A seemingly powerful hedge fund manager is in a tough position. The fund he manages has lower than expected earnings, and he’s faced with defending himself and his career. By keeping up the appearance of power and influence, the money will flow once again, and he’ll be back on top.

The perception of success comes at a cost, though. He lives in a luxury apartment that’s unfurnished. His relationship with his ex-wife is tense. And he’s not quite close to his young son. When he gets a weekend break with his young child, he discovers just how fragile the facade is.

“Top Floor” is a quiet character piece that takes place in the world of high finance, captured in beautiful cinematography and skillful camerawork.

The glossy surfaces and sophisticated trappings mask a great hunger for connection and honesty, captured in subtle, sensitive performances by the entire cast. With thoughtfulness and skill, the film examines just what it means to have success — and what it really costs to attain.

ABOUT OMELETO

Omeleto is the home of award-winning short films. We showcase Sundance winners, Oscar noms and critically-acclaimed filmmakers from every genre. Subscribe for more: http://sub2.omele.to

A hedge fund manager learns a big investor may leave. Then his world begins to collapse. | Top Floor

http://youtu.be/TOXrUet4dHc

http://omeleto.com/244012/

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:04

it’s been nothing but strong returns the

00:07

last five years solid 15% plus since we

00:10

started your fund is the worst

00:12

performing investment in our portfolio

00:14

this quarter maybe but what about the

00:17

last five years 50% of this funds net

00:21

assets are my own I’m all-in

00:24

I have full confidence I need to think

00:27

about my investors first of course Alan

00:30

and by placing your trust in me you are

00:33

I want my fucking money back you have JP

00:49

on hold

00:53

sorry I have to take this dr. Ellsberg

00:59

says Christopher needs to wear his

01:01

glasses from now on okay why wouldn’t I

01:07

be you just said a little

01:13

all right don’t be like that when I

01:15

don’t be like what’s the game your son’s

01:21

baseball game

01:27

JP looking good thanks man thanks for

01:31

having us do you mind if we chat for a

01:33

second see you later

01:40

how’s your apartment it’s great JP and

01:44

yours is looking pretty okay it’s not

01:48

bad huh

01:51

did you say you hired Patton yeah funny

01:54

cuz we hired her for our Hampton home

01:55

and said she never heard from ended up

01:59

going with Mark Linden he’s a fucking

02:01

genius and that’s been around the block

02:04

one too many times

02:18

listen man that PT QA investment I was

02:21

telling you about is red-hot you won’t

02:24

end you got to roll the dice on you know

02:28

your funds aggressive investing doesn’t

02:29

fit into our portfolio you can throw in

02:32

a couple of MIL yourself you don’t want

02:34

to miss the boat on this one trust me

02:36

I’ll tell you send the deal sheet again

02:39

now look it over okay and brush up on

02:41

the swing of yours

04:01

mr. Renault can’t make it to today’s

04:03

meeting I have him in your office on

04:04

line three

04:32

even the Yankees games get rained out

04:35

sometimes buddy they already played

04:40

stuck in a meeting a Saturday

04:47

when can I expect my payment just need

04:51

this deal to come through he was looking

04:55

for you in the bleachers is the commute

05:02

been difficult no it’s fine

05:06

Chris has been so excited about the new

05:09

apartment really what do you say he says

05:13

it has a pool he’s talking about it’s

05:18

great I mean I invite you though um no

05:21

it’s yeah

06:13

oh is that that’s mom she’s cheering for

06:16

us

06:16

[Music]

06:30

okay you have your eyes closed okay can

06:39

we do that together you laid down and

06:45

what do I do now that’s practicing peace

07:01

Pizza time

07:09

Jeeter then how come I guess we’re buddy

07:12

how do you know hey rod gets more money

07:14

I heard the sports events say so the

07:18

sportscaster hey rod gets more money

07:22

because he knows I played the part he

07:26

puts on a good show

07:31

[Music]

07:33

why don’t you want mom to come out it’s

07:37

not that I don’t want to come here it’s

07:39

just complicated that’s what mom says

07:48

you still love mom

08:02

[Applause]

08:08

what’s so funny you are yeah why am i

08:13

funny

08:13

mom said you couldn’t give me Captain

08:15

Crunch and if you did you’re being

08:18

manipulative and responsible

08:22

irresponsible well she does not always

08:26

know best I’m the man right your mom’s

08:46

gonna be waiting for us hey how’d you

09:01

get up here posture was broken so I told

09:03

him I was Chris that is not the fucking

09:05

question not with Christopher oh is it

09:10

since when do you care how bad is it

09:13

it’s just a temporary thing a temporary

09:17

there is not even a proper bed we’ve got

09:20

the couch and Christopher fits in it

09:22

just great okay fine get your stuff

09:27

we’re going I don’t want to go this

09:31

place is not safe for you we’re going

09:34

say goodbye to dad this is not a

09:35

negotiation

09:41

it’s okay buddy come here see you real

09:48

soon okay

09:51

all right wear your glasses

10:03

I forgot to put him on him this morning

10:08

but we had him on all weekend didn’t we

10:14

buddy

11:05

hello how are you JP yeah looks good

11:20

right

11:33

this is where I want to be

11:59

[Music]

12:08

[Music]

12:29

[Music]

12:45

you

