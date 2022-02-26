Why Does She Ignore My Texts?

You wait for a woman you like to text you back, but she doesn’t respond.

Did your texts go unanswered? Well, here are the 1–5 most common scenarios that may have happened — and how you can improve your chances.

Texting is hard, right? The truth is, it’s a game — and the game of love starts with communication.

The person whom you are trying to ask out will express their answer through their actions or inaction. If women don’t reply to your text messages, there is a reason for that. You may want to know why she didn’t text you back — and what you should do from here on when she doesn’t reply.

So let’s move towards the five most common scenarios:

1. Maybe You are Just Playing Games

Wait, wait, I’m not saying you are playing games, but some people think like this.

Most women will ignore a guy’s text because they feel like he is just playing games. If you’re not being respectful when you text a woman for the first time, then that first time will be the last time she ever responds to your texts.

To avoid rejection like this, here are three things you can do before you send the girl a text.

Be respectful: When you first text a girl, make sure that you are polite. Open up the conversation by asking her about her day or something she’s talking about on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media. Only then, ask for her number. Don’t just ask for it and expect her to give it to you out of the blue! Make your intentions clear: Don’t be vague at all when you’re texting a girl. We can tell when a guy is mean or rude with his text, even if he doesn’t mean to be. If you like her and you want to ask her out right away, make it clear that you only want to see her again after she has accepted your invite for a date. If you’re just texting just for the sake of it, then don’t bother testing at all. Get to know her better: If you like this girl, take some time to learn more about her. Start by asking questions about her career, the products she likes, or even where she likes shopping. This will help you make better conversation when you text her later on. If a girl feels like she can relate to your story, she’s more likely to feel connected with you, which could lead to a friendship or something even deeper than that.

2. Unread Messages

When a girl hasn’t replied to you, it doesn’t mean she ignored your text. Perhaps she simply didn’t see it — perhaps you sent her a long message that is too long for her to read. That is why it is suggested to keep your messages short. Hence, if your text was too long for her to read, she may not have seen it at all.

The good idea is to send her a follow-up text to ensure that she wasn’t ignoring your message. If it was too long, she may have been unable to read it and not replied as a result.

3. Maybe She Is Busy

Your woman may be too busy in her day and may not have the time to respond immediately to your text. She may not be ignoring you at all — she might be busy with something important that prevents her from texting back.

If you know the woman you’ve texted is extremely busy and you have a specific time window where they are free to text, it is best to wait until the time window opens and text her then. If she’s too busy to message outside of this time window, don’t expect a response during it.

4. She’s Just Not That Into You

Sometimes a girl just isn’t that into you. It may be because she doesn’t see you in that way, or maybe it’s because she has no interest in dating — at least for now. Girls don’t always text back because they are not interested and often time just don’t want to lead anyone on.

If the person isn’t feeling the same way, then there is nothing you can do about it. It’s best to just let her know that. If you are interested in pursuing something further and the girl is not, it may be best to move on to someone else.

5. Ignored My Text… WHY?

You may have asked, “Why doesn’t she text me back?” One reason behind a girl’s failure to reply is that she cares more about the quality of the relationship than the amount of communication. This is called a “Quality over quantity” stance.

It is best to assume that if she doesn’t text you back that she is not interested, but if you’re still hoping for her to message you, then it’s time to work on your communication skills as well. Many girls don’t like text messaging as much as talking face-to-face.

