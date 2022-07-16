Prosperity to me means not settling in any area of your life. It means having it all at the same time, and never sacrificing one area for another. It’s having powerful physical, mental, emotional and spiritual alignment. It’s creating income from service. It’s about powerful, deep, committed, loving relationships with those that matter most.

What does prosperity mean to you? You get to decide. I challenge you to go deep as it takes to fully define prosperity and what it means to you. Until you do, there’s a 100% chance you’ll never get there. Take the plunge. It’s time to figure it out for yourself.

How Do You Define Prosperity?

You get to decide what prosperity means to you, but I’m going to share with you what it means to me.

Prosperity to me means not settling in any area of your life. It means having it all at the same time, and never sacrificing one area for another.

I break life down into three areas – health, wealth, and love:

Health

In health, it means having powerful physical, mental, emotional and spiritual alignment. It means being so certain in who I am, and the value that I hold that I take care of my body, discipline my mind, and love and allow my emotions to flow and feel powerful in my my entire being, and to be so self aware that I truly feel purposeful, powerful, and significant.

Wealth

Prosperity also means showing up in a career and creating income in a way that’s aligned with my greatest talents, gifts, and desires. It’s creating income from service that I want to render to others and bring forth to society. It’s about giving the very best of my gifts and talents to the world and creating impactful game-changing income to provide wealth, opportunities and experiences for my family.

Love

And finally, but not least important, it’s powerful, deep, committed, loving relationships with those that matter most – my family, my closest friends – the people that I love having in my life. They are the people who want for me what I want for me, and I get to return that favor to them as well.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Never Sacrifice

Prosperity is about feeling completely successful, happy and free in all three of those areas and never sacrificing one for the other.

It means enjoying every aspect of life and never needing to turn down any experience that I want to experience because I’m required, or I feel obligated to do something that I don’t want to do. Prosperity means sucking the marrow out of life and enjoying life to the fullest. That’s what prosperity means to me.

Now YOU – Take the Plunge

You get to form your own definition of prosperity. If you haven’t taken time to fully immerse yourself, and dive deep into what a fully fulfilling, wealthy, prosperous life means to you, I encourage you to do so. Because how can you truly live a fulfilling and prosperous life if you don’t even know what prosperity means to you? I challenge you to go deep as it takes to fully define prosperity and what it means to you. Until you do, there’s a 100% chance you’ll never get there.

Take the plunge. It’s time to figure it out for yourself.

What Does Prosperity Mean to You?

—

This post was previously published on Mike Kitko’s blog.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock