New Releases: Diamond Select Toys in Stores Now!: Black Hole, John Wick, Tron, and More!

Ten new items hit stores today from DST, and any of them would be a touching expression of your feelings for that special someone!

Disney classics like Tron and The Black Hole, comic characters from Marvel and DC, monsters from The Nightmare Before Christmas, and even the ever-romantic John Wick – all are at your local comic shop! Find one at comicshoplocator.com! Or order direct from Diamond Select Toys with the links provided!

Black Hole Vinimates V.I.N.CENT & Maximilian Box Set

A Diamond Select Toys release! The two main robots from the classic sci-fi movie The Black Hole are now the two newest VInimates vinyl figures! Heroic V.I.N.CENT and the evil Maximilian each measure approximately 4 inches tall atop a support stand, and they come packed together in a full-color window box. Designed by Barry Bradfield! (Item #AUG192722, SRP: $19.99)

https://shop.diamondselecttoys.com/black-hole-vinimates-vincent-maximilian-box-set



DC Comic Gallery Deathstroke PVC Diorama

Don't like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A Diamond Select Toys release! Deathstroke the Terminator is slicing his way into the DC Gallery Diorama line! Slade Wilson wields double swords in this dynamic sculpture, which stands approximately 10 inches tall on a diorama base. Cast in high-quality PVC, it comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Alterton. (Item #SEP192495, SRP: $49.99)

https://shop.diamondselecttoys.com/dc-comic-gallery-deathstroke-pvc-diorama

John Wick Gallery Catacombs PVC Diorama

A Diamond Select Toys release! Beneath the streets of Rome, John Wick battles for his life in this PVC diorama based on the second film in the John Wick franchise. Wielding a powerful shotgun, with a round exiting the barrel, this approximately 9” diorama is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint. Packaged in a full color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella. (Item #SEP192489, SRP: $49.99)

https://shop.diamondselecttoys.com/john-wick-gallery-catacombs-pvc-diorama

Marvel Select Avengers Endgame Iron Man MK85 Action Figure

A Diamond Select Toys release! I am Iron Man! The latest Marvel Select action figure comes from the world of Avengers: Endgame, and it’s Iron Man! Wearing his Mark 85 armor, this 7-inch scale figure of Iron Man comes with interchangeable hands, including the Nano Gauntlet, and an alternate version with snapping fingers. Packaged in the display-ready Select figure packaging, with side-panel artwork. Sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios. (Item #SEP192494, SRP: $29.99)

https://shop.diamondselecttoys.com/marvel-select-avengers-endgame-iron-man-mk-85-action-figure

Nightmare Before Christmas Select Action Figures Series 8

A Diamond Select Toys release! The nightmare continues! The Nightmare Before Christmas provides year-round enjoyment, and the hit action figure line continues with three all-new figure sets, each with a piece of a larger diorama! Burnt Santa Jack, Small Vampire with Tall Witch, and Short Vampire with Short Witch each come with pieces to build the Halloween Town guillotine environment. Each set comes packaged in the display-ready Select packaging with side-panel art for shelf reference. Designed by Eamon O’Donoghue, sculpted by Cortes Studios! (MAY192383, SRP: $29.99/ea.)

https://shop.diamondselecttoys.com/nightmare-before-christmas-select-action-figures-series-8-set

Tron Movie Deluxe Action Figures Series 1 Asst.

A Diamond Select Toys Release! Halt, user! For the first time ever, the classic sci-fi movie Tron gets movie-accurate action figures! Each 7-inch scale action figure is based on the look of a character from the 1982 film – Tron, Sark and Infiltrator Flynn in his red infiltration disguise. Each features approximately 16 points of articulation and interchangeable disc accessories and effects, and comes packaged in a full-color blister card. Designed by Eamon O’Donoghue, sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios. (Item # JUN192380, SRP: $19.99/ea.)

https://shop.diamondselecttoys.com/tron-movie-select-action-figures-series-1-set

I’ll be at New York Toy Fair to preview all the latest releases so stay tuned!



Photo Credit – Diamond Select Toys