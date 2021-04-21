“The Prisoner” Retro Style Action Figures Launch On Kickstarter!

Wandering Planet Toys is launching a Kickstarter campaign to fund the first-ever officially licensed action figure line based on The Prisoner, the cult classic television show starring and created by Patrick McGoohan. The campaign will run from Monday April 19th until Wednesday, May 26th at 6:06 PM PT.

In 1967 the cult classic TV series, The Prisoner burst onto the screen. The series, about an unnamed British intelligence agent who awakes to find himself trapped in an idyllic seaside village, was not only an instant hit with viewers at the time, it went on to be watched and re-watched obsessively by fans, quickly gaining cult status. And while there have been several collectibles released over the decades, The Prisoner has never received a line of officially licensed action figures… until now. Wandering Planet Toys, appointed by ITV Studios, will bring to life 4-inch retro-style action figures that celebrate Patrick McGoohan’s brilliant series.

“The Prisoner is quintessential cult TV,” said Wandering Planet Toys co-founder and Emmy nominated writer Chris “Doc” Wyatt (Marvel’s Rocket and Groot). “Depending on the viewer it can be seen as a stylish spy drama, an allegorical social commentary, a paranoid conspiracy thriller, or even a piece of avant-garde filmmaking. Our Wave 1 toys are dedicated to the idea of honoring the series and contributing to its fandom.”

Wandering Planet Toys’ campaign features multiple tiers:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

DEGREE ABSOLUTE – The “ALL IN” PLEDGE including an EXCLUSIVE Wandering Planet designed THE PRISONER T-Shirt. In addition to the full Wave One product line, backers will also receive an exclusive THE PRISONER T-SHIRT designed by Wandering Planet Toys.

“Wave 1 of The Prisoner action figures are far along in development,” said Wandering Planet Toys co-founder Gavin Hignight. “The figures have been sculpted, the packaging has been designed, and approvals have already been granted by our partners at ITV Studios. As longtime fans of The Prisoner, we are so excited for fans and collectors to see these toys and the detail we’re putting into them, but that can only happen if the campaign is funded.”



The Wandering Planet Toys campaign concludes May 26, 2021. For updates, follow Wandering Planet Toys on Twitter.



Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free



To support the campaign, visit Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/wanderingplanettoys/the-prisoner-retro-style-action-figures?ref=7e7gzf

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

“The Prisoner ™and © ITC Entertainment Group Limited. 1967, 2001 and 2021. Licensed by ITV Ventures Limited. All rights reserved.”