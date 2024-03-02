Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Check Out These Two Exclusive Funko Pops

Check Out These Two Exclusive Funko Pops

Get your first look at two exclusive Funko Pops which are available for pre-order now

by Leave a Comment

funko pop, mechagodzilla, exclusive, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Look at these two exclusive Funko Pops

Funko Pops can be a lot of fun to collect. They cover all kinds of fandoms and have something for all ages to enjoy. Recently two new exclusive Pops were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

funko pop, mr sparkle, the simpsons, tv show, animated, comedy, matt groening, exclusive, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Mr Sparkle Exclusive Pop

These two exclusive Pops turned out great. Mr Sparkle is my favorite and it was a smart move by Funko to add the diamond effect. Mechagodzilla looks cool and fans will be wanting to add it to their collections. You can learn more about these Pops here.

funko pop, mechagodzilla, exclusive, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Mechagodzilla Exclusive Pop

These two exclusive Funko Pops drop April 2024. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

funko pop, mr sparkle, the simpsons, tv show, animated, matt groening, comedy, exclusive, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Mr Sparkle Exclusive Pop

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x