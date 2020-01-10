Language: Crash Course Psychology #16

—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
Baby Kanzi was recently adopted, and adjusting to life in his new home.
00:04
His mother was working with a language coach to learn some English, and Kanzi usually came
00:09
along, though he didn’t appear to pay much attention.
00:11
But the language coach noticed that he seemed to be picking up on how to communicate, just
00:16
by watching his mother’s lessons.
00:18
Oddly enough, it appeared that he was picking things up faster than his mom.
00:22
For example, the phrases “you tickle” and “tickle you” meant two different things,
00:26
and Kanzi’s mom, she was having a hard time understanding that syntax.
00:30
But one day Kanzi was hanging out, playing with stuffed animals, and the coach asked
00:34
him to make the dog bite the snake.
00:37
Kanzi put the snake in the dog’s mouth, like it was no big deal.
00:39
It was a really big deal.
00:41
Because Kanzi is a bonobo.
00:43
He’s actually a language superstar, even among the elite research primates, like Koko
00:47
the Gorilla.
00:49
Kanzi is the first ape to demonstrate that language can be acquired spontaneously through
00:53
observation, without planned training, and the first to show a rudimentary understanding
00:58
of grammar, syntax, and semantics.
01:01
Again, really.
01:02
big.
01:03
deal.
01:04
Especially because for years humans have proclaiming that it’s language that sets us apart from
01:08
other animals.
01:09
But are we really alone?
01:10
Turns out, that question keeps getting more and more complicated.
01:14
Technically we define language as a set of spoken, written, or signed words and the way
01:18
we combine them to communicate meaning.
01:21
If we change that definition to include the use of complex grammar, then maybe we are
01:25
alone.
01:26
But if language is simply the ability to communicate through a meaningful sequence of symbols,
01:30
as I might do while looking for a bathroom in Sweden, or Kanzi does when she’s asking
01:35
to roast marshmallows, well then welcome to the club, apes!
01:42
[INTRO]
01:43
We communicate, in part, by engaging our brains and bodies to make sounds that let us transfer
01:53
thoughts from our brain to other people’s brains.
01:57
But of course language is more than just making air vibrate with sound.
02:00
I can communicate by moving my hands, which you might have noticed I do pretty frequently.
02:05
Or by using visual symbols.
02:06
All of these forms of language allow us to comprehend things we’ve never actually witnessed,
02:10
and exchange information with each other quickly and effectively to, you know, get a job, or
02:15
be a friend, or use a metaphor.
02:17
It’s hard to imagine a fulfilling life without some kind of language.
02:20
Humans have nearly 7,000 different languages, and no matter how different they sound, we
02:25
can break down their basic structure in the same way, using the same three building blocks.
02:30
The smallest of them are phonemes.
02:32
These are very short, distinctive sound units–like a, t, ch, sh, f.
02:37
Like stuff like that.
02:38
English uses about 40 of them.
02:40
Phonemes go together to make morphemes, which are the smallest units that carry meaning.
02:44
This can be words, or parts of words, like a prefix or suffix.
02:48
For example, the word SPEECH is a morpheme that contains four phoneme sound units– s/puh/eee/ch.
02:54
From there you can arrange morphemes into your language’s grammar, or system of rules
02:58
allowing you to say the things that you want to say!
03:00
So those 40 English phonemes give us over 100,000 morphemes that produce the more than
03:05
616,000 words in the Oxford English Dictionary, which can then be arranged into an infinite
03:11
number of sentences, paragraphs, Wu-Tang lyrics, or Shakespearean plays.
03:15
And just as the structure of language starts small, so does how we learn language.
03:20
And we start very young.
03:22
The word infant comes from the Latin infans, meaning “not speaking”– but as early
03:26
as four months, they can recognize differences in speech and start to read lips, matching
03:32
mouth movements with their corresponding sounds, like ah ee eye oh ooo.
03:37
And even at this age, you gotta watch what you say about kids in their presence, because
03:40
this also marks the beginning of receptive language, or the ability to understand what’s
03:45
being said both to, and about us.
03:47
Soon that receptive language blooms to accommodate productive language, when instead of just
03:52
understanding other people, babies start developing the ability to produce words.
03:56
Of course that takes a while, but in the meantime, they get a lot of practice babbling.
04:00
Beginning at about four months they start to make all sorts of sounds, although you
04:04
may get a da-da or ma-ma, babbling is NOT an imitation of adult speech.
04:09
In fact, it typically includes sounds from many different languages, and a stranger couldn’t
04:13
tell if a kid was Italian, or Kenyan, or Korean, just by the sound of her babbling.
04:17
Similarly, deaf babies watch their parents signing and start babbling with their hands.
04:22
By about ten months, that babbling morphs into something that starts to make sense,
04:26
and ma-ma probably really means Mama.
04:28
Now, without exposure to other languages, a child will actually lose the ability to
04:32
both hear and create particular tones and sounds that aren’t part of his or her household
04:38
language.
04:39
So, someone who speaks English around the house soon won’t be able to differentiate
04:42
between certain phonemes in Mandarin if they heard them, for instance, or between aspirated
04:47
and non-aspirated consonants in Hindi.
04:49
By the time they’re mowing down their first birthday cake, most kids will be entering
04:52
the one-word stage of language development.
04:54
They now know that sounds carry specific meanings, and can connect the sound “dog” to that
04:58
furry thing across the room.
04:59
By around 18 months, their capacity for learning new words jumps from about one a week to one
05:04
a day, and by the time they’re two, they’re probably speaking in two-word statements.
05:08
These choppy sentences are a kind of like telegraphic speech — they sound like clumsy
05:13
texts or old-school telegrams, using mostly nouns and verbs.
05:17
Want juice.
05:18
No pants.
05:19
That kind of stuff.
05:20
These little sentences make sense, and they follow the rules of their language’s syntax.
05:24
For example, an English speaking child would put an adjective before a noun, black cat,
05:29
while a Spanish-speaker would reverse that, gato negro.
05:32
From there the average kid is soon uttering longer phrases and complete sentences, refusing
05:37
to put pants on, and demanding more crackers.
05:40
Most humans hit these same milestones during their language development, but there are
05:44
competing theories about how our infant babbles turn into complex sentences, and how we acquire
05:51
language.
05:52
You’ll remember B.F. Skinner, the pioneering behaviorist who brought us learning through
05:55
reinforcement.
05:56
He believed language was a product of associative principles and operant conditioning.
06:01
Skinner argued that a kid learned to associate words with meanings largely through reinforcement.
06:05
So in the Skinner model, for example, if baby Bruno says “mmmm” and his mother gives
06:10
him some milk, he’d find that the outcome–both the milk and the attention– rewarding, and
06:15
eventually work his way up to saying “milk” through these learned associations and shaping
06:20
processes.
06:21
It’s good to be understood, right?
06:22
But as usual, not everyone was on board with Skinner.
06:25
In particular, legendary American linguist Noam Chomsky argued that a kid like Bruno
06:29
would never reach his full, complex, sonnet-writing potential if his learning was dependent on
06:35
conditioning alone.
06:36
Chomsky instead proposed the idea of innate learning and ubiquitous grammatical categories,
06:41
pointing out that while the world’s thousands of languages may sound wildly diverse, they’re
06:47
actually very similar, sharing some basic elements.
06:50
He called this Universal Grammar.
06:52
Chomsky’s Universal Grammar posited that all human languages contain nouns, verbs,
06:57
and adjectives, and humans are born with an innate ability to acquire language, and even
07:02
a genetic predisposition to learn grammatical rules.
07:06
Rather than being linguistic blank slates, Chomsky suggested we’re hard-wired for it
07:10
from day one.
07:11
In the end though, we’re still not sure how we acquire language.
07:14
However, developmental research and studies of other species have given us a sense that
07:18
at least some of it is innate, while the role of learning and exposure is also important.
07:23
So if it’s true that all humans have some innate capacity for language, where in the
07:27
brain is it sitting?
07:29
We’ve talked a lot about how function is localized in the brain, and that’s definitely
07:32
true for some aspects of language.
07:34
But while speaking, reading, writing and even singing all fall under the language umbrella,
07:39
their “locations” in the brain are a little more complicated.
07:42
Consider aphasia, a neurological impairment of language.
07:45
People can experience lots of different kinds of aphasia depending on whether they’ve
07:49
suffered an injury, or stroke, or a tumor, or dementia.
07:52
So, maybe they can speak but not read, or sing but barely speak, or write but not read.
07:57
The region of the brain known as Broca’s area in the left frontal lobe is involved
08:01
with the production of speech.
08:02
If I suffered a trauma to this area, I might still comprehend speech, but struggle to speak
08:07
– although I might still be able to sing, because that’s conducted elsewhere in the
08:10
brain.
08:11
On the other hand, if that falling coconut struck another region, called the Wernicke’s
08:14
area, a region in the left temporal lobe involved in the expression and comprehension of language,
08:19
I’d still be able to speak, but my language wouldn’t make any sense.
08:23
So you might find me saying something like, “It was too pizza, but I called purple brother
08:28
on the television.”
08:29
Aphasia and other brain injuries remind us how thinking and language are both separate
08:32
and intricately entwined.
08:34
For instance, it’s hard to say if “non-verbal” ideas come to us first, and then we think
08:38
of the words to name them, or if instead our thoughts are born in language, or if we’d
08:43
even be unable to even think without it.
08:45
And because language often helps to frame your ideas, your thinking might actually be
08:48
influenced by which language you’re using.
08:51
So what are implications of this if we expand the definition of language to include other
08:55
species?
08:56
How might Kanzi’s ability to communicate that he wants a marshmallow affect his thinking,
09:00
and how might that thinking influence his language progression, and his identity?
09:04
If only I had the words to describe how fascinating it all is.
09:08
If you understood the language I was using today, you learned how languages are built
09:11
from phonemes, morphemes, and grammar, and when children acquire receptive and productive
09:17
language, and pass through the babbling, one-word and two-word phases of development.
09:22
You also learned some theories on how we acquire language, what brain areas are involved, and
09:27
how thinking and language are connected.
09:29
Thanks for watching, especially to all of our Subbable subscribers.
09:31
If you’d like to sponsor an episode of Crash Course, or even be animated into an upcoming
09:35
episode, just go to subbable.com/crashcourse.
09:38
This episode was written by Kathleen Yale, edited by Blake de Pastino, and our consultant
09:42
is Dr. Ranjit Bhagwat.
09:44
Our director and editor is Nicholas Jenkins, the script supervisor is Michael Aranda, who’s
09:48
also our sound designer, and the graphics team is Thought Café.
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
Leave a Reply
.