Vulnerability Doesn’t Have to Be Scary – Christopher Veal

Vulnerability can be one of those words, or sentiments, that has men especially want to run. Today’s guest was part of a very masculine world, without vulnerability, and eventually recognized the cost. We talk about how vulnerability doesn’t have to be so scary and how embracing it can actually be a path to power and success.

Show notes

I know vulnerability can be one of those words, or sentiments, that has you want to run the other way. But today I am bringing you someone who was part of a very masculine world, without vulnerability, and eventually recognized the costs to himself, his loved ones and the world.

Many boys and men have been told that being vulnerable is weak or unmanly. There is an idea that being vulnerable means falling apart. Really though, vulnerability is a a type of strength. It takes courage to reveal your fears and desires, and the places you don’t have it all together. And when you find the place within, where you know your innate goodness, and have nothing to prove, vulnerability isn’t so scary. It becomes a doorway to connection, respect and even attraction.

People are welcoming vulnerability more and more these days, and today’s Man Alive podcast guest, Christopher Veal, is on the leading edge of this movement. Christopher is the author of The Whole Man: Evolving Masculinity. He also hosts The Vulnerable Man podcast. Earlier in his life, he was an officer in the Marine Corps and worked in the construction industry. And yet Chris woke up to the power of vulnerability and the pain caused when men are taught to hide and isolate parts of themselves.

In our powerful conversation we discussed:

The elements and superpowers of a Whole Man

How to evolve masculinity in a way that benefits everyone

Why the shift from an either/or to a both/and mentality leads to more fulfillment and success

How to ease the intensity when you get triggered

when you get triggered Chris’ book and podcast: The Whole Man and The Vulnerable Man

Christopher is an amazing human and is an example of embodying a wide range of healthy masculine and feminine qualities. When you’re done with this one, check out this episode on how a man can move through, and even embrace, fear as a strength.

Links:

Connect with Christopher



WholeManJourney.com

Bio:

Christopher works deliberately each day to live into his purpose of creating authentic connections. He knows that some days he does better than others at leaning in to being vulnerable, and aims to improve with every interaction.

In his life he’s worn many hats: father, executive coach, Marine Corps officer, TEDx speaker, organizational development professional, facilitator, traveler, keynote speaker, podcast host, student of life, music lover, and explorer. He is excited to finally be adding Author to that list with the publishing of The Whole Man: Evolving Masculinity, which is the latest iteration of his quest to destigmatize the word ‘vulnerability’ for men.

When he’s not busy with these other pursuits, he loves spending time with his amazing daughter, listening to music, playing piano and (a little) guitar, mountain biking, riding his motorcycle, and is somewhat successfully training their Boxer, Apollo.

Connect with Shana James

Honest Sex

Website: shanajamescoaching.com/3ways

Check out Honest Sex, a new book author Shana James.

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com