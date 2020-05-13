Rescue Hair 911- Does It Really Achieve Unprecedented Hair Restoration?

—

Please Note: This article is presented for informational purposes only and is not meant to diagnose or treat any illness. If you have any health concern, see a licensed healthcare professional in person.

Losing big chunks of hair is a nightmare that some people live through every day of their lives. Rescue Hair 911 is a natural solution to hair fall which not only stops hair loss in its tracks but also starts restoring bald patches with new hair growth in as fast as four weeks.

Rescue Hair 911 is a breakthrough supplement made from 100 percent natural and exotic ingredients. Together these ingredients create a powerful blend to promote better conditions for new hair growth and uncover a more youthful appearance.

To learn more about how this amazing supplement helps to achieve lustrous hair in a short period of time, read this review on Rescue Hair 911 and uncover the secret to newfound confidence that was lost behind a balding head.

Who Are the Developers of Rescue Hair 911?

Rescue Hair 911 is manufactured and produced by PhytAge Labs.

PhytAge Labs is one of the fastest-growing all-natural health care supplement developers. Their aim is to achieve wellness through wholesome superfoods that actually work.

This company holds a reputation for producing only the most effective supplements under its banner. It uses scientific case studies and data to determine the eligibility of any given supplement to be produced in its state-of-the-art facilities. The company holds a Good Manufacturing Practices certification which is a guarantee of its compliance with quality and safety standards.

Rescue Hair 911 is another addition to the product line of the company. This supplement is a blend of one of the best and purest organic ingredients for hair health. PhytAge Labs makes sure that all the quality standards of this supplement are cross-checked during every stage of production, making it safe and effective for use.

How does Rescue Hair 911 work?

Rescue Hair 911 helps in attaining thicker shinier hair by restoring all disruptions in the growth cycle of hair.

Each hair follicle experiences an individual growth cycle due to which healthy individuals do lose all their hair at once.

Hair thinning starts when this hair growth cycle is disrupted due to stressors like unhealthy diet, pollution and most importantly, high levels of DHT. Rescue Hair 911 inhibits DHT with its powerful natural ingredients that re-excite dead hair follicles resulting in new hair growth. It provides nourishment to the building blocks of hair to make them healthier and stronger than before.

Ingredients:

The following is a list of ingredients that are used in Rescue Hair 911that enable it to become a potent and effective hair fall solution:

Saw Palmetto:

Saw palmetto proportions in Rescue Hair 911 have the ability to re-excite hair follicles to start growing hair again. It inhibits DHT because DHT is responsible for generating signals that stop hair growth in the body.

Saw palmetto primarily block the 5-allpha-reductase enzyme in the body, that readily converts testosterone to DHT. Hair follicles shrink then eventually die due to DHT imbalances, resulting to pre-mature greying and hair fall.

Saw Palmetto is found to especially help women grow thinning hair back while also reducing unwanted facial and body hair growth.

Pygeum Bark Extract

Out of the three stages of hair growth, the anagen phase is the main stage where most of the hair growth occurs. Pygeum bark extract increases the life of all hair follicles in this stage, making the scalp look fuller with thick hair for a longer period of time. This ingredient of Rescue Hair 911 significantly reduces the telogen phase of hair growth, where the hair follicles become weak and shed themselves.

It also has the added ability to target and remove DHT from the body before it can reach the hair follicles. This is effective in resolving male pattern baldness.

In addition to fighting hair loss, this ingredient works wonders to treat enlarged prostate and acne with its anti-inflammatory properties while also improving many indicators of sexual health.

Reishi Mushroom Extract

Among 100 different species of mushrooms, Reishi mushrooms have the highest ability to inhibit DHT. they nourish the building blocks of hair follicles and improve blood circulation in the scalp. As a result of this improved blood circulation, the hair follicles expand and allow new hair to grow.

Reishi mushrooms effectively block DHT like pygeum bark extract through halting the 5-alpha reductase enzyme from converting testosterone into potent DHT.

Plant Sterol Complex

Plant sterols are also known as phytosterols. These are the best natural treatments for hair loss and hair thinning. They contain beta-sitosterol which slow down the production of DHT. It has anti-inflammatory properties as well that are especially beneficial for treating alopecic hair fall.

Pumpkin Seed Powder

Pumpkin seeds are high in proteins and minerals that have very important benefits for hair loss. Pumpkin sees have a high proportion of zinc which plays a major role in regulating hormone production, including testosterone. Deficiencies of zinc have been associated with hair loss and improper functioning of the hair follicles. Nutrients like L-lysine and omega-3 fatty acids found in pumpkin seeds are very effective in the improvement of hair quality and texture.

They are also effective DHT inhibitors. They also contain other important nutrients like magnesium, essential fatty acids and anti-oxidants. They are also helpful in maintaining good prostrate health in men.

Vitamin E

Vitamin B6

Cat’s Claw Bark

Zinc

Copper

Broccoli Leaf

Selenium

Red Raspberry

Shiitake Mushroom

Graviola Leaf Powder

Green Tea Leaf

Maitake Mushroom

Stinging Nettle Leaf Powder

Tomato Fruit Powder

Advantages of Rescue Hair 911:

Made from 100% natural ingredients

No side-effects

Targets root cause of hair fall

Offers underlying benefits like restoring prostate health and controlling hormonal imbalance

Stops hair fall

Shrinks and fills bald spots with new hair

Works in as fast as 4 weeks

Safe to use

Rejuvenates hair and improves scalp health

Disadvantages of Rescue Har 911:

Not recommended for pregnant women

Consult your physician if breastfeeding

Consult your physician to rule out any drug interactions with other medications

Limited availability, not available in stores

Can only order from the official website

Pricing

Rescue Hair 911 by PhytAge Labs offers a guaranteed satisfaction on its supplement followed by 90 days 100 percent. money-back guarantee with free shipping on all orders!

Buy 1 bottle for $69.95

This is equal to spending just $2.33 a day on a lifetime of lustrous hair!

Discounted Package:

Buy 4 bottles for $49.95 each

Bonus Offer:

Get 100 bucks just for giving Rescue Hair 911 an ‘honest try’

Conclusion:

Hair makes up an important part of the overall personality. With stigmas attached to baldness and thinning hair, a solution like Rescue Hair 911 is a much-needed requirement of the day.

Stop spending money on expensive headgear like wigs and hats to hide the baldness, instead let your personality shine in full colors with Rescue Hair 911 without digging a hole in your pocket.

With only 2 tablets a day regain the lost confidence with shiny healthy hair just within four weeks of using this supplement!

Go back to your social life in full swing with this supplement and never worry about losing hair ever again, order now from their website.

—

This content is brought to you by Mat Davis.

Photo: Shutterstock