Why Did He Stop Chasing You? [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

i wanted to talk about three mistakes we

0:01

make in early stage dating that really

0:04

hurt our chances of things going

0:06

anywhere when we like someone we all

0:08

want to get them hooked don’t we we all

0:10

want to make sure that it actually has

0:12

the best possible chance of going

0:14

somewhere well there are three things we

0:17

do that jeopardize that that i wanted to

0:19

highlight in this video and i want to

0:20

start by just making a distinction a

0:22

distinction between love and desire

0:25

connection

0:27

and

0:27

attraction love isn’t the same as desire

0:32

what’s gets someone to have feelings of

0:34

love for us is not the same as what

0:37

makes someone want to

0:39

take us home what makes someone turned

0:42

on by us and if we want to keep

0:44

someone’s attention in dating

0:46

desire is absolutely essential the three

0:50

things that i’m going to talk about

0:52

today the mistakes we make

0:54

are not necessarily things that will

0:56

hurt love

0:58

but they will have the potential to hurt

1:01

desire and if we hurt desire we run the

1:05

risk of losing someone’s energy and when

1:08

we feel like oh it fizzled out with

1:10

someone oh why did they lose

1:12

steam it’s not because of a lack of love

1:16

it’s because of a lack of desire and by

1:18

the way what gets people to the point of

1:20

love

1:21

enough desire in the early stages to

1:24

carry them through to a place of real

1:27

deep connection and investment mistake

1:30

number one showing that we are surprised

1:35

someone is into us if we say or do

1:38

things that communicate to someone

1:40

i just don’t know why someone like you

1:42

would like someone like me i’m surprised

1:46

that you’re into me i’m surprised that

1:48

you like me as much as you say you do i

1:51

am surprised you approached me what

1:54

we’re saying to someone is

1:57

someone with your value

2:00

shouldn’t be into someone with my value

2:03

and the danger of that is that we’re

2:05

going to make someone feel like they got

2:07

the raw end of the deal we all want to

2:09

feel in life like we’re getting the best

2:11

deal possible so no one wants to go into

2:14

a dating scenario feeling like they’re

2:16

the one being shortchanged but when we

2:19

say to someone i’m surprised that you’re

2:21

into me it’s another way of saying to

2:24

someone you’re the one getting

2:25

shortchanged in this situation because

2:28

i’m of lower value and you’re of higher

2:30

value if we do that we run the risk of

2:33

killing desire before we’ve even started

2:36

mistake number two telling someone

2:39

you’re afraid that they’re gonna hurt

2:42

you if we continuously

2:44

show i’m afraid that you’re gonna change

2:47

your mind about me i’m afraid that

2:49

you’re gonna leave me i’m afraid that

2:51

you’re gonna cheat on me i’m worried

2:53

you’re just stringing me along we are

2:55

playing a kind of victim

2:57

in this scenario we’re not saying that

3:00

we have equal opportunity to hurt each

3:02

other that we’re both in a situation

3:05

being dating is to be in a situation

3:08

where you can be hurt there’s no getting

3:10

around that if you go on a date with

3:11

someone and they don’t call you we can

3:13

feel that as a rejection that’s

3:14

vulnerability you can’t be in dating

3:16

without making yourself vulnerable but

3:18

that’s also true of the other person so

3:20

if we’re acting like we’re the only one

3:23

who’s in danger it’s a way of

3:24

communicating that you have all the

3:27

power and i have none and you must have

3:30

all the power because you’re the one

3:31

with all the cards you’re the one who

3:34

is more valuable in the situation i’m

3:37

the one who has to be afraid that

3:39

they’re gonna get hurt we’re literally

3:41

telling someone that they’re more

3:42

valuable than us

3:44

we’re also making them feel

3:46

a level of safety that breeds a kind of

3:50

boredom we’re saying to someone hey the

3:52

dance you thought you were in where

3:54

we’re dancing together and we’re kind of

3:56

feeling each other out and seeing where

3:58

it goes and who knows but let’s keep

4:00

going that dance is over

4:03

you’re in control i’m the one who’s

4:05

scared i’m the one who could get hurt

4:07

here you’re totally safe there’s nothing

4:10

more for you to think about mistake

4:11

number three talking about parts of

4:14

yourself you don’t like this could be as

4:16

simple as talking about how you really

4:20

don’t like your body now when we do this

4:22

the first thing we’re doing is obviously

4:24

drawing someone’s attention to the very

4:26

thing that we don’t like

4:29

now you might say but that’s just honest

4:31

i don’t like it and that’s just part of

4:34

my vulnerability is saying that i don’t

4:36

like it well we have to ask ourselves

4:38

what’s the appropriate time and place

4:41

for revealing that kind of insecurity if

4:45

you were on your way in to watch a movie

4:48

that you were really excited about

4:50

you’ve been anticipating this movie you

4:52

were looking forward to it and then

4:55

right before the movie was about to

4:56

start a video played of the director

4:59

saying hey guys so um

5:02

i hope you enjoy the movie i just want

5:04

to let you know there’s a scene in the

5:06

first 10 minutes the one in the bar that

5:08

i’m really not happy with the the way

5:11

that it turned out um

5:13

enjoy the movie i just

5:16

i’m just sorry about that

5:17

scene um

5:20

it just didn’t go the way we wanted

5:22

imagine watching that movie now

5:25

are you going to be able to enjoy the

5:26

movie

5:28

or is your mind just now going to be on

5:30

the bar scene i mean what’s this bar

5:32

scene show let me see let me see if it’s

5:34

as bad as as the director says it is oh

5:37

i guess i see what he means that that is

5:39

a kind of that wasn’t a great scene i i

5:42

guess i can see why he didn’t like it

5:44

you’re literally looking for reasons

5:47

not to like that thing and by the way

5:50

even if that wasn’t the best scene in

5:52

the movie

5:54

your whole attention is drawn to that

5:57

scene and not the rest of the movie that

5:59

might be awesome and might make that

6:02

scene completely irrelevant in the

6:04

context of the whole thing you don’t get

6:06

a chance in other words to now leave and

6:09

just love that movie if someone says to

6:11

you that they don’t like their nose

6:15

then

6:16

they’re giving you their interpretation

6:18

of their nose i don’t like my nose but

6:21

they’re giving you their interpretation

6:23

of it you should be allowed to have your

6:25

own interpretation of that thing now

6:28

part of this we know comes from a kind

6:29

of insecurity that if if i’m worried

6:32

about something if i’m worried you’re

6:33

not going to like something let me knock

6:35

it before you do let me at least show

6:37

you that i’m aware of this thing that

6:39

isn’t great that way i don’t seem like a

6:41

fool i i am acknowledging that this

6:44

thing isn’t great and now i’m i’m

6:46

disarming you i’m it’s i’m eight mileing

6:48

myself you know that scene in eight mile

6:51

where eminem

6:53

he’s he he bashes himself right he gets

6:56

up and he bashes himself he knocks

6:58

himself in all of these ways and now

6:59

he’s like now what do you have to say

7:01

i’m a piece of white trash i’m

7:03

saying proudly

7:04

this battle i don’t want to win i’m

7:06

outtie here tell these people something

7:08

they don’t know about me

7:13

but dating isn’t a rap battle friends

7:16

it’s not let me just knock myself down

7:19

in all of the ways that you could knock

7:21

me down

7:22

now what negative are you going to

7:23

say about me the goal is not to rid them

7:26

of any negative things to say because

7:28

you already said them the goal hopefully

7:31

is that someone comes along

7:33

and

7:34

is able to not only see

7:37

the parts of you that you think are

7:38

wonderful

7:40

but maybe god forbid

7:42

is able to see the parts of you that you

7:45

don’t think are wonderful as

7:47

wonderful now by the way am i saying

7:49

that you can never say anything insecure

7:52

that you can never point out something

7:54

that makes you self-conscious of course

7:56

not there are always going to be times

7:57

in dating and relationships where

7:59

a moment of being self-conscious is a

8:02

moment of humanity is a moment of of

8:05

beautiful vulnerability that connects us

8:07

to another person but if we bombard

8:09

people with the things about ourselves

8:11

that we don’t like if we continuously

8:14

tell someone i really don’t like how i

8:16

look today i don’t feel good in myself

8:18

today if we keep saying that

8:20

then we’re t we’re brainwashing someone

8:23

to think a certain way about us to view

8:26

us through a certain lens and don’t

8:29

think that that brainwashing will never

8:31

get through at best

8:34

they’ll still think that you look

8:35

amazing but will start to see that you

8:39

don’t think you’re amazing and therefore

8:42

that will have an impact on the way they

8:44

see you because ultimately long term who

8:47

wants to be with someone who

8:50

doesn’t see any value in themselves but

8:52

the worst case scenario is that

8:54

something they actually liked

8:57

they start to question whether they

8:58

should like it because some of those

9:01

things you say about it being hideous

9:04

actually get through

9:06

now i know that we all in our dating

9:09

lives want to be accepted for who we are

9:12

we all want someone to come along and

9:14

for us to not have to play a game to get

9:17

them not have to pretend we’re more

9:20

confident than we are but instead to

9:22

just be who we are and have someone

9:25

accept us

9:26

but i remind everyone again

9:29

someone accepting us

9:32

isn’t the same as someone desiring us

9:35

someone may accept you

9:37

they may think you’re wonderful that’s

9:39

not the same as desiring

9:41

people aren’t so powerful

9:44

that the mechanisms the the kind of

9:47

economics of value

9:49

that happen to all of us reflexively

9:53

are things they can just control

9:56

if we

9:57

behave as someone who has no value who

10:00

isn’t desired by anybody else hasn’t

10:03

been wanted by anyone in years and who

10:05

can blame them you’ve got all these

10:07

terribly unattractive features if we

10:10

continue to paint that picture to

10:12

someone then they can be forgiven

10:15

for losing desire because we’re all

10:18

going on these unconscious ways of

10:20

measuring people’s value and then

10:23

getting attracted or not attracted to

10:26

where they end up on that scale can we

10:29

do some of these things i’ve said in

10:31

this video and get away with it of

10:32

course we can can they even be charming

10:35

sometimes yes can they make us human and

10:38

vulnerable in the right context of

10:40

course but the question we have to ask

10:42

ourselves is

10:44

is the pattern of my behavior

10:47

one that paints a picture of someone

10:50

that has value

10:52

or someone that does not and if the

10:54

answer is the latter

10:56

we have to start redressing

10:59

these things that we do

11:01

to sabotage ourselves with the people we

11:04

like

11:05

now if you want to work on

11:07

the kind of confidence that will

11:10

underpin

11:12

the value that i’m talking about for you

11:14

in dating

11:15

i’ve developed a five and a half day

11:17

process that i started over 10 years ago

11:21

in my live retreat we couldn’t do it for

11:23

two and a half years because of the

11:24

pandemic but our first in-person retreat

11:28

back is happening on the 30th of may

11:31

until the 5th of june i don’t have any

11:34

more of these events this year we

11:36

haven’t even decided whether we’re going

11:37

to do it again next year but there is

11:40

one right now for anyone who wants to be

11:42

coached by me for anyone who’s like i

11:44

want to work with you one-to-one i want

11:46

to improve my confidence or

11:49

create the life i want with you not just

11:50

in dating but in every area of my life

11:53

this is a must event for you

11:56

i’m going to leave a link here so that

11:58

you can find out all about it it’s

11:59

mhretreat.com

12:02

and i really hope that you and i get to

12:04

transform your life together on the

12:06

beach no less in florida

12:09

at the end of may

12:28

you

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock