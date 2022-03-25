Get Taken on Three New Adventures in ‘Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse’

More tales get told in ‘Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse’

As a kid, I loved watching Mickey Mouse cartoons. Each one took Mickey and friends on some wild adventures and it was a blast watching each one unfold. In adulthood a new set of Mickey Mouse cartoons has come out and I have enjoyed each one. The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse was a ton of fun to watch and told three exciting stories. When I heard about The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse I couldn’t wait to check it out. I was able to get a screener for this special and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse here:

Mickey Mouse and his friends explore the promise of the spring season through the lens of a unique nature documentary.

I had a great time watching this animated special. Each story put a fun spin on this time of year. We saw the good and bad sides of this season and Mickey and friends learned a lesson or two as well. As this special came to a close Mickey and Friends were ready to welcome this season and everything that came with it.

The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse is available now on Disney Plus.