Captured Images

Richard Misek’s short film shows you images you know, but a story you don’t, a story of art and history being kept out of public hands and profited from. Stock image sites own footage of some of the biggest historical events of the 20th century, Richard’s film asks us to question the rights these companies have to these images, whilst showcasing the high quality footage they’re holding hostage and showing audiences what they’re missing.

Richard Misek is a scholar and filmmaker. His feature-length essay film Rohmer in Paris (2013) has screened at venues including the National Gallery of Art (Washington D.C), Museum of Moving Image (New York), Forum des Images (Paris), the BFI, and the Barbican. He also makes video essays, and was the most cited creator in Sight and Sound’s ‘Best Video Essays of 2017’ poll.

