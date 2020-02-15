Your Fire Can Blaze Again

When I was a kid, life was limitless.

I could grow up to be anything I wanted.

I was limitless.

Then I began to hear the chatter from the adults around me…

“Life is hard”.

“The rich get richer by robbing from the poor”.

“You have to struggle to survive”.

“You are not smart enough”.

“Find a job and

be miserable, just like the rest of us”.

My adults loved me. They thought they were doing the best they could for me.

I accepted what I heard. I adopted those philosophies. I became those adults.

They were not my discoveries. I adopted them as real before I even began to encounter them.

Then, any small, routine, common challenge became a struggle for me… regardless how small.

… just like my adults had warned.

I was living their perspective. I did not even allow myself the opportunity to learn on my own. I learned from pains of their past. From what they learned from their parents.

From their experiences.

Now, theirs was my own.

I searched out ways to suffer, to struggle, to just scrape by… just like my adults had suggested.

As far as I knew, a struggle was all that was available. I was not good enough to have better.

When good things happened to me, I waited for them to collapse. And they did. I expected the world to be cruel. And it was. I expected a struggle. And I found one.

Even when life was good to me. I caused a struggle.

It is what my adults told me was available to me.

My life MUST be hard. Just like theirs. As they suggested.

The irony is that life was handing me good… and I was pushing it away.

Just like a poor person who wins the lottery loses all of their winnings. If we do not fully accept our new reality… we lose it all.

Since I did not feel good enough, adequate, deserving…

…since it came too easily…

I pushed it away. I made it stop. I self-destructed.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Because life MUST be hard.

Then others began showing up in my life.

“Life is easy if you allow it be”.

“Find what makes you happy and do it”.

“Be grateful for what you have, and more will come”.

Exactly the opposite of what I learned as a child.

I wanted to believe. I REALLY wanted to believe.

But life had to be hard…

Until I realized that I was making life hard.

I was avoiding things that made me happy. I forced myself to feel the pain of life.

Then I saw a fascinating man speak. He said that out of the many things

he could do to help others in

his career, he only enjoyed 1

of them.

So he stopped doing the rest…

And his life changed.

And when I did the same… my happiness increased as well. Everything increased. Except for suffering.

The difference is that this fine young man was idealistic… he never adopted others’ perspectives

as his own.

He never accepted that “Life must be hard”. He lived his dream.

It is estimated that only 5% of society fully

lives their dreams. The other 95% labels this group as privileged, elitists, ego-centric.

Prosperity and freedom follow happiness.

The 95% will not accept that life CAN be easy. If you allow it to be.

If we stop self-destructing in the process.

I wake up each day looking to live differently. My life is quickly changing…

My fire rekindled. Now I feel purpose and a sense of true prosperity for the very first time.

I have adopted these simple beliefs…

– I need nothing. I deserve everything. I am grateful for what I have, instead of seeking what I do not need. Internal happiness and love – my internal guidance system – is

all I truly “NEED”.

– My basic needs continue to be met. I have enough.

– I was built perfectly, with perfect strengths and talents, and I should utilize them to my advantage. By living my design, I will find prosperity and happiness. I am enough.

– Live 100%, absolutely, unashamedly authentically, being genuine, honest, loving, in every interaction, exchange, and second in life. I am good enough.

– Everything is available to me. I am worthy and deserving of happiness and love, just like everyone else. I am valuable enough.

These simple beliefs continue to change my life daily.

I cannot force others to adopt and accept these, but when they see me living these beliefs…

… they want to feel them as well. But some feel trapped – in the prison they have created.

In the prison their adults and experiences lovingly helped them create.

Today is the day. YOU can adopt these beliefs. You are not your adults. You can accept or reject any beliefs you wish.

It is up to you. A single decision.

Is today YOUR day to rekindle YOUR fire? Are you ready to live a High Performance Life?

Prosperity awaits your decision…

A version of this post was previously published on mikekitko.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: unsplash