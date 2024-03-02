Check Out These Two Exclusive Funko Pops

Look at these two exclusive Funko Pops

Funko Pops can be a lot of fun to collect. They cover all kinds of fandoms and have something for all ages to enjoy. Recently two new exclusive Pops were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

Mr Sparkle Exclusive Pop

These two exclusive Pops turned out great. Mr Sparkle is my favorite and it was a smart move by Funko to add the diamond effect. Mechagodzilla looks cool and fans will be wanting to add it to their collections. You can learn more about these Pops here.

Mechagodzilla Exclusive Pop

These two exclusive Funko Pops drop April 2024. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

