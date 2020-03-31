By Vimeo

I spent one of the harshest months of the year wandering and trekking over a few of the more northern islands in the world. I knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but nothing could quite prepare me for the brutal shooting conditions and loneliness of a month alone in those parts. It pushed me to my limits. Many would prefer the more tropical islands but for me, the winter islands are where I come alive. The cold otherworldly landscapes and deep dark color palettes contrast meeting the warm and inviting people that have made these places home.

Music: By me

Locations: Faroe Islands, Lofoten, Dover

