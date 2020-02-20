30 Strangers Define Hate

00:00
[Music]
00:05
design hate kids
00:11
it’s hard to explain okay
00:18
my friends the bitterness of expectation
00:25
not met and concurrent fear of things
00:30
that you don’t know hate something you
00:34
almost feel it more it’s more than just
00:36
an intense dislike hate
00:38
yes I hated bra disgusting hurtful
00:47
destructive anymore words I’ve got more
00:50
anger
00:52
I think hatred is sort of
00:56
hmm I think injured is not having any
01:00
sympathy or empathy for any particular
01:03
Zing’s existence whether is that be a
01:06
person or an object or really anything
01:10
something you just like really strongly
01:12
someone or something or some concept or
01:15
anything you dislike really problem it
01:18
comes with themselves this is the first
01:22
they wake up the hatred that will take
01:24
right then to make the other person icon
01:27
anything then but if you don’t
01:30
participate you ain’t got egg what’s up
01:32
man we want to sort there’s all gonna be
01:44
hidden oasis how you are you react
01:51
defining hate it’s a lack of Jesus in
01:54
your life hate is just
01:57
something made of honestly hatred is
02:04
a product of belief I guess I believe
02:07
you know without separate beliefs no one
02:09
would hate each other okay we just all
02:11
people I would define it as tolerance a
02:19
lack of understanding and a lack of
02:21
desire to be understanding i define hate
02:24
as a Donald Trump what’s been going on
02:28
this past weekend the Charleston drama –
02:34
fine hey stupid in one word or sentence
02:38
where do you want to put in Donald Trump
02:40
hey right there misconceptions who push
02:52
someone who think I’ll never different
02:54
from what they are I would define it as
02:59
like something ugly I don’t know what
03:02
else to say hey-ya discriminating
03:07
someone is something that people feel
03:10
for anything pretty much or somewhat a
03:15
bad feeling that energy
03:21
a tough question we go like you can hate
03:25
towards people you hate to it like
03:27
difference being Larry something he
03:32
wants more like as something that I mean
03:41
argument you and should be hate would be
03:45
you have more contention it’s your
03:48
everything but settled it’s not happy
03:51
and joyful and fearful opposite of us
03:55
Hey
03:58
I hate going it’s really good answer no
04:04
no like a really strong emotion I guess
04:08
the unbridled dislike for others that
04:12
has no reason other than emotions and
04:17
you think that’s negative I’m assuming
04:22
now but I think that you’re you’re
04:24
trying to put something together and I
04:26
jump it will give us an answer for what
04:30
we’re seeing in the world right now
04:32
because I don’t like passionate
04:36
distortion of my spirit based on
04:39
something that’s going on in the world
04:41
and I have no problem answering a
04:43
question that you are having an
04:45
interaction somebody I have no clue who
04:47
you are what you’re about but you’re
04:50
still a person there’s that respect and
04:53
I think that’s more of a definition of
04:56
the law for my fellow human being and
05:00
whatever we’re experiencing in the world
05:03
today it’s it’s disappointing but we’ll
05:07
get we’ll get better I think we’ll get
05:09
better
05:09
just a little interactions like this I
05:12
think so too
05:13
what’s your name Sariah there i am dave
05:17
yeah you to really be I hope I hope you
05:20
have some good responses
05:23
[Music]
—
Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood
◊♦◊
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Leave a Reply
.