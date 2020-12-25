Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / What To Do When [Video]

What To Do When [Video]

My child has trouble understanding body language.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Understood

.

.

For children with learning and thinking differences, understanding body language may be a difficult task.

Interpreting body movements as language is often hard to teach our professionals want to help. In the episode of What To Do When, hear advice from our experts on how to teach children to understand body language, even when it may be challenging.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
– [Announcer] What do I do when my child
00:02
has trouble understanding body language?
00:09
– [Narrator] We asked our experts,
00:10
and this is what they had to say.
00:13
Body language and social cues can be like street signs.
00:17
But instead of helping us navigate the road,
00:20
they help us navigate the many social settings
00:22
life throws at us.
00:24
Some kids might have trouble seeing the signs
00:26
in the first place.
00:28
Here’s how you can help your child see the signs
00:31
and recognize what different social cues might mean.
00:35
Match the movement to the message.
00:38
Explain the unspoken message behind common movements.
00:42
For instance, tapping of the fingers could mean impatience.
00:47
Find real life examples.
00:50
Help your child spot visual clues
00:52
to figure out how people are feeling.
00:55
For instance, ask your child,
00:58
what does it mean when someone’s fists are clenched?
01:01
Play body language charades.
01:04
Acting out emotions through body language
01:06
helps kids see the connection between the two.
01:10
The world of social cues might feel
01:12
like a maze to some kids,
01:14
but showing them how to see the signs
01:16
can help them confidently navigate social interactions.
01:20
(bright music)
01:25
For more what to do when tutorials,
01:27
don’t forget to subscribe to our channel.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

