Home / A&E / Check Out This King Bumi Exclusive Funko Pop

Check Out This King Bumi Exclusive Funko Pop

Get your first at this Entertainment Earth Exclusive Funko Pop which is available for pre-order now

avatar the last airbender, king bumi, funko pop, tv show, animated, nickelodeon, exclusive, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Take a Look at this Exclusive Funko Pop

Avatar: The Last Airbender was a very popular show. Over the years, Funko has made a fair amount of Pops based off of these characters. Recently a King Bumi Exclusive Funko Pop was announced and here is my thoughts on it.

(c) Funko

King Bumi Funko

This is a pretty nice looking Pop. It captures the personality of this character quite well. I think fans of this show are gonna be looking forward to adding this Pop to their collections. You can learn more about this Funko Pop here.

(c) Funko

King Bumi Funko

This Entertainment Earth Exclusive Funko Pop comes out July 2023. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

0 Comments
