Crash Course Chemistry: Outtakes #4

It’s the final Crash Course Chemistry Outtakes episode. Enjoy as Hank struggles to say all the things!

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:06

I’m glad I’m in the water it’s hot!

00:08

This is the Clark Fork River… there’s another line after that, there’s a lot more words

00:13

after that.

00:14

There’s so many fish on my feet!

00:16

In Montana, where I live.. something!

00:19

So the Clark Fork’s geochemistry explains why… crap.

00:23

So the geochemistry of the Clark Fork explains why acid rain isn’t as devastating here as

00:28

it is in say the Atar- Ata-Atarackdackdack.

00:31

This is about buffers Badududududududubububu.. dudududbububudub!

00:38

I didn’t see you point at me Nick!

00:40

(Nick laughs) How do I know?

00:42

Did you point at me?

00:44

Do it again.

00:45

Point.

00:46

Point more.

00:47

That’s creepy, that’s too much.

00:48

Did you point at me?

00:50

Nick: No I was waiting for you to stop talking.

00:54

(Hank laughs) Hank: That’s not how it works.

00:55

I talk forever, until you point.

00:57

Acid loses xm, and gains- and both ions gain x.. more x.

01:03

The symbol for this kind of equilibrium constant is ka for an acid or kb for a base.

01:14

A rate law in this form is said to be of the fourth order, we get that al- alu by adding

01:20

valghs the fourth.. hard.

01:23

A rate law in this form is said to be of the fourth order, we get that by adding together

01:29

the exponents..

01:30

(Nick laughing) Shut up..

01:33

A rate law in this form is said to be of the fourth order, we get this value by adding

01:38

together the exponents, three plus one, and adaxwehus four.

01:43

(Nick laughing)

01:45

Then solids like my table here or my phone, or m- this isn’t a phone..

01:51

I missed a, missed a, missed just a couple of words there.

01:53

So use the equilibrium expression for acetic acid, and put it, put it in, put in, put in

01:58

the ka and the equilibrium concentrations from the RICE table

02:02

So use the equilibrium expression for acetic acid, and put, p-, p-

02:07

So use the equilibrium expression for acetic acid and put it in the k, put in, put in,

02:12

put in, put one no not it put in, put in

02:14

Your pacemaker, hopefully you don’t have a pacemaker but if you do, that too, I don’t

02:17

know where I’m going.

02:20

Medium, glubleglah Nick: Gledium.

02:23

Hank: And another part where there being and glugghh

02:30

Dudududchibghaka..

02:32

Eeeeeeehhhh..

02:34

Which is why we call these things alkaline batteries

02:36

With a little algebra it’s simplifi- simplifies?

02:40

That doesn’t look simpler.

02:42

I guess you could call that simplified, but that’s, ah I mean I could use the quadratic

02:47

equation but that’s, it sounds just terrible to me so, let’s loshialuheua…

02:53

Heugh, that’s like quadratic, I don’t wanna do that.

02:58

So here’s a little trick to make this a lot easier.

03:01

Hairs a little trick!

03:02

Hairs a little trick!

03:03

-A rur, a rur a ru a random (Michael laughing)

03:06

My finger itches.

03:07

Why?

03:08

Why do I hear it?

03:14

If it’s so small that after rounding for significant digits it won’t change our answer blphoo!

03:21

The rest of the problem cancels out leaving x to equal 1.75 times ten to the negative

03:27

fifth.

03:28

Michael: It’s not five, it’s three.

03:29

Hank: Why did I say five?

03:31

Michael: (laughing) I don’t know!

03:32

Nick: Three sir!

03:33

Hank: It said it right there!

03:35

The rest is a breeze, with a couple taps of the calculator we find that the ph is 7.45-

03:39

it’s not, it’s not what it says..

03:41

The rest is a breeze, with a couple taps of the calculator we find that the ph is se-seveenn..

03:44

ahhhh!

03:45

That was too much, I didn’t know where the table was!

03:50

Is it too loud?

03:51

Put your headphones back on.

03:53

AEEAGHHH!

03:54

What if we tried the persshdebaa!

03:56

So badly that they can’t driven anymore and the last driver of a car that continues to

04:01

tch- drive.

04:02

Damaging your own car, and the last- Every reaction has a minimum amount of- minimount!

04:10

Minimumamount!

04:11

Minimumamount!

04:12

Minimumamount!

04:14

Every reaction has a minimum amount of energy- rrreouurequired.. to get it.. started..

04:20

Because it involves reactions that either produce, or consume react- plbphh!

04:25

I’ve told you about redox reaction before and if you haven’t seen that episode yet,

04:29

you should probably watch it before you watch this one..

04:34

Like for example, this kind of work!

04:36

Uoorgh!

04:37

It’s not mine, I don’t wanna break it.

04:45

Well it’s kinetic energy, the kind that comes from a particle’s speed- it’s actually the

04:49

literal speed of the atom.

04:51

So just like cars and demolition derby, all else-

04:54

(Nick laughing) What?

04:55

Nick: That didn’t work at all.

04:57

Hank: Like if you keep smashing the back of a guy’s trunk, you’re not gonna stop his car

05:02

from going.. cause there’s no engine back there..

05:06

We find that the rate of the reaction is 0.012 mol- moles.. that’s not very many moles!

05:14

It’s hard to have really 0.012 moles.

05:19

Equilibrium expressions are also used – oh blphh!

05:22

Equilibrium expressions also used bracketed concentrations with exponents and that’s no

05:27

accident, the- those- beh- the- thee!

05:35

Now if you’ve watched out episode on equilibrium this formula should w-wook..

05:38

Now if you’ve watched out episode on equilibrium you should bllpphhhhhhh..

05:41

(Nick laughing) No idea what I just said!

05:46

I’m sure that the graphics will make it clear.

05:48

Of their electrons, their chemical bonds, and their intermerrrr..

05:53

Like foams and gels and colloids like mayonnaise and rubber waxes and some biological tissues

05:58

such as fat!

06:01

Michael: Oooooooooh Hank: Zzzzzooozooooo

06:04

Resu- reszzzzzz.. zzzzzooozzoozzz.. zz!

06:07

In order to do it right, you have to type- tep tuptupitap!

06:10

Baptipbiptabab!

06:11

Moleculer … like, mol-e-q-ler … that makes sense?

06:15

Atomic sollage, like the name.. sollage?

06:17

Sollage?

06:18

I don’t want to say it now except tubdubtibow but it’s some ggurshbow..

06:22

The diamond in this ring- aaaahhhhhhh..

06:25

Fascinatingly enough only a few minor differences in an atomic arrangement allow an element

06:29

found on.. the.. bottom..

06:32

Once you learn the chemistry of these different netics- netics?

06:35

Both of these properties make ceramics useful in tonnes of ways which you’ve probably been

06:39

exploring.. when you were a toddler.. and got your first box of modelling clay.

06:45

Now if each of these half reactions occurred within contact of the other they’d spontaneously

06:49

got to equilibrium and-

06:51

Release beglagrableghraba!

06:53

Br- breleasing!

06:54

Breleasing a bunch of blenergy!

06:56

Thanks for watching this episode of Crash Course Chemistry, if you were listening that

07:00

avaca-avaconventional?

07:01

Avacontential.

07:02

Nick: That’s a great word.

07:03

Hank: I don’t think it’s a word though?

07:05

Nick: It is now!

07:06

Hank: You learn that electrochemical reaction are aaaah- aaaughaaaa..

07:13

The script supervisor wasn’t here, and Michael Aranda is our sound designer.

07:17

Like how Bohr figured out his model or Heisenberg used math to usher in qu-

07:21

Combustion, halogenation and dehydrananation.

07:26

Nick: Ooooooohhh

07:28

Hank: And Michael Arounda- Arounda?

07:30

Michael: Arounda?

07:31

Hank: Arounda?

07:32

This episode was written by ED Gonzales and edited by Blake DP- deep eee- de Pastino..

07:37

Our script supervisor was Michael Aranda.

07:39

He was also our graphic designer – graphic designer, apparently.

07:43

The script supervisor was Mmmmmmmichael Aranda.

07:46

Our scriulaaaaaalalaa!

07:48

Why?

07:51

This is the easy part!

07:52

And finally, you learned that chemical reactions actually happen in steps, that the slowest

07:56

step determines the overall rate of the reaction, and that the- reeeeeeason for thaaaaaat!

08:03

You’ve also learned that I should have the teleprompter going faster..

08:06

You also heard some of the properties of these solids-lelelalalalalala!

08:09

And diamond, are network- dah!

08:11

Heuh!

08:12

Heuuuuuh!

08:13

You learned that both diamond and graphite are both network solids made up of sure carbon

08:17

atoms, but, but, butbutbutbutbu, but but but butbuttbut butbu but but!

08:25

Michael: Goodnight everybody!

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video