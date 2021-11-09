9 Cool iPad Accessories You Need

—

In the 21st century, devices are no longer just devices. They are symbols of status, progressiveness, and even individuality. Some students still hook up desktop computers to their school-provided laptop carts, but most use their own laptops or tablets instead.

The iPad is the perfect choice for a modern student that wants to pop into Starbucks before class or study in an empty classroom during a free period. These nine accessories will help you get the most out of your iPad, whether you’re using it for school or play.

Tablets & iPads are always changing, they are releasing new models every year, but the good part is that you can keep using your accessories even if you upgrade your device.

Here are 9 cool iPad accessories to help your iPad meet your needs.

1. Apple Pencil

An Apple Pencil is an incredibly sensitive stylus that can be used for writing, drawing, and much more. With the iPad’s built-in screen protector (and air pressure sensors) you will get nearly no lag when using the stylus to write or draw. The pencil has a simple design with a single button at the top. Press and hold it, and a menu will pop up with the pencil’s battery life as well as options to change the color of your writing or switch between brushes.

The pencil’s tip is made of a conductive material so you can draw on paper and have it appear on your iPad. It is shaped like a normal graphite pencil for comfort while writing.

2. iPad Case/Cover

A cover can be a great way to protect your iPad from damage and it will save the screen from scratches. There are many different types of covers. Some have built-in keyboards while others add a stand for viewing or add a stylus holder. A case is similar, however, it should also protect the back of your device. A good case should have room for a pencil, stylus, and wires to plug in headphones or charging cables.

3. iPad Stand

An iPad stand is a great accessory to add if you like to watch videos or even if you want to type comfortably. This will save your wrists from damage and can also allow for multiple viewing angles, which could come in handy depending on the circumstances. It may be worthwhile checking out what each stand looks like and how it supports the iPad. There are various types of stands, including ones that are specific to either iPads or iPhones.

4. Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard

A Bluetooth mechanical keyboard is a good investment if you often find yourself typing for long periods of time on your iPad. They have traditional keyboards with mechanical switches rather than membranes or scissor switches. This means they will be far more comfortable and responsive. They will also be more durable since they are higher-quality keyboards.

5. Hub with more ports

If you find yourself plugging in multiple devices to your iPad such as speakers, a mouse, or other peripherals (especially when traveling for work/school), it may be worthwhile getting an accessory like a hub that has more ports. This will save you from having to plug in multiple accessories every time (or carrying around a bunch of dongles) and it will make everything much simpler. Be sure to check the types of ports on the hub before buying it, especially if you plan on using things like flash drives.

6. AirPods

Airpods are completely wireless earphones that connect to your iPad with Bluetooth. They will not tangle easily and can be controlled by simple gestures-simply double-tap either one for play/pause or to answer/end phone calls. They also come with a built-in microphone so you can talk into them. If you need better battery life, you can always plug in the included charging box wirelessly with a single touch. The box has 4 hours of battery life and will charge your earphones for up to 24 hours if they are low on battery.

7. Power Bank

A power bank is a great way to charge your iPad while on the go without having to carry around your charger or use multiple cables. Many power banks come with multiple USB ports so you can charge more than one device at once. They are generally designed to be pocket-sized and held in your hand while charging. Some even have LED lights to indicate how much battery they have left, making them easier to keep track of when traveling or camping.

8. Paperlike/Screen Protector

If you find yourself frequently needing to annotate or draw on photos, it may be worthwhile getting a screen protector. These are clear sheets that can be applied directly to the screen of your iPad and will not interfere with the touch capabilities. A paperlike variety allows for writing just like pen and paper there is no lag when writing or drawing with your fingers. However, you will need to get used to it before it feels natural.

They can be put directly on top of what you are currently writing if you make a mistake you won’t have to start from scratch when using this type of screen protector.

9. Wireless Mouse

A wireless mouse is another good accessory to consider if you like working on your iPad for long periods of time. Not only can it help prevent strain on your hand/wrist, but the touchpad will generally allow for easier navigation. The right-click button may also come in handy depending on what apps you use and how fast you type.

The mouse shown in the screenshot is great because it provides immediate access to the home screen and all of your favorite apps. It can also be used as a remote to play/pause music and videos, which is convenient if you often watch Netflix or YouTube on your iPad.

Conclusion

If you often find yourself using your iPad for work or school, it may be worthwhile getting any of the above iPad accessories. They will allow you to do more and feel less restricted when using your device at home or when traveling. If you need an accessory that is not listed here, simply search for it online and check out what other people have to say about it. You can also search online for deals on these items to save money. Get any of the above iPad accessories now and you will not regret it!

