Why Did He Stop Chasing You? [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
i wanted to talk about three mistakes we
make in early stage dating that really
hurt our chances of things going
anywhere when we like someone we all
want to get them hooked don’t we we all
want to make sure that it actually has
the best possible chance of going
somewhere well there are three things we
do that jeopardize that that i wanted to
highlight in this video and i want to
start by just making a distinction a
distinction between love and desire
connection
and
attraction love isn’t the same as desire
what’s gets someone to have feelings of
love for us is not the same as what
makes someone want to
take us home what makes someone turned
on by us and if we want to keep
someone’s attention in dating
desire is absolutely essential the three
things that i’m going to talk about
today the mistakes we make
are not necessarily things that will
hurt love
but they will have the potential to hurt
desire and if we hurt desire we run the
risk of losing someone’s energy and when
we feel like oh it fizzled out with
someone oh why did they lose
steam it’s not because of a lack of love
it’s because of a lack of desire and by
the way what gets people to the point of
love
enough desire in the early stages to
carry them through to a place of real
deep connection and investment mistake
number one showing that we are surprised
someone is into us if we say or do
things that communicate to someone
i just don’t know why someone like you
would like someone like me i’m surprised
that you’re into me i’m surprised that
you like me as much as you say you do i
am surprised you approached me what
we’re saying to someone is
someone with your value
shouldn’t be into someone with my value
and the danger of that is that we’re
going to make someone feel like they got
the raw end of the deal we all want to
feel in life like we’re getting the best
deal possible so no one wants to go into
a dating scenario feeling like they’re
the one being shortchanged but when we
say to someone i’m surprised that you’re
into me it’s another way of saying to
someone you’re the one getting
shortchanged in this situation because
i’m of lower value and you’re of higher
value if we do that we run the risk of
killing desire before we’ve even started
mistake number two telling someone
you’re afraid that they’re gonna hurt
you if we continuously
show i’m afraid that you’re gonna change
your mind about me i’m afraid that
you’re gonna leave me i’m afraid that
you’re gonna cheat on me i’m worried
you’re just stringing me along we are
playing a kind of victim
in this scenario we’re not saying that
we have equal opportunity to hurt each
other that we’re both in a situation
being dating is to be in a situation
where you can be hurt there’s no getting
around that if you go on a date with
someone and they don’t call you we can
feel that as a rejection that’s
vulnerability you can’t be in dating
without making yourself vulnerable but
that’s also true of the other person so
if we’re acting like we’re the only one
who’s in danger it’s a way of
communicating that you have all the
power and i have none and you must have
all the power because you’re the one
with all the cards you’re the one who
is more valuable in the situation i’m
the one who has to be afraid that
they’re gonna get hurt we’re literally
telling someone that they’re more
valuable than us
we’re also making them feel
a level of safety that breeds a kind of
boredom we’re saying to someone hey the
dance you thought you were in where
we’re dancing together and we’re kind of
feeling each other out and seeing where
it goes and who knows but let’s keep
going that dance is over
you’re in control i’m the one who’s
scared i’m the one who could get hurt
here you’re totally safe there’s nothing
more for you to think about mistake
number three talking about parts of
yourself you don’t like this could be as
simple as talking about how you really
don’t like your body now when we do this
the first thing we’re doing is obviously
drawing someone’s attention to the very
thing that we don’t like
now you might say but that’s just honest
i don’t like it and that’s just part of
my vulnerability is saying that i don’t
like it well we have to ask ourselves
what’s the appropriate time and place
for revealing that kind of insecurity if
you were on your way in to watch a movie
that you were really excited about
you’ve been anticipating this movie you
were looking forward to it and then
right before the movie was about to
start a video played of the director
saying hey guys so um
i hope you enjoy the movie i just want
to let you know there’s a scene in the
first 10 minutes the one in the bar that
i’m really not happy with the the way
that it turned out um
enjoy the movie i just
i’m just sorry about that
scene um
it just didn’t go the way we wanted
imagine watching that movie now
are you going to be able to enjoy the
movie
or is your mind just now going to be on
the bar scene i mean what’s this bar
scene show let me see let me see if it’s
as bad as as the director says it is oh
i guess i see what he means that that is
a kind of that wasn’t a great scene i i
guess i can see why he didn’t like it
you’re literally looking for reasons
not to like that thing and by the way
even if that wasn’t the best scene in
the movie
your whole attention is drawn to that
scene and not the rest of the movie that
might be awesome and might make that
scene completely irrelevant in the
context of the whole thing you don’t get
a chance in other words to now leave and
just love that movie if someone says to
you that they don’t like their nose
then
they’re giving you their interpretation
of their nose i don’t like my nose but
they’re giving you their interpretation
of it you should be allowed to have your
own interpretation of that thing now
part of this we know comes from a kind
of insecurity that if if i’m worried
about something if i’m worried you’re
not going to like something let me knock
it before you do let me at least show
you that i’m aware of this thing that
isn’t great that way i don’t seem like a
fool i i am acknowledging that this
thing isn’t great and now i’m i’m
disarming you i’m it’s i’m eight mileing
myself you know that scene in eight mile
where eminem
he’s he he bashes himself right he gets
up and he bashes himself he knocks
himself in all of these ways and now
he’s like now what do you have to say
i’m a piece of white trash i’m
saying proudly
this battle i don’t want to win i’m
outtie here tell these people something
they don’t know about me
but dating isn’t a rap battle friends
it’s not let me just knock myself down
in all of the ways that you could knock
me down
now what negative are you going to
say about me the goal is not to rid them
of any negative things to say because
you already said them the goal hopefully
is that someone comes along
and
is able to not only see
the parts of you that you think are
wonderful
but maybe god forbid
is able to see the parts of you that you
don’t think are wonderful as
wonderful now by the way am i saying
that you can never say anything insecure
that you can never point out something
that makes you self-conscious of course
not there are always going to be times
in dating and relationships where
a moment of being self-conscious is a
moment of humanity is a moment of of
beautiful vulnerability that connects us
to another person but if we bombard
people with the things about ourselves
that we don’t like if we continuously
tell someone i really don’t like how i
look today i don’t feel good in myself
today if we keep saying that
then we’re t we’re brainwashing someone
to think a certain way about us to view
us through a certain lens and don’t
think that that brainwashing will never
get through at best
they’ll still think that you look
amazing but will start to see that you
don’t think you’re amazing and therefore
that will have an impact on the way they
see you because ultimately long term who
wants to be with someone who
doesn’t see any value in themselves but
the worst case scenario is that
something they actually liked
they start to question whether they
should like it because some of those
things you say about it being hideous
actually get through
now i know that we all in our dating
lives want to be accepted for who we are
we all want someone to come along and
for us to not have to play a game to get
them not have to pretend we’re more
confident than we are but instead to
just be who we are and have someone
accept us
but i remind everyone again
someone accepting us
isn’t the same as someone desiring us
someone may accept you
they may think you’re wonderful that’s
not the same as desiring
people aren’t so powerful
that the mechanisms the the kind of
economics of value
that happen to all of us reflexively
are things they can just control
if we
behave as someone who has no value who
isn’t desired by anybody else hasn’t
been wanted by anyone in years and who
can blame them you’ve got all these
terribly unattractive features if we
continue to paint that picture to
someone then they can be forgiven
for losing desire because we’re all
going on these unconscious ways of
measuring people’s value and then
getting attracted or not attracted to
where they end up on that scale can we
do some of these things i’ve said in
this video and get away with it of
course we can can they even be charming
sometimes yes can they make us human and
vulnerable in the right context of
course but the question we have to ask
ourselves is
is the pattern of my behavior
one that paints a picture of someone
that has value
or someone that does not and if the
answer is the latter
we have to start redressing
these things that we do
to sabotage ourselves with the people we
like
now if you want to work on
the kind of confidence that will
underpin
the value that i’m talking about for you
in dating
i’ve developed a five and a half day
process that i started over 10 years ago
in my live retreat we couldn’t do it for
two and a half years because of the
pandemic but our first in-person retreat
back is happening on the 30th of may
until the 5th of june i don’t have any
more of these events this year we
haven’t even decided whether we’re going
to do it again next year but there is
one right now for anyone who wants to be
coached by me for anyone who’s like i
want to work with you one-to-one i want
to improve my confidence or
create the life i want with you not just
in dating but in every area of my life
this is a must event for you
i’m going to leave a link here so that
you can find out all about it it’s
mhretreat.com
and i really hope that you and i get to
transform your life together on the
beach no less in florida
at the end of may
This post was previously published on YouTube.
