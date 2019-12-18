Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Learning / Crash Course Chemistry: Outtakes #4

Crash Course Chemistry: Outtakes #4

by Leave a Comment


It’s the final Crash Course Chemistry Outtakes episode. Enjoy as Hank struggles to say all the things!

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:06
I’m glad I’m in the water it’s hot!
00:08
This is the Clark Fork River… there’s another line after that, there’s a lot more words
00:13
after that.
00:14
There’s so many fish on my feet!
00:16
In Montana, where I live.. something!
00:19
So the Clark Fork’s geochemistry explains why… crap.
00:23
So the geochemistry of the Clark Fork explains why acid rain isn’t as devastating here as
00:28
it is in say the Atar- Ata-Atarackdackdack.
00:31
This is about buffers Badududududududubububu.. dudududbububudub!
00:38
I didn’t see you point at me Nick!
00:40
(Nick laughs) How do I know?
00:42
Did you point at me?
00:44
Do it again.
00:45
Point.
00:46
Point more.
00:47
That’s creepy, that’s too much.
00:48
Did you point at me?
00:50
Nick: No I was waiting for you to stop talking.
00:54
(Hank laughs) Hank: That’s not how it works.
00:55
I talk forever, until you point.
00:57
Acid loses xm, and gains- and both ions gain x.. more x.
01:03
The symbol for this kind of equilibrium constant is ka for an acid or kb for a base.
01:14
A rate law in this form is said to be of the fourth order, we get that al- alu by adding
01:20
valghs the fourth.. hard.
01:23
A rate law in this form is said to be of the fourth order, we get that by adding together
01:29
the exponents..
01:30
(Nick laughing) Shut up..
01:33
A rate law in this form is said to be of the fourth order, we get this value by adding
01:38
together the exponents, three plus one, and adaxwehus four.
01:43
(Nick laughing)
01:45
Then solids like my table here or my phone, or m- this isn’t a phone..
01:51
I missed a, missed a, missed just a couple of words there.
01:53
So use the equilibrium expression for acetic acid, and put it, put it in, put in, put in
01:58
the ka and the equilibrium concentrations from the RICE table
02:02
So use the equilibrium expression for acetic acid, and put, p-, p-
02:07
So use the equilibrium expression for acetic acid and put it in the k, put in, put in,
02:12
put in, put one no not it put in, put in
02:14
Your pacemaker, hopefully you don’t have a pacemaker but if you do, that too, I don’t
02:17
know where I’m going.
02:20
Medium, glubleglah Nick: Gledium.
02:23
Hank: And another part where there being and glugghh
02:30
Dudududchibghaka..
02:32
Eeeeeeehhhh..
02:34
Which is why we call these things alkaline batteries
02:36
With a little algebra it’s simplifi- simplifies?
02:40
That doesn’t look simpler.
02:42
I guess you could call that simplified, but that’s, ah I mean I could use the quadratic
02:47
equation but that’s, it sounds just terrible to me so, let’s loshialuheua…
02:53
Heugh, that’s like quadratic, I don’t wanna do that.
02:58
So here’s a little trick to make this a lot easier.
03:01
Hairs a little trick!
03:02
Hairs a little trick!
03:03
-A rur, a rur a ru a random (Michael laughing)
03:06
My finger itches.
03:07
Why?
03:08
Why do I hear it?
03:14
If it’s so small that after rounding for significant digits it won’t change our answer blphoo!
03:21
The rest of the problem cancels out leaving x to equal 1.75 times ten to the negative
03:27
fifth.
03:28
Michael: It’s not five, it’s three.
03:29
Hank: Why did I say five?
03:31
Michael: (laughing) I don’t know!
03:32
Nick: Three sir!
03:33
Hank: It said it right there!
03:35
The rest is a breeze, with a couple taps of the calculator we find that the ph is 7.45-
03:39
it’s not, it’s not what it says..
03:41
The rest is a breeze, with a couple taps of the calculator we find that the ph is se-seveenn..
03:44
ahhhh!
03:45
That was too much, I didn’t know where the table was!
03:50
Is it too loud?
03:51
Put your headphones back on.
03:53
AEEAGHHH!
03:54
What if we tried the persshdebaa!
03:56
So badly that they can’t driven anymore and the last driver of a car that continues to
04:01
tch- drive.
04:02
Damaging your own car, and the last- Every reaction has a minimum amount of- minimount!
04:10
Minimumamount!
04:11
Minimumamount!
04:12
Minimumamount!
04:14
Every reaction has a minimum amount of energy- rrreouurequired.. to get it.. started..
04:20
Because it involves reactions that either produce, or consume react- plbphh!
04:25
I’ve told you about redox reaction before and if you haven’t seen that episode yet,
04:29
you should probably watch it before you watch this one..
04:34
Like for example, this kind of work!
04:36
Uoorgh!
04:37
It’s not mine, I don’t wanna break it.
04:45
Well it’s kinetic energy, the kind that comes from a particle’s speed- it’s actually the
04:49
literal speed of the atom.
04:51
So just like cars and demolition derby, all else-
04:54
(Nick laughing) What?
04:55
Nick: That didn’t work at all.
04:57
Hank: Like if you keep smashing the back of a guy’s trunk, you’re not gonna stop his car
05:02
from going.. cause there’s no engine back there..
05:06
We find that the rate of the reaction is 0.012 mol- moles.. that’s not very many moles!
05:14
It’s hard to have really 0.012 moles.
05:19
Equilibrium expressions are also used – oh blphh!
05:22
Equilibrium expressions also used bracketed concentrations with exponents and that’s no
05:27
accident, the- those- beh- the- thee!
05:35
Now if you’ve watched out episode on equilibrium this formula should w-wook..
05:38
Now if you’ve watched out episode on equilibrium you should bllpphhhhhhh..
05:41
(Nick laughing) No idea what I just said!
05:46
I’m sure that the graphics will make it clear.
05:48
Of their electrons, their chemical bonds, and their intermerrrr..
05:53
Like foams and gels and colloids like mayonnaise and rubber waxes and some biological tissues
05:58
such as fat!
06:01
Michael: Oooooooooh Hank: Zzzzzooozooooo
06:04
Resu- reszzzzzz.. zzzzzooozzoozzz.. zz!
06:07
In order to do it right, you have to type- tep tuptupitap!
06:10
Baptipbiptabab!
06:11
Moleculer … like, mol-e-q-ler … that makes sense?
06:15
Atomic sollage, like the name.. sollage?
06:17
Sollage?
06:18
I don’t want to say it now except tubdubtibow but it’s some ggurshbow..
06:22
The diamond in this ring- aaaahhhhhhh..
06:25
Fascinatingly enough only a few minor differences in an atomic arrangement allow an element
06:29
found on.. the.. bottom..
06:32
Once you learn the chemistry of these different netics- netics?
06:35
Both of these properties make ceramics useful in tonnes of ways which you’ve probably been
06:39
exploring.. when you were a toddler.. and got your first box of modelling clay.
06:45
Now if each of these half reactions occurred within contact of the other they’d spontaneously
06:49
got to equilibrium and-
06:51
Release beglagrableghraba!
06:53
Br- breleasing!
06:54
Breleasing a bunch of blenergy!
06:56
Thanks for watching this episode of Crash Course Chemistry, if you were listening that
07:00
avaca-avaconventional?
07:01
Avacontential.
07:02
Nick: That’s a great word.
07:03
Hank: I don’t think it’s a word though?
07:05
Nick: It is now!
07:06
Hank: You learn that electrochemical reaction are aaaah- aaaughaaaa..
07:13
The script supervisor wasn’t here, and Michael Aranda is our sound designer.
07:17
Like how Bohr figured out his model or Heisenberg used math to usher in qu-
07:21
Combustion, halogenation and dehydrananation.
07:26
Nick: Ooooooohhh
07:28
Hank: And Michael Arounda- Arounda?
07:30
Michael: Arounda?
07:31
Hank: Arounda?
07:32
This episode was written by ED Gonzales and edited by Blake DP- deep eee- de Pastino..
07:37
Our script supervisor was Michael Aranda.
07:39
He was also our graphic designer – graphic designer, apparently.
07:43
The script supervisor was Mmmmmmmichael Aranda.
07:46
Our scriulaaaaaalalaa!
07:48
Why?
07:51
This is the easy part!
07:52
And finally, you learned that chemical reactions actually happen in steps, that the slowest
07:56
step determines the overall rate of the reaction, and that the- reeeeeeason for thaaaaaat!
08:03
You’ve also learned that I should have the teleprompter going faster..
08:06
You also heard some of the properties of these solids-lelelalalalalala!
08:09
And diamond, are network- dah!
08:11
Heuh!
08:12
Heuuuuuh!
08:13
You learned that both diamond and graphite are both network solids made up of sure carbon
08:17
atoms, but, but, butbutbutbutbu, but but but butbuttbut butbu but but!
08:25
Michael: Goodnight everybody!


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Crash Course

Tons of awesome courses in one awesome channel! Nicole Sweeney teaches you sociology, Carrie Anne Philbin teaches you computer science, Craig Benzine teaches film history, and Mike Rugnetta is teaching mythology!

Check out the playlists for past courses in physics, philosophy, games, economics, U.S. government and politics, astronomy, anatomy & physiology, world history, biology, literature, ecology, chemistry, psychology, and U.S. history.

Help support Crash Course at Patreon.com/CrashCourse.
Follow us on Twitter @TheCrashCourse and Facebook. See our videos on YouTube.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin1Share1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.