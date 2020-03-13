—
From the Human Rights Campaign, “Count Me In” is a call to action for the GLBT community and their allies. It features an array of GLBT leaders, activists and allies from around the country who urge all of us to be more vocal, socially aware and politically active, especially with elections right around the corner.
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:08
now more than ever it’s important that
00:11
our allies from every different
00:12
community whether straight gay
00:14
communities of faith everyone stand up
00:18
and be counted with us I think that we
00:20
have to each take responsibility and the
00:22
work that needs to be done as a parent
00:24
and a partner I feel like it’s my
00:26
responsibility to be as vocal and
00:29
outspoken as possible I think by being
00:31
out by being vocal especially the
00:34
straight allies of the GLBT community
00:36
speaking out and and making the case for
00:41
expanded civil rights ultimately will
00:44
carry the day uninformed people have to
00:46
be educated to understand that so they
00:48
can therefore go and educate their
00:50
friends and especially their children
00:52
the greatest obstacles I run into in
00:55
discussing LGBT rights is silence how
00:59
many gay and lesbian and transgender
01:02
people don’t vote I mean that’s a crime
01:04
that is worse than like I don’t know
01:06
falling down on Project Runway or
01:07
something I mean it’s like they’ll be
01:09
worst thing possible medias members of
01:11
the lbgtq communities must be involved
01:14
in conversations that shape our world
01:16
that define our lives the define our
01:18
rights we need to elect legislators to
01:22
write and support federal and local
01:25
anti-discrimination legislation which
01:28
include gender identity protection you
01:32
can’t be progestin for some people and
01:35
injustice for other people I had to do
01:38
all covered equally under the law or we
01:40
aren’t being a supporter of gay and
01:42
lesbian and transgendered rights is like
01:44
grieving
01:45
don’t do it we want to assure that every
01:48
citizen in the United States has the
01:50
same opportunities in this country we
01:52
have to be willing to sit down and forge
01:54
personal relationships with our
01:56
colleagues and friends living our lives
01:58
authentically living our lives out is
02:01
probably the most important thing that
02:03
we can do this next generation is coming
02:05
is the least racist the least homophobic
02:08
generation that America has ever seen
02:10
the work of the quality must be embraced
02:12
by this next generation I know that my
02:14
children can’t believe that we’re even
02:17
discussing these issues today those kids
02:20
are going to be the leaders in 10 years
02:21
15 years it seems like every once in a
02:24
while to take a couple of important
02:25
steps forward only to take one big step
02:27
back right at the end of the day we’re
02:29
moving that’s exactly what we need to go
02:31
this is just basic human rights
02:35
take your rights don’t let anybody else
02:37
tell you what you’re entitled to and you
02:40
have to do it for yourself in order to
02:42
win we must all be united we need
02:45
everyone to say count me in count me
02:48
down man you said it’s quitting from
02:50
statical million count me in count me in
02:53
count me in count us in help me count
02:56
being help me count me in count me count
02:59
me in always
03:10
This post was previously published on YouTube.
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
