‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’ season 1 is out now on Max

I enjoyed both Gremlins movies. In both films we saw Gizmo and his new family taking on some powerful creatures. Near the end of both movies, they came together and found a way to stop these monsters. When I first heard about Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai I was looking forward to checking this show out. I was able to get screeners for season 1 of this show and here is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for Gremlins Secrets of the Mogwai season 1 here:

This show takes viewers back to 1920s Shanghai where the Wing family first meets the young Mogwai called Gizmo (AJ LoCascio). Voiced by Izaac Wang, Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 “Gremlins” film) accepts the dangerous task to take Gizmo home and embarks on a journey through the Chinese countryside. Sam and Gizmo are joined by a teenage street thief named Elle (Gabrielle Nevaeh), and together, they encounter—and sometimes battle—colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. Along their quest, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist named Riley Greene (Matthew Rhys) and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

I had a blast watching season 1 of this show. We got to see where Gizmo comes from, and how magical this place truly was. After a few bad things end up happening, we see some Mogwai turn into deadly creatures. They are joined by a powerful man who wants Gizmo for a nefarious purpose. While this season moves along we see Sam and Elle battle some dangerous monsters. As this season comes to a close, life for this family will never be the same.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai season 1 is available now on Max.