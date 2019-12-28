Withhold Nothing From the World

This morning I opened a Facebook thread started by someone I admire and respect.

The thread was about gratitude, and being the best version of yourself.

The thread had many great people sharing what they were grateful for this morning.

There was one post deeply embedded asking a simple question.

“How can I be the best version of myself”?

A simple, but tough question.

In my mind the answer is simple, but execution is difficult.

You are the best version of yourself when you withhold zero percent of yourself, none of your love, gifts, and talents from the world are withheld.

You are the best version of yourself when you give, with no expectation of receiving, fully knowing that the return will be exponential when you least expect it.

The best version of yourself fully shares themselves with their family, friends, strangers, at work, at home, and in every second of every day.

The best version of yourself withholds nothing.

When that happens, the next day there will be even more to share, and you will look to share all of that new self with the world.

Withholding nothing.

Withholding anything from the world is robbing the world of the opportunity to see this true, authentic you.

Withholding anything is withholding love.

From the world. From yourself.

Today, live to share. Withhold nothing. Leave it all in the world knowing there will be plenty more to share tomorrow.

The world needs you.

Shine your light. Shine your soul. Shine authentically!

The world needs you.

