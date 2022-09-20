Meet the CEO of Blue Notes Inc, Brandon Narain – The 21st Century Man Committed to Help People Earn Their First Million

—

Life is never merciful to anyone. It presents everyone with tough situations and challenges to help them become strong. However, many fail to overcome those challenges and eventually give up on their dreams. Only a few people stay dedicated, battle with challenges, and leap toward their goals.

Brandon Narain belongs to the latter type of people who are consistent, dedicated, and unwilling to give up. Despite all life’s problems, Brandon stayed strong and kept doing his part. His hard work and determination to change his life helped him establish a 7-figure business, Blue Notes Brandon (official company name: Blue Notes Inc.).

Brandon belonged to a middle-class family where meeting both ends was the biggest challenge every month. His mother and grandma worked to manage the household expenses. The absence of a father in his life made Brandon rebellious. He refused to listen to his mother and teachers regarding his studies. Consequently, he was expelled from high school because of his consistently poor actions.

He was enrolled in a new high school far from his home. But that wasn’t the only issue with the new school. The students were checked with a metal detector before entering the school. Moreover, the teachers had little to no interest in the well-being of the students. Nevertheless, Brandon managed to get his diploma from such a school.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

After graduating high school, it was high time for him to help his mother and contribute to the household expenses. Hence, he decided to become a barber and make a living. He became an apprentice in a salon to learn the skill. He swept floors and undertook other cleaning tasks to learn how to cut hair. After almost a year, Brandon started working with actual clients and became an assistant Barber in the salon.

He was now able to earn money and help his mother. But, he soon realized that being a barber won’t make much difference in his life in the long run. He had to pursue another career to earn better and improve his mother’s life. So, he enrolled in a community college to get a degree in nursing. He also volunteered in a hospital to look after sick patients, where he was later offered the patient transporter job.

Brandon had changed his career from a barber to a patient transporter. However, he wasn’t fully content. A voice inside him compelled him to keep striving for more to achieve financial freedom. Hence, he decided to dive into the industry that had the potential to change his life – Real Estate. When Brandon was 16, he met his father. His father raved on and on about his work in the real estate industry and its profitability.

While working at the hospital, Brandon applied for a license to sell houses. He was simultaneously managing his job and following up with Leads. However, Brandon soon learned that selling houses was not really his thing. But he was not ready to exit the real estate market. He shifted his focus from selling houses to investing in real estate.

However, there was a MAJOR hurdle: The financial resources.

Brandon thought that real estate investment required a lot of money, which he didn’t have. But, again, he was not ready to forget about real estate and return to his nursing job. Hence, he did some research and learned about flipping contracts.

“Once I found out I can flip contracts, I knew I had a chance.”

In the next 30 days, Brandon was able to close his first deal and made $8,500. And that was just the beginning for him.

In 2017, Brandon successfully established Blue Notes Brandon, generating a 7-figure income. Even though he started making 6-figures each month, he didn’t stop. Today, his average monthly income is above $70K, and the yearly revenue crosses the 7-figure mark.

After the immense success of Blue Notes Inc, Brandon wanted to explore more horizons and make his mark in them.

In 2022, Brandon owns several businesses that pump up his account. He owns ‘The Anydeal App’ developed to allow people to make offers and assess real estate deals. He also owns a CRM system ‘Mamba’ created specifically for real estate professionals to assist them remain on track and on top of their real estate opportunities; and ‘Dialversion’, a virtual staffing company that supplies professionals for lead development and follow-up.

On the eCommerce front, Brandon owns ‘My Market Auto’ that assists store owners in managing and operating their stores to boost sales, escalate profits, and generate passive income.

Apart from owning these businesses, Brandon is also a public speaker and real estate wholesaling coach. He shares his immense wealth of knowledge with people hungry to learn more and change their lives.

One might think that Brandon has immersed himself in work and has no other interests. But Brandon now has a wealth of ‘freedom of time’. He has multiple income streams and a team to manage his businesses. This gives him plenty of time to enjoy his life. He loves spending time with his family, playing soccer, boxing, and traveling. Brandon also shared that he loves trying new restaurants and places to enrich his experiences.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Achieving financial freedom before 30 has given Brandon the luxury of time, allowing him to live his life to the fullest. In one of his interviews, Brandon once shared:

“When people asked me what I do for a living, I used to tell them that I work as a barber or in the health industry, etc. But, once I started making money, I changed my reply. I now tell people that I don’t do anything for a living…I do this and this while I am living.”

The passionate entrepreneur has set new goals for himself. He has achieved financial freedom and the luxury of time. Now, he is dedicated to being impactful and changing the lives of people around him.

Brandon is the adamant believer of the following quote:

“I mean, they say you die twice. One time you stop breathing, and a second time, a bit later, when somebody says your name for the last time.”

Banksy

Brandon wants his name and life to be a legacy that values people’s lives and help them overcome financial hurdles.

Brandon’s new endeavor includes making a difference in people’s lives and empowering them to follow their dreams. He wants to make 10 millionaires before his death. For this mission, Brandon has already started working on it by sharing his experiences and valuable lessons on Instagram (@BlueNotesBrandon) and other social channels. He has also designed a coaching program ‘Major’ which entails all the details for beginners to get started with real estate wholesale.

Brandon staunchly believes he is ‘Sponsored By God‘ which is also his tagline. Brandon opposes the idea that luck plays a role in transforming your life. According to him, you need to trust the Almighty’s plan, have strong faith, and continue striving until you get what you want. His journey to heights of riches from an ordinary barber reflects his determination and unwillingness to give up.

Had Brandon relied on luck and done nothing, he wouldn’t have excelled in becoming the serial entrepreneur he is today. He guides the young generation to never shy away from struggling, hustling, and making their way to the desired destination. The involvement of luck in the recipe of success is off the table for him.

Before hitting 30, Brandon has already established himself. He is on a mission to help people become millionaires in the real estate field. His epic journey from rags to riches is truly inspiring for people who never want to settle for less and unleash their full potential.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you want to get a taste of Brandon’s vast business and real estate knowledge, follow him and his company Blue Notes Inc:

Instagram: @BlueNotesBrandon

Twitter: @BrandonNarain

YouTube: @BlueNotesBrandon

—

This content is brought to you by Jitender Jagga.

Photos provided with written permission from owner Zain Raza