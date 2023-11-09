‘The Muppets Take Manhattan’ Is Available Now on 4K Ultra HD

‘The Muppets Take Manhattan’ is out now on 4K Ultra HD

As a kid, I loved watching films like Muppet Christmas Carol and Muppet Treasure Island. In my adult years, I had a blast watching Muppets Haunted Mansion and The Muppets Mayhem. When I heard The Muppets Take Manhattan was coming out on 4K Ultra HD, I hoped I might get a chance to watch this film again. I was able to get a review copy of this movie and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for The Muppets Take Manhattan here:

Fresh out of college, Kermit, Fozzie and the entire cast of Kermit’s musical “Manhattan Melodies” head for the Big Apple with plans to turn their small play into a big hit! All they need now is someone to produce their show! But when no one in town will even meet with them, it’s up to Kermit to believe hard enough for all of his friends that the show WILL go on!

I had fun watching this film again. As with most of these movies, the guest cameos were amazing, and none of them slowed this story down. The musical numbers were wonderful, and we saw these friends face some tough challenges. When all hope seemed lost, something unexpected ended up happening. As this story comes to a close, we see the lives of two people are going to be changed forever.

The Muppets Take Manhattan is out now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and Digital.