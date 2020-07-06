What’s With the Star in Trans*?

If you’re at all computer savvy, you’ll recognize the asterisk as a wildcard. If you’ve never heard the word “wildcard”, here’s a quick definition: a wildcard means you can fill it with anything. “Trans*” means trans-anything.

So why “trans-anything”? A lot of people who identify as “trans*” use different labels, and some prefer to avoid labeling themselves altogether. You have, for example, “transgender”, “transsexual”, “transmasculine”, “transfeminine”, and surely a whole host of others that I don’t know.

Why does it matter? Because labels matter. Being inclusive matters. But, most of all, because gender isn’t a binary, with only two options. It’s not even a spectrum, with two clearly defined poles. Gender is multi-dimensional and society is only starting to recognize that.

So, you say, can I be whatever gender I choose? Not really. Your brain identifies a gender when you’re a toddler, then you ARE that gender. For many, our brain perceives us as a “man” or “woman”. And we should consider ourselves lucky that society considers our genders as “real”.

If, however, your brain doesn’t identify as “man” or “woman”, your gender is no less real than those of us who can walk into public restrooms without feeling a sense of disquiet. While the majority of people don’t even recognize the difference between gender and biological sex, there are a few “gender-binary” people (self-identified as “men” or “women”) who do. Likely because we’ve studied it, or live or work close to those who identify as trans*. Or they’re like me, and have had gender issues in the past, like having been born in a wrongly-sexed body. Many of us – including many gender-binary people who identify as “trans-something” – make a special effort to include the star in “trans*”.

Maybe now you’re wondering, how do I, the author, identify? And it’s simple. I’m a woman. As much as any cissexual woman out there. Sure, I was born in the wrong body, with the wrong parts. And testosterone has put me through hell. But I don’t really identify as “trans*”, other than “transsexual”, which is a medical condition and – SO fortunately for trans women – can, for us, be mostly cured. (See my post “You can never really be a woman!”) In fact, I was delighted when my local gender center’s questionnaire asked for my gender, and I could choose between “trans woman” and “woman”.

Because I don’t identify as a “trans woman”. I’m just a “woman”.

So why do I bother with the star? Because, in my journeys through the trans* community, I’ve learned that not everyone is as fortunate (with their gender’s recognition by society) as I am. Identify is important! And there are countless ways to be trans* – hence the star.

—

