnings, and he’s faced with defending himself and his career. By keeping up the appearance of power and influence, the money will flow once again, and he’ll be back on top.
.
The perception of success comes at a cost, though. He lives in a luxury apartment that’s unfurnished. His relationship with his ex-wife is tense. And he’s not quite close to his young son. When he gets a weekend break with his young child, he discovers just how fragile the facade is.
“Top Floor” is a quiet character piece that takes place in the world of high finance, captured in beautiful cinematography and skillful camerawork.
The glossy surfaces and sophisticated trappings mask a great hunger for connection and honesty, captured in subtle, sensitive performances by the entire cast. With thoughtfulness and skill, the film examines just what it means to have success — and what it really costs to attain.
