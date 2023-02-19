Uriah Almost Passed the Test… SMH [Video]

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

if you get this new one are you going to

0:02

break it

0:03

okay

0:08

welcome welcome back this go hard in it

0:12

like that welcome back to belief in

0:13

fatherhood my name is belief I’m so glad

0:15

you’re here you know what it is the lie

0:17

detector test is back again what is this

0:20

the fifth year we did this in a row you

0:22

know what I’m saying we had this

0:23

homemade lie detector desk made exactly

0:25

for us and I put all four kids on a lot

0:28

of detective tests every year now if you

0:30

guys are ready for it you’re not going

0:31

to want to miss this episode with your

0:34

Riot bow we already know this guy is

0:37

very creative he’s very creative with

0:38

his responses okay so if you care about

0:40

anything you want to make sure you like

0:42

this video And subscribe to the channel

0:43

and share this with someone you love so

0:45

thank you again for being here and let’s

0:47

get it

0:48

you know what to do with this right

0:51

yeah

0:53

okay Dad this is first

0:56

yes

0:58

and they made it out

1:00

yeah why is their handles

1:04

huh oh there’s some handles

1:06

in case you um tell too many lies and I

1:09

get the shaky like that

1:11

uh how’s it going good do you know what

1:14

that is on your head yeah the lion

1:16

detector okay what does it do it tells

1:19

you when you lie it won’t buzz when you

1:21

tell the truth are you think you’re a

1:23

truth teller Kinda Yeah do you ever lie

1:27

sometimes sometimes okay let me get a

1:30

couple things down before we even open

1:31

this up and get this going so uh lie

1:34

detector tells you tells me if you’re

1:37

lying if you have the capacity to lie

1:38

and all that stuff it just lets me know

1:40

how much how good of a job I’m doing as

1:41

a parent right it’s not so much that

1:43

you’re not doing a good job is that I

1:45

may not be doing a good job if you walk

1:46

around here lying to everybody

1:48

you know I’m saying okay so your name is

1:52

[Music]

1:54

Uriah Uriah

1:58

[Music]

2:00

um last name

2:01

Henry Henry middle name

2:05

bro bro very good

2:09

all right these are all true yeah how

2:11

old are you

2:13

eight eight

2:15

years old okay so tell me about your

2:20

Christmas was your Christmas great did

2:23

you did you get everything you wanted

2:26

my Christmas

2:28

um was great but

2:32

I didn’t get everything I wanted okay

2:34

what would you get

2:36

I got a microscope is that what it’s

2:39

called

2:39

I got a sword

2:42

and a hoverboard

2:49

that’s pretty cool

2:50

what kind of Sword did you get wooden

2:53

wooden swords and what did you want to

2:56

get

2:57

well those three were on my list

3:02

[Music]

3:03

I also wanted a Captain America shield

3:07

and I wanted

3:10

uh a

3:12

iPod why didn’t you get what you wanted

3:16

I think it’s because some of them were

3:20

expensive Captain America shield is

3:22

expensive how would you think that costs

3:24

I don’t know but I know our iPod is

3:28

expensive okay why do you want an iPod

3:32

because my brother has one are you

3:34

jealous of your brother yes okay

3:39

okay awesome okay so you’re jealous that

3:42

your brother has an iPod and you don’t

3:43

yes okay have you ever had a Captain

3:46

America shield before yes

3:48

okay well so why do you need a new one

3:51

if you have one because it broke oh it

3:53

broke

3:54

okay how did it break oh I mean I like

3:59

to throw it like Captain America does

4:01

and then it hit wall okay and cracked

4:05

cracked so the first time you threw it

4:08

it cracked no not the first time I can’t

4:11

remember which time probably be the

4:13

100th

4:14

maybe I don’t know if I figured that if

4:17

you get this new one are you going to

4:18

break it no

4:25

okay okay okay

4:27

all right so how am I supposed to know

4:30

the future

4:31

okay well do you have do you break

4:34

things sometimes yes okay

4:37

um did you break any of your toys so far

4:39

uh yeah oh no we’re broke uh

4:44

let me see this one on the list did the

4:47

microscope break no okay okay hoverboard

4:52

oh okay the hoverboard broke

4:55

can you still ride it yeah okay you

4:57

still write it okay yes now how long did

4:59

you have it before it broke

5:03

I like two days yeah

5:06

okay okay okay and what about your sword

5:08

did you saw a break no did you try to

5:10

break someone with your sword

5:13

kinda okay can you explain that

5:26

sure get break a bone so do you think it

5:28

was a good idea for your parents to give

5:30

you a wooden sword

5:33

[Music]

5:35

no

5:37

okay all right

5:39

no problem not a good idea so next year

5:41

no wooden sword um you want another one

5:45

oh yeah okay so like we have a nerda oh

5:48

like how he is okay and then so if your

5:53

parents

5:55

probably shouldn’t get your wooden sword

5:57

next year why would they get your

5:59

hoverboard so you can throw a shield at

6:01

them I mean I mean not a hoverboard a

6:03

Captain America’s shield so you can

6:04

throw it at them

6:09

I probably will throw it but I probably

6:12

won’t okay will you throw it at someone

6:15

wow

6:17

I wouldn’t if I if I have like caught

6:23

um cardboard people to throw it at okay

6:26

so you need more okay things to throw it

6:28

at Targets yes okay cool okay so Captain

6:32

America shield an iPod that’s the only

6:33

thing I’m gonna lose for next year wow

6:38

there is

6:41

iPad oh iPad

6:45

tablet

6:46

iPad tablet that’s the same thing

6:49

okay okay awesome okay so got that let’s

6:54

talk about the trip okay we just took a

6:55

nice family trip it was really fun tell

6:57

me about it how was it

6:59

it was bad

7:01

did you like seeing the deer

7:04

okay what was your favorite part about

7:06

that

7:07

I gotta go outside to see it

7:11

when you got to the deer because you

7:13

wanted to touch the deer or see the deer

7:15

or you wanted to go out there with the

7:16

deer yes what was your plan

7:18

I’m just gonna try to pet it you’re

7:21

gonna try to pet it yes were you gonna

7:22

try to throw something at it no

7:27

I was not were you gonna try to hit it

7:30

with something

7:31

uh well I was gonna throw something guys

7:34

okay if it it

7:38

um you know how it uh rape these ready

7:42

to try to invite me rabies okay okay

7:44

yeah yeah okay well you’re just

7:46

defending yourself at that point you

7:48

know what I’m saying so you were trying

7:49

to find sticks and stuff like that okay

7:50

all right man thank you man at least I

7:53

know your heart’s desire appreciate you

7:55

you only told a couple lies man yes be

7:58

sure to subscribe to our channel so you

7:59

don’t miss the next episode of belief in

8:01

fatherhood welcome welcome welcome back

8:04

this go hard in the head like that took

8:06

my Sabbath I can relax like Boomerang I

8:09

can write back like Boomerang I can

8:11

write black just like yo-yos come right

8:13

black hold on

