Home / A&E / Get Taken on Three New Adventures in ‘Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse’

Get Taken on Three New Adventures in ‘Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse’

Follow Mickey and friends on three adventures celebrating the birth of Spring

More tales get told in ‘Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse’

As a kid, I loved watching Mickey Mouse cartoons. Each one took Mickey and friends on some wild adventures and it was a blast watching each one unfold. In adulthood a new set of Mickey Mouse cartoons has come out and I have enjoyed each one. The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse was a ton of fun to watch and told three exciting stories. When I heard about The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse I couldn’t wait to check it out. I was able to get a screener for this special and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse here:

Mickey Mouse and his friends explore the promise of the spring season through the lens of a unique nature documentary.

I had a great time watching this animated special. Each story put a fun spin on this time of year. We saw the good and bad sides of this season and Mickey and friends learned a lesson or two as well. As this special came to a close Mickey and Friends were ready to welcome this season and everything that came with it.

The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse is available now on Disney Plus.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

