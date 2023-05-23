Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / ‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’ Season 1 is Out Now on Max

‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’ Season 1 is Out Now on Max

Follow two kids as they try to stop an evil person from getting their hands on a dear friend

by Leave a Comment

secrets of the mogwai, gremlins, tv show, computer animated, fantasy, comedy, season 1, review, warner bros animation, max

‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’ season 1 is out now on Max

I enjoyed both Gremlins movies. In both films we saw Gizmo and his new family taking on some powerful creatures. Near the end of both movies, they came together and found a way to stop these monsters. When I first heard about Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai I was looking forward to checking this show out. I was able to get screeners for season 1 of this show and here is what I thought of them.

secrets of the mogwai, gremlins, tv show, computer animated, fantasy, comedy, season 1, review, warner bros animation, max

(c) Max

You can read the plot for Gremlins Secrets of the Mogwai season 1 here:

This show takes viewers back to 1920s Shanghai where the Wing family first meets the young Mogwai called Gizmo (AJ LoCascio). Voiced by Izaac Wang, Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 “Gremlins” film) accepts the dangerous task to take Gizmo home and embarks on a journey through the Chinese countryside. Sam and Gizmo are joined by a teenage street thief named Elle (Gabrielle Nevaeh), and together, they encounter—and sometimes battle—colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. Along their quest, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist named Riley Greene (Matthew Rhys) and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

secrets of the mogwai gremlins, tv show, computer animated, fantasy, comedy, season 1, review, warner bros animation, max

(c) Max

I had a blast watching season 1 of this show. We got to see where Gizmo comes from, and how magical this place truly was. After a few bad things end up happening, we see some Mogwai turn into deadly creatures. They are joined by a powerful man who wants Gizmo for a nefarious purpose. While this season moves along we see Sam and Elle battle some dangerous monsters. As this season comes to a close, life for this family will never be the same.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
secrets of the mogwai, gremlins, tv show, computer animated, fantasy, comedy, season 1, review, warner bros animation, max

(c) Max

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai season 1 is available now on Max.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x