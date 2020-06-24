—

The IT professionals having expertise to implement, monitor, and maintain Microsoft Azure solutions have a great opportunity to get their skills certified with Microsoft Azure Administrator Associate Certification. The credential provides the successful candidates enormous work opportunities in medium and large organizations. If you succeed in achieving Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate Certification, you can get the job role of an administrator in various enterprises. The estimated salary for this role is $80,000 to $125,000, relying on your practical experience and the proficiency of your skills. To get to this opportunity, the IT professionals are required to pass the AZ-104 Exam: Microsoft Azure Administrator (beta).

Exam AZ-104: Microsoft Azure Administrator (beta)

The Exam AZ-104 for Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate Certification was previously known as AZ-103. On April 2, 2020, Microsoft remodeled the exam and launched it a few modifications. The exam measures the understanding and exposure of the candidates on multiple topics mainly computing, networking, storage and security in a cloud environment. The exam candidates should have a minimum of six months of practical experience of dealing with administering Azure.

A few other significant topics include PowerShell, the Command Line Interface, Azure Portal, and ARM templates. The division of topics with their expected percentage in the exam is given below:

Manage Azure identities and governance (15-20%)

Implement and manage storage (10-15%)

Deploy and manage Azure compute resources (25-30%)

Configure and manage virtual networking (30-35%)

Monitor and back up Azure resources (10-15%)

