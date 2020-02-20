30 Strangers Define Hate

00:00

[Music]

00:05

design hate kids

00:11

it’s hard to explain okay

00:18

my friends the bitterness of expectation

00:25

not met and concurrent fear of things

00:30

that you don’t know hate something you

00:34

almost feel it more it’s more than just

00:36

an intense dislike hate

00:38

yes I hated bra disgusting hurtful

00:47

destructive anymore words I’ve got more

00:50

anger

00:52

I think hatred is sort of

00:56

hmm I think injured is not having any

01:00

sympathy or empathy for any particular

01:03

Zing’s existence whether is that be a

01:06

person or an object or really anything

01:10

something you just like really strongly

01:12

someone or something or some concept or

01:15

anything you dislike really problem it

01:18

comes with themselves this is the first

01:22

they wake up the hatred that will take

01:24

right then to make the other person icon

01:27

anything then but if you don’t

01:30

participate you ain’t got egg what’s up

01:32

man we want to sort there’s all gonna be

01:44

hidden oasis how you are you react

01:51

defining hate it’s a lack of Jesus in

01:54

your life hate is just

01:57

something made of honestly hatred is

02:04

a product of belief I guess I believe

02:07

you know without separate beliefs no one

02:09

would hate each other okay we just all

02:11

people I would define it as tolerance a

02:19

lack of understanding and a lack of

02:21

desire to be understanding i define hate

02:24

as a Donald Trump what’s been going on

02:28

this past weekend the Charleston drama –

02:34

fine hey stupid in one word or sentence

02:38

where do you want to put in Donald Trump

02:40

hey right there misconceptions who push

02:52

someone who think I’ll never different

02:54

from what they are I would define it as

02:59

like something ugly I don’t know what

03:02

else to say hey-ya discriminating

03:07

someone is something that people feel

03:10

for anything pretty much or somewhat a

03:15

bad feeling that energy

03:21

a tough question we go like you can hate

03:25

towards people you hate to it like

03:27

difference being Larry something he

03:32

wants more like as something that I mean

03:41

argument you and should be hate would be

03:45

you have more contention it’s your

03:48

everything but settled it’s not happy

03:51

and joyful and fearful opposite of us

03:55

Hey

03:58

I hate going it’s really good answer no

04:04

no like a really strong emotion I guess

04:08

the unbridled dislike for others that

04:12

has no reason other than emotions and

04:17

you think that’s negative I’m assuming

04:22

now but I think that you’re you’re

04:24

trying to put something together and I

04:26

jump it will give us an answer for what

04:30

we’re seeing in the world right now

04:32

because I don’t like passionate

04:36

distortion of my spirit based on

04:39

something that’s going on in the world

04:41

and I have no problem answering a

04:43

question that you are having an

04:45

interaction somebody I have no clue who

04:47

you are what you’re about but you’re

04:50

still a person there’s that respect and

04:53

I think that’s more of a definition of

04:56

the law for my fellow human being and

05:00

whatever we’re experiencing in the world

05:03

today it’s it’s disappointing but we’ll

05:07

get we’ll get better I think we’ll get

05:09

better

05:09

just a little interactions like this I

05:12

think so too

05:13

what’s your name Sariah there i am dave

05:17

yeah you to really be I hope I hope you

05:20

have some good responses

05:23

[Music]

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—