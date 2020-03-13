—

From the Human Rights Campaign, “Count Me In” is a call to action for the GLBT community and their allies. It features an array of GLBT leaders, activists and allies from around the country who urge all of us to be more vocal, socially aware and politically active, especially with elections right around the corner.

now more than ever it’s important that

our allies from every different

community whether straight gay

communities of faith everyone stand up

and be counted with us I think that we

have to each take responsibility and the

work that needs to be done as a parent

and a partner I feel like it’s my

responsibility to be as vocal and

outspoken as possible I think by being

out by being vocal especially the

straight allies of the GLBT community

speaking out and and making the case for

expanded civil rights ultimately will

carry the day uninformed people have to

be educated to understand that so they

can therefore go and educate their

friends and especially their children

the greatest obstacles I run into in

discussing LGBT rights is silence how

many gay and lesbian and transgender

people don’t vote I mean that’s a crime

that is worse than like I don’t know

falling down on Project Runway or

something I mean it’s like they’ll be

worst thing possible medias members of

the lbgtq communities must be involved

in conversations that shape our world

that define our lives the define our

rights we need to elect legislators to

write and support federal and local

anti-discrimination legislation which

include gender identity protection you

can’t be progestin for some people and

injustice for other people I had to do

all covered equally under the law or we

aren’t being a supporter of gay and

lesbian and transgendered rights is like

grieving

don’t do it we want to assure that every

citizen in the United States has the

same opportunities in this country we

have to be willing to sit down and forge

personal relationships with our

colleagues and friends living our lives

authentically living our lives out is

probably the most important thing that

we can do this next generation is coming

is the least racist the least homophobic

generation that America has ever seen

the work of the quality must be embraced

by this next generation I know that my

children can’t believe that we’re even

discussing these issues today those kids

are going to be the leaders in 10 years

15 years it seems like every once in a

while to take a couple of important

steps forward only to take one big step

back right at the end of the day we’re

moving that’s exactly what we need to go

this is just basic human rights

take your rights don’t let anybody else

tell you what you’re entitled to and you

have to do it for yourself in order to

win we must all be united we need

everyone to say count me in count me

down man you said it’s quitting from

statical million count me in count me in

count me in count us in help me count

being help me count me in count me count

me in always

