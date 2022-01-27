Bonsai Birch Tree Table Lights

Friends –

Hard as it is for me to believe, I was a guest at a Sunday Lunch. Really, I’d forgotten they existed. Or that there was any daytime activity that might merit pants that require a belt.

For table presents — not necessary, but at this point, any social occasion is a special occasion — I showed up with flowers for the hostess, Lao Gan Ma Chili Crisp Sauce with Roasted Chili Pepper Flakes for the couple who cook with a wok, and Gran Luchito Mexican Chipotle Chili Paste for the couple who talk about retiring to San Miguel de Allende.

And I came home with an idea for a room enhancer. A battery-powered Bonsai Birch Tree Light. 24” high. 4”x 4” inch base, with an on-off switch on top of the base, so you don’t have to turn it over to activate it. The 24 cool-to-the-touch LED lights illuminate nothing, they’re merely decorative. In a darkened room, I imagine they provide “atmosphere.” They require 3 AA batteries, which are not included. And they’re sold as a pair, so they can bookend flowers or whatever. Can you hang jewelry on the branches? Yes, but nothing heavy. [To buy two Bonsai Tree lights from Amazon for $25.99, click here.]

Corny? Possibly. But I’m reminded of what Tina Brown used to tell us at Vanity Fair: “Go out, and bring something back, even if it’s only a cold.” Well, I did that. And hope to do it again.

—

***

—

