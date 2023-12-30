Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / A Woman Hungers for Revenge in ‘Hunt Kill Repeat’

A Woman Hungers for Revenge in ‘Hunt Kill Repeat’

When a woman gets betrayed by her family, years later they set out on a quest to get vengeance

A captivating tale gets told in ‘Hunt Kill Repeat’

I have been lucky to read a good amount of graphic novels. No two are alike and each one has taken me on a thrilling adventure. When I heard about Hunt Kill Repeat I thought it might be a fun read. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Hunt Kill Repeat here:

When the Greek gods invade Earth, society is quickly forced to comply with their new rulers. However, one god, Artemis, rejects her brethren’s ideology and has found solace in the love of a mortal. When she is called to Olympus to answer for her betrayal, the gods strip away her godly powers and leave her for dead. Now, ten years later, Artemis is on a quest for revenge to confront her father, Zeus, for taking away everything she ever loved.

I had a hard time putting this graphic novel down. We see a simply woman at the start of this story who is about to bring a child into this world. Turns out they are a god, and for this act they are severely punished and left for dead. Years later her family have conquered Earth, and she seeks vengeance on them all. What follows is a thrilling tale that came with a pretty amazing ending.

Hunt Kill Repeat is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

