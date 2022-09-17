7 Things a Good Man Will Never Do When He Loves You

We all have good times and bad times, and sometimes it’s easy to indulge ourselves. The reason a man is a good man is that he knows and can control what he should do and what he should not do.

Here’s what I’ll tell you what a good guy will never do when he loves you.

01 never cheat on you

The number one reason for divorce is infidelity. It doesn’t matter if he cheated mentally or physically. It’s a betrayal of the heart, of everything that couples hold dear.

A good man will never cheat on his partner because it is not in their nature at all.

02 never mistreat you

Perhaps something worse than cheating is when a person is mistreating his partner. Mistreat, whether mental or physical, is impossibly wrong and illegal, for obvious reasons.

A good man will never put his hands on his partner in a violent way. The verbal and emotional abuse is just as bad, leaving scars that no one can see, but the pain will last forever. No one deserves this relationship, no one.

03 never hope you fail

Good men never want you to fail at anything you do in life. A good man will encourage you to succeed and even help you along the way, and when you succeed, he will feel happier than he is.

Support is necessary for any healthy relationship, and without it, the relationship is worthless.

04 never avoid talking about important topics

Any relationship must have a solid line of communication. It’s a red flag if he gets straight to the point as soon as he mentions important issues that need to be discussed.

This clearly shows the lack of reliability, there is absolutely no room for that in dating, especially in marriage. If he’s too afraid to talk about the big stuff, it’s time to move on to the next one.

05 never make you feel lonely

If you want to be alone, you have to be single. Any man worth dating will not make you feel alone.

Of course, every couple has their ups and downs, and that’s life. But if he keeps ignoring your opinions, ignoring plans that have been made, or even acting as if you don’t even exist, then he’s not your partner and you’re already single.

06 never invade your privacy

Invading a partner’s privacy is a lack of trust. A genuinely good man would never check your phone, rummage your computer, eavesdrop on your phone, or anything like that. A relationship without trust is not a relationship at all, let alone a healthy relationship

07 never control you

Neither partner in a relationship should control the other. A good man will never schedule you to go to the store or ask you to do everything with his permission.

They won’t feel the need to allocate who you can spend time with or what you can do on a daily basis. This attempt to control you is unacceptable and a sure omen of future quarrels. Run while you can.

