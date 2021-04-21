Get Daily Email
Home / All Things Geek / “The Prisoner” Retro Style Action Figures Launch On Kickstarter!

“The Prisoner” Retro Style Action Figures Launch On Kickstarter!

There have never been action figures for The Prisoner, the cult classic television show starring and created by Patrick McGoohan, but that will finally change if Wandering Planet Toys funds their first ever Kickstarter campaign for a wave of retro action figures!

by Leave a Comment

Wandering Planet Toys is launching a Kickstarter campaign to fund the first-ever officially licensed action figure line based on The Prisoner, the cult classic television show starring and created by Patrick McGoohan. The campaign will run from Monday April 19th until Wednesday, May 26th at 6:06 PM PT.  

In 1967 the cult classic TV series, The Prisoner burst onto the screen. The series, about an unnamed British intelligence agent who awakes to find himself trapped in an idyllic seaside village, was not only an instant hit with viewers at the time, it went on to be watched and re-watched obsessively by fans, quickly gaining cult status. And while there have been several collectibles released over the decades, The Prisoner has never received a line of officially licensed action figures… until now. Wandering Planet Toys, appointed by ITV Studios, will bring to life 4-inch retro-style action figures that celebrate Patrick McGoohan’s brilliant series. 

“The Prisoner is quintessential cult TV,” said Wandering Planet Toys co-founder and Emmy nominated writer Chris “Doc” Wyatt (Marvel’s Rocket and Groot). “Depending on the viewer it can be seen as a stylish spy drama, an allegorical social commentary, a paranoid conspiracy thriller, or even a piece of avant-garde filmmaking. Our Wave 1 toys are dedicated to the idea of honoring the series and contributing to its fandom.”

Wandering Planet Toys’ campaign features multiple tiers:

NUMBER 6 FIRST EDITION features the iconic black jacket with white piping, and the classic 6 badge.

NUMBER 6 KICKSTARTER-EXCLUSIVE “ARRIVAL” EDITION features the Prisoner’s all-black outfit, as seen in the episode “Arrival” and in the opening credit sequence of each episode.

NUMBER 6 “CHECKMATE” EDITION. This edition of NUMBER 6 figure sports the multi-colored cloak worn in during the living chess game in the episode “Checkmate” complete with the chess staff.

 

NUMBER 6 BEACH ESCAPE EDITION version of Number 6 is a variant of the First Edition figure, but WITHOUT the #6 badge. This edition features a special cardback featuring the icon moment of Number 6 attempts escape on the Village’s beachfront.

 

NUMBER 6 – LIMITED EDITION ROVER PACKAGE. No discussion of THE PRISONER is complete without mention of the Village’s spherical guardian and menace, ROVER. In order to evoke the iconic moment of NUMBER 6 pushed up against the gelatinous side of the guardian, Wandering Planet Toys has created a Limited Edition plastic packaging unit depicting our hero in the belly of the beast. This package is a resealable clamshell so the figure can be removed for display, then reinserted.

FREE FOR ALL” TWO-PACK SET. This 2-figure set features NUMBER 6 and NUMBER 2 (as played by Eric Portman). The accessories include NUMBER 6’s hat, bullhorn and election poster from the episode, as well as phones from NUMBER 2’s office.

“SCHIZOID MAN” TWO-PACK SET. This 2-figure set features NUMBER 6 as well as his doppelganger NUMBER 12 (also played by Patrick McGoohan, but with a color-reverse white jacket with black piping). The accessories include two fencing foils, two fencing helmets, and two marksman pistols, and miniature versions of NUMBER 24’s psychic testing “Zener cards”, so that you can hold your own contest to determine which figure is the real NUMBER 6.

DEGREE ABSOLUTE – The “ALL IN” PLEDGE including an EXCLUSIVE Wandering Planet designed THE PRISONER T-Shirt. In addition to the full Wave One product line, backers will also receive an exclusive THE PRISONER T-SHIRT designed by Wandering Planet Toys.

“Wave 1 of The Prisoner action figures are far along in development,” said Wandering Planet Toys co-founder Gavin Hignight. “The figures have been sculpted, the packaging has been designed, and approvals have already been granted by our partners at ITV Studios. As longtime fans of The Prisoner, we are so excited for fans and collectors to see these toys and the detail we’re putting into them, but that can only happen if the campaign is funded.”

The Wandering Planet Toys campaign concludes May 26, 2021. For updates, follow Wandering Planet Toys on Twitter.  

To support the campaign, visit Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/wanderingplanettoys/the-prisoner-retro-style-action-figures?ref=7e7gzf

 

***

“The Prisoner ™and © ITC Entertainment Group Limited. 1967, 2001 and 2021. Licensed by ITV Ventures Limited.  All rights reserved.”

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

