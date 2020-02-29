Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Technology / Robot Monitors Thai Pollution From a Height

Robot Monitors Thai Pollution From a Height

Raindrops form around tiny particles of dust or pollutants, so pollution can affect rainfall patterns and even lead to flooding.

by Leave a Comment


By: Giovanni Ortolani, Paola Di Bella

Raindrops form around tiny particles of dust or pollutants, so pollution can affect rainfall patterns and even lead to flooding. But such impacts can be hard to forecast as pollutants absorb water at different rates and pollution levels vary with height. Conventional ground-based air pollution monitoring struggles to accurately capture this.

Now researchers at Kasetsart University in Bangkok, Thailand, have built a 110 metre tower and a robot that climbs up and down the structure to monitor pollution and weather conditions at different heights. The robot analyses greenhouse gases as well as measuring the concentration of microscopic particles. The data is then used to model weather patterns. Scientists are confident this will improve forecast accuracy.

Surat Bualert, dean of the Environment Faculty at Kasetsart University, shows how the robot works, and explains why rainfall predictions are crucial for those living in the developing world.


This post was previously published on scidev.net and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

 

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

 

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com

About Sci Dev Net

SciDev.Net is the world’s leading source of reliable and authoritative news, views and analysis about science and technology for global development.

Our Mission is to use independent journalism to help individuals and organisations apply science to decision-making in order to drive equitable, sustainable development and poverty reduction. SciDev.Net is part of CAB International (CABI) - a not-for-profit organisation that improves people’s lives worldwide by providing information and applying scientific expertise to solve problems in agriculture and the environment.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.