Check Out This King Bumi Exclusive Funko Pop

Take a Look at this Exclusive Funko Pop

Avatar: The Last Airbender was a very popular show. Over the years, Funko has made a fair amount of Pops based off of these characters. Recently a King Bumi Exclusive Funko Pop was announced and here is my thoughts on it.

King Bumi Funko

This is a pretty nice looking Pop. It captures the personality of this character quite well. I think fans of this show are gonna be looking forward to adding this Pop to their collections. You can learn more about this Funko Pop here.

This Entertainment Earth Exclusive Funko Pop comes out July 2023.