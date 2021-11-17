Toxic masculinity is a potpourri of unpleasant traits disguised as desirable or recommended ways of being male in society. These perspectives included mental and physical toughness, hyper-aggression, stoicism or not displaying any emotional interactions, extreme self-sufficiency or lacking the ability to ask for or receive help or support, and heterosexism, the discrimination against anyone who isn’t heterosexual.

The existence of these ideas is not the problem but the intensity in which they are engaged that makes them problematic. Since so many men are expected to work in careers that are stressful, dangerous or even lethal, we have trained men to believe toughness defines masculinity, and the more traits associated with that toughness (masculine traits) the more likely men are going to be seen as manly and potentially heroic, though this does not HAVE to be the case, it is a simplistic view of the world and the male role in it.

We discussed the idea of heroic masculinity and decided it was possible for heroic masculinity to be the other side of the coin of toxic masculinity since it’s the matter of degree which makes these “masculine” ideals problematic. We worked around the idea of compassion and empathy being the factors that can redirect, undermine or subvert the nature of masculinity since if one has compassion, one is less inclined to interact with the world in a toxic and problematic manner. We closed with the idea that perhaps it is the need for society to direct the socialized norms which insist that one be masculine or feminine and the intense degree at which men are trained to incorporate the toxic extremes is the problem, not necessarily masculinity itself.

