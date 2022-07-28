What Are Lab Grown Diamonds?

—

Lab-grown diamonds are manufactured diamond crystals with the same chemical, physical, and optical properties as natural diamonds. This article will walk you through how lab-grown diamonds are made, their benefits, and how they’re graded. Are they worth it? Let’s find out!

Difference Between a Natural Diamond and a Lab-Created Diamond

Natural diamonds are mined from deep within the earth, while manufactured diamonds (also known as lab-grown diamonds) are made in laboratories. The difference between a natural diamond and a lab-created diamond is that natural diamonds can be rare, expensive, and sometimes challenging to find. At the same time, laboratory-created diamonds are often cheaper than their natural counterparts because they’re easier to produce.

Some people might argue that it doesn’t matter if you buy a natural or a synthetic diamond because they both sparkle the same. Still, there is an important distinction: Synthetic diamonds can come at a lower price point than natural diamonds because of how easy they are to produce in labs.

How Do They Make Diamonds in a Lab?

A lab will create a diamond through one of two processes: High Pressure-High Temperature (HPHT) and Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD).

In HPHT, graphite is placed in a cylindrical container with a diamond seed at its core. The container is then put into an oven heated to more than 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit and subjected to high pressure and high temperature- over 1 million pounds per square inch of both-over several weeks. It takes about six months for the process to be complete.

In CVD, the laboratory uses a plasma torch or microwave energy to vaporize tiny carbon particles from natural gas or coal. These gases react with oxygen on metal surfaces, where they cool and condense as diamond crystals. It takes less time to make lab-grown diamonds this way because it doesn’t require the oven and all the time spent waiting for it to heat up.

Benefits of Lab-Grown Diamonds

Many people ask the question, what are lab-grown diamonds? They’re an alternative to mined diamonds, they’re ethically created, and they are budget-friendly. Many people don’t know that they’re also good for the environment.

One of the downsides of mined precious metals is that their extraction harms the environment due to deforestation in some countries and toxic runoff in others. You can reduce your carbon footprint by choosing lab-grown diamond jewelry.

Ethically Created

As beautiful as they are, diamonds are unfortunately not mined without danger. 1 in 1000 miners is injured mining diamonds every year. Lab-grown diamonds are injury-free and a perfect replacement for mined diamonds.

This is because lab diamonds are created in a controlled lab setting where chances of injury are nonexistent. Created diamonds are also ethically sourced, meaning no blood diamond trade (or any other tragedy) is involved in their creation.

Budget-Friendly

Lab-grown diamonds are as much as 20-30% cheaper than natural diamonds, making them a good option for frugal shoppers who don’t have an unlimited budget. For example, expect to pay around $2,000 to $3,000 for a one-carat lab-grown diamond ring in platinum compared to roughly $10,000 for an equivalent mined diamond in gold.

When it comes to investing or gifting an expensive gemstone like a diamond-especially something that will be worn daily-price is important. But it’s not everything.

Good for the Environment

Mining diamonds and moving land takes thousands of pounds of mineral waste. Digging through several hundred meters of rock and dirt is highly energy-intensive to get these gems.

Since lab-grown diamonds are 100% man-made, they have no impact on any part of society or the planet. Plus, they’re created in a controlled environment, so there’s no chemical pollution.

Certification and Grading of Lab Created Diamonds

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) has started to grade lab-grown diamonds. For the time being, the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) has been grading and certifying lab-grown diamonds using the same process as for mined diamonds.

Lab-grown diamonds are graded by color, clarity, carat, and cut to determine their overall appearance. The standards for grading gemstones are dependent on each gemological institute’s standards.

Some certificate companies slightly grade lab-grown diamonds based on how much metal is present in a particular piece of diamond jewelry.

Conclusion

To sum it up, mined and lab diamonds are incomparable. Ultimately, lab-grown diamonds look just as good as natural diamonds without costing an arm and a leg. At rarecarat.com, you can find the best quality lab diamonds for less than you’d pay at the jewelry store. If you have any questions or concerns about buying a lab-grown diamond, feel free to contact us!

