Uriah Almost Passed the Test… SMH [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
0:00
if you get this new one are you going to
0:02
break it
0:03
okay
0:08
welcome welcome back this go hard in it
0:12
like that welcome back to belief in
0:13
fatherhood my name is belief I’m so glad
0:15
you’re here you know what it is the lie
0:17
detector test is back again what is this
0:20
the fifth year we did this in a row you
0:22
know what I’m saying we had this
0:23
homemade lie detector desk made exactly
0:25
for us and I put all four kids on a lot
0:28
of detective tests every year now if you
0:30
guys are ready for it you’re not going
0:31
to want to miss this episode with your
0:34
Riot bow we already know this guy is
0:37
very creative he’s very creative with
0:38
his responses okay so if you care about
0:40
anything you want to make sure you like
0:42
this video And subscribe to the channel
0:43
and share this with someone you love so
0:45
thank you again for being here and let’s
0:47
get it
0:48
you know what to do with this right
0:51
yeah
0:53
okay Dad this is first
0:56
yes
0:58
and they made it out
1:00
yeah why is their handles
1:04
huh oh there’s some handles
1:06
in case you um tell too many lies and I
1:09
get the shaky like that
1:11
uh how’s it going good do you know what
1:14
that is on your head yeah the lion
1:16
detector okay what does it do it tells
1:19
you when you lie it won’t buzz when you
1:21
tell the truth are you think you’re a
1:23
truth teller Kinda Yeah do you ever lie
1:27
sometimes sometimes okay let me get a
1:30
couple things down before we even open
1:31
this up and get this going so uh lie
1:34
detector tells you tells me if you’re
1:37
lying if you have the capacity to lie
1:38
and all that stuff it just lets me know
1:40
how much how good of a job I’m doing as
1:41
a parent right it’s not so much that
1:43
you’re not doing a good job is that I
1:45
may not be doing a good job if you walk
1:46
around here lying to everybody
1:48
you know I’m saying okay so your name is
1:52
[Music]
1:54
Uriah Uriah
1:58
[Music]
2:00
um last name
2:01
Henry Henry middle name
2:05
bro bro very good
2:09
all right these are all true yeah how
2:11
old are you
2:13
eight eight
2:15
years old okay so tell me about your
2:20
Christmas was your Christmas great did
2:23
you did you get everything you wanted
2:26
my Christmas
2:28
um was great but
2:32
I didn’t get everything I wanted okay
2:34
what would you get
2:36
I got a microscope is that what it’s
2:39
called
2:39
I got a sword
2:42
and a hoverboard
2:49
that’s pretty cool
2:50
what kind of Sword did you get wooden
2:53
wooden swords and what did you want to
2:56
get
2:57
well those three were on my list
3:02
[Music]
3:03
I also wanted a Captain America shield
3:07
and I wanted
3:10
uh a
3:12
iPod why didn’t you get what you wanted
3:16
I think it’s because some of them were
3:20
expensive Captain America shield is
3:22
expensive how would you think that costs
3:24
I don’t know but I know our iPod is
3:28
expensive okay why do you want an iPod
3:32
because my brother has one are you
3:34
jealous of your brother yes okay
3:39
okay awesome okay so you’re jealous that
3:42
your brother has an iPod and you don’t
3:43
yes okay have you ever had a Captain
3:46
America shield before yes
3:48
okay well so why do you need a new one
3:51
if you have one because it broke oh it
3:53
broke
3:54
okay how did it break oh I mean I like
3:59
to throw it like Captain America does
4:01
and then it hit wall okay and cracked
4:05
cracked so the first time you threw it
4:08
it cracked no not the first time I can’t
4:11
remember which time probably be the
4:13
100th
4:14
maybe I don’t know if I figured that if
4:17
you get this new one are you going to
4:18
break it no
4:25
okay okay okay
4:27
all right so how am I supposed to know
4:30
the future
4:31
okay well do you have do you break
4:34
things sometimes yes okay
4:37
um did you break any of your toys so far
4:39
uh yeah oh no we’re broke uh
4:44
let me see this one on the list did the
4:47
microscope break no okay okay hoverboard
4:52
oh okay the hoverboard broke
4:55
can you still ride it yeah okay you
4:57
still write it okay yes now how long did
4:59
you have it before it broke
5:03
I like two days yeah
5:06
okay okay okay and what about your sword
5:08
did you saw a break no did you try to
5:10
break someone with your sword
5:13
kinda okay can you explain that
5:26
sure get break a bone so do you think it
5:28
was a good idea for your parents to give
5:30
you a wooden sword
5:33
[Music]
5:35
no
5:37
okay all right
5:39
no problem not a good idea so next year
5:41
no wooden sword um you want another one
5:45
oh yeah okay so like we have a nerda oh
5:48
like how he is okay and then so if your
5:53
parents
5:55
probably shouldn’t get your wooden sword
5:57
next year why would they get your
5:59
hoverboard so you can throw a shield at
6:01
them I mean I mean not a hoverboard a
6:03
Captain America’s shield so you can
6:04
throw it at them
6:09
I probably will throw it but I probably
6:12
won’t okay will you throw it at someone
6:15
wow
6:17
I wouldn’t if I if I have like caught
6:23
um cardboard people to throw it at okay
6:26
so you need more okay things to throw it
6:28
at Targets yes okay cool okay so Captain
6:32
America shield an iPod that’s the only
6:33
thing I’m gonna lose for next year wow
6:38
there is
6:41
iPad oh iPad
6:45
tablet
6:46
iPad tablet that’s the same thing
6:49
okay okay awesome okay so got that let’s
6:54
talk about the trip okay we just took a
6:55
nice family trip it was really fun tell
6:57
me about it how was it
6:59
it was bad
7:01
did you like seeing the deer
7:04
okay what was your favorite part about
7:06
that
7:07
I gotta go outside to see it
7:11
when you got to the deer because you
7:13
wanted to touch the deer or see the deer
7:15
or you wanted to go out there with the
7:16
deer yes what was your plan
7:18
I’m just gonna try to pet it you’re
7:21
gonna try to pet it yes were you gonna
7:22
try to throw something at it no
7:27
I was not were you gonna try to hit it
7:30
with something
7:31
uh well I was gonna throw something guys
7:34
okay if it it
7:38
um you know how it uh rape these ready
7:42
to try to invite me rabies okay okay
7:44
yeah yeah okay well you’re just
7:46
defending yourself at that point you
7:48
know what I’m saying so you were trying
7:49
to find sticks and stuff like that okay
7:50
all right man thank you man at least I
7:53
know your heart’s desire appreciate you
7:55
you only told a couple lies man yes be
7:58
sure to subscribe to our channel so you
7:59
don’t miss the next episode of belief in
8:01
fatherhood welcome welcome welcome back
8:04
this go hard in the head like that took
8:06
my Sabbath I can relax like Boomerang I
8:09
can write back like Boomerang I can
8:11
write black just like yo-yos come right
8:13
black hold on
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
—
