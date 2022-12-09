Wonderfold Launches New Animalini 2.0 Parent Console In Collaboration With Japanese-Inspired Lifestyle Brand, Tokidoki!

I wanted to share the news with new parents regarding luxury stroller wagon brand WonderFold’srelease of their new Animalini 2.0 Parent Console in collaboration with Japanese-inspired lifestyle brand, tokidoki.

Designed with hook and loop fasteners to attach easily to any WonderFold stroller wagon, WonderFold’s versatile consoles are equipped to carry personal belongings and everyday essentials to save parents from juggling armfuls while trying to mobilize their children.



“Tokidoki is consistently celebrated for adding style to the brands with which they partner and we are confident that our collaboration will generate much enthusiasm among families that appreciate a playful aesthetic,” said WonderFold Co-Founder, Sabrina Ng. “

Like their well-loved, original console, the tokidoki Animalini 2.0 is a practical stroller wagon add-on for parents with several convenient features including:

● A neatly covered pouch with generous storage space

● Well-insulated cup holders

● Two outside pockets for easy access

● Wet wipe storage along with a WonderFold branded reusable wipe pouch

● A removable clutch for parents’ personal items

The tokidoki x WonderFold Animalini 2.0 Parent Console is now available for pre-order on the WonderFold website for $64.95 for a 2-seater, and $74.95 for a 4-seater wagon. For more information about WonderFold and their luxury stroller wagons and accessories, visit www.wonderfold.com. To stay up to date on launches and other Wonderfold news, follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.

About WonderFold

Here at WonderFold, we put families first because that is what matters most! Our mission is to inspire families to get out and take the adventures that they deserve, with ease and peace of mind. Our Stroller Wagons are stroller certified, easy to fold/unfold, and are chock-full of features to help make parents’ lives easier and keep kids safe, secure and happy! We bring the freedom that comes with being able to explore the world, knowing that your children are comfortable and safe alongside you.

About tokidoki

tokidoki, which translates to “sometimes” in Japanese, is an internationally recognized and iconic lifestyle brand based on the vision of Italian artist Simone Legno and his partners, serial entrepreneurs Pooneh Mohajer and Ivan Arnold. Since debuting in 2005, tokidoki has amassed a cult-like following for its larger-than-life characters and emerged as a sought-after global lifestyle brand. tokidoki offers an extensive range of products which include apparel, handbags, cosmetics, accessories, toys and more. Simone Legno, tokidoki’s Chief Creative Officer, was born in Rome, Italy and from a very young age developed a deep love of Japan and a fascination with world cultures. Combining Legno’s unique talent and creativity with Mohajer’s business acumen, tokidoki has grown exponentially. As an innovative company, tokidoki is known not only for its eye-popping aesthetic and criminally cute characters but also its megawatt partnerships. For more information, visit www.tokidoki.it.

Art credit – WonderFold