Phillip Sanders – An American Country Artist Inspiring Other Male Country Artists

As a musician in the 21st century, it is essential to influence people by taking the contemporary music sense and transcending it into new soundscapes. Most musicians now are a powerhouse of versatility and uniqueness. They are producing distinctive songs by pushing their creativity and boundaries to create something extraordinary for the masses out there.

Every genre of music has various creative artists who inspire and influence the next generation of artists by creating remarkable sounds and music. It is relatively easier to become a pioneer in a certain genre but quite challenging to reinvent the music and sway away the listeners.

The musicians of the 21st century are changing and shaping the music from the last two decades by blazing their own tails across the music landscape. One of the most notable singers and musicians who are trying to produce unorthodox country music is Phillip Sanders.

Phillip Sanders, an American traditional country singer hailing from Texas, stepped into the music industry in 2016. Before that, he was working as an Oil and Gas Investment Entrepreneur.

Born and brought up in Florida, Sanders comes from a family of proclaimed musicians and songwriters. With music running in his veins, it was hard for Phillip not to pursue his career as a musician. He first took the stage solo with a guitar, and that is where he realized his true potential and what more he had to offer.

It was the year 2018 when Phillip Sanders wrote and performed his first solo song exclusively, “With Her I Am.” The song ranked #10 on the top 40’s country music singles chart by Joyce Ramgatie European. This is where Sanders started rising to fame, and from this point onwards, there was no going back. His latest single, “If I Didn’t Love You Girl” made him an overnight sensation with 1.5 million views on Spotify and Soundcloud.

Within seven years in the music industry, Phillip Sanders has earned a remarkable place and is on a constant roll. Last week and this week, Sanders has been charting on different countries’ iTunes charts.

Last week he hit #1 on the UK country iTunes chart, hit #6 on the Canada country chart, and peaked at #39 on Canada all-genre chart. In the Netherlands, Phillip Sanders hit #1 on the iTunes country chart. In the USA, he peaked at #80 on the iTunes country chart.

The most famous songs that Sanders wrote and performed himself are “We Do that in the Country” “Drink You Down” “What I Didn’t Do” “With Her I Am” “Over a Beer” “Lay You Down and Love You” “Another You” and “If I Didn’t Love You Girl.” All of these songs have earned him a fantastic spot on different music charts. Phillip Sanders has also been nominated three times for Josie Awards – Independent Music Awards, which will be happening in Nashville and Grand Ole Opry in late 2022.

In his personal life, Sanders is an extremely loving son, husband, and father. He has always considered his parents an inspiration for his music and holds them high in his regard.

Growing up, Phillip mentioned that they would mainly listen to country music together. Phillip’s father, Charles R. Sanders was a famous songwriter too, and worked with different singers during his time.

The year 2021 was extremely tough for Phillip Sanders as both of his parents were diagnosed with Stage-4 terminal cancer. Unfortunately, Phillip Sanders’ parents passed away soon after the diagnosis. Phillip could not work with him professionally during his life but has said in interviews that his father had always motivated him to write music.

Sanders is married to Mercedes Sanders, a passionate businesswoman and the biggest cheerleader for Sanders. Together Mercedes and Phillip have worked on several business ventures. The power duo is ready to launch men’s cologne with Mercedes’ company Graciano Ltd. professionalizing men’s custom fragrances. The perfume is named “Matador” and is now available for pre-order. Another business venture on which the couple is working is launching their own wine brand.

Country music has always been famous for romanticizing heartbreak and dolor. Being a 21st-century male singer and songwriter, Phillip Sanders thought it was essential to promote healthy relationships, true emotions, and love through his music and songs. Phillip Sanders refers to his music as idiosyncratic and distinctive from what is currently being played on the radio. He considers his music heartfelt, passionate and meaningful. According to Sanders, whatever he curates holds a significant meaning to him, and he hopes that the listeners can connect with his songs too.

Despite being a country music sensation, Phillip Sanders does not let success and fame get to him. He had always credited his success to his passion and the time he spent doing what he loved. He always advised his listeners in interviews that it is always better to start from somewhere and attain something rather than sitting and doing absolutely nothing.

Phillip Sanders is an inspiration for all those men out there who want to achieve their passion at any age. Even though Phillip Sanders stepped into the music industry late, with sheer hard work and dedication, he has transformed country music.

He is the only country artist to be on #1 consecutively for 11 weeks on Artist Direct’s Top 100 trending weekly artist list. He has also earned top spots on various single charts and is gaining millions of views on multiple online music platforms.

Currently, Phillip is working to produce more phenomenal music and to win the hearts of his fans with new releases. These achievements are just a start for Phillip Sanders as there is only going to be success from this way onwards. It is only a beginning for Sanders, and with the drive he has, he will surely go a long way.

You can explore more of Sander’s journey by checking out his socials and his official website:

Instagram: @PhillipSandersMusic

Website: https://phillipsanders-music.com/

Facebook: @PhillipSandersMusic

Apple Music: @Phillip-Sanders

Twitter: @PhillipTXMusic

Deezer: https://www.deezer.com/en/artist/12611189

