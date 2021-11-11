Things Get Absolutely Nuts in ‘Amends Patrol’

Things gets crazy fast in ‘Amends Patrol’

Last time on Doom Patrol, Rita revealed to the team her plan to take down Madame Rouge. The team listened to it but thought it was a pretty weak plan. While this is going on Madame Rouge had a chat with two old associates. A plan was put together to take this team down once and for all. As this episode came to a close the team was on their way to fight a powerful enemy. Now things get crazy quickly on ‘Amends Patrol’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Amends Patrol’ here:

As the Brotherhood of Evil closes in, the Doom Patrol try to set aside past issues in hopes of becoming a true superhero team-or risk being taken out for good.

The mission has a rough start at the beginning of this episode. After an unexpected crash Rita tries to rally the team back together. Yet each member has their own things going on and don’t pay her much heed. Larry is having problems with his little parasite and isn’t sure what to do with them. Things at the underground aren’t great either and Jane needs to figure out a way to make things better down there. While this is going on Madame Rouge and Cliff find themselves in a perilous situation. Thanks to some quick thinking it looks like they are both going to be okay. As this episode comes to a close the team prepares to take on a strange looking monster.

Doom Patrol 'Amends Patrol' is available now on HBO Max.